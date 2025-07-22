neurocare group AG Welcomes Simon Hörauf as Chief Platform Officer

The company is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Hörauf as Chief Platform Officer, effective July 2025.

MUNICH, DE / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / neurocare group AG ("neurocare" or the "Company"), a best practice platform for mental health and performance, is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Hörauf as Chief Platform Officer of the company, effective July 2025.

Simon Hörauf is a design leader with more than 25 years of experience across brand and product domains. He has helped diverse organizations-from startups to federal agencies and global brands like Porsche, Qantas, BMW, Spotify, Mini, C&A, and The Green Party-craft successful products, compelling brands, and high-performing teams for the digital economy.

Simon has advised neurocare on brand and product design since 2019 and stepped into the role of Chief Platform Officer in July 2025. Before that, he led digital business strategy at Zeichen & Wunder and was Managing Partner at moodley, where he drove international expansion and service innovation. In Australia, Simon founded and led PLAY Communications - the country's most awarded experience marketing agency-which he sold to WPP in 2012. His career began in the early 2000s with the launch of Australia's first design festival, Sydney Esquisse. Simon has lived and worked in Germany, the UK, and Australia.

As Chief Platform Officer, Simon will strengthen neurocare to become a leading brand in mental health by strategically designing and developing neurocare's best practice platform, uniting hardware, digital solutions, and education into a user-focused offering. His key focus areas will include driving the development of user-centred product features and services, aligning and inspiring teams, processes and users, and unlocking marketing and sales synergies to grow the customer base and boost conversions.?

"Simon's appointment as Chief Platform Officer marks a significant milestone for neurocare as we continue to innovate and expand our impact on mental health globally," said Thomas Mechtersheimer, Founder & CEO of neurocare. "His deep understanding of design and strategy, combined with his passion for our mission, will be instrumental in driving growth and enhancing our platform. I am extremely excited to have Simon complete our global leadership team (GLT) and to drive our ambitious goals."?

"I am thrilled to join neurocare as Chief Platform Officer and to apply my experience to a brand and its products with so much potential to grow," said Simon Hörauf. "I am equally excited to help even more therapists and patients on their mental health journey."

About neurocare group AG

neurocare group has developed a best practice mental health platform, empowering clinicians to offer their patients, through personalized therapy, the best care for a variety of psychological or neurological conditions with more sustainable clinical outcomes. These therapy plans integrate innovative methods and tools, such as psychotherapy, neuromodulation and sleep hygiene, as well as medication. Following a detailed assessment of the patient's condition, neurocare supports clinicians in developing personalized therapy plans that improve self-regulation, resilience and social skills, while being cost-effective for the healthcare system.

The key technology elements of neurocare's platform are developed in-house, including leading TMS and EEG devices, a cloud-based software platform, as well as an online academy to give professionals the tools and neuroscientific understanding to properly apply these approaches in clinical practice.

neurocare's platform is currently applied throughout the company's own clinics across the US, the UK, the Netherlands and Australia, as well as in a growing number of third-party clinics.

