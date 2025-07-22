Strawberry Fields REIT Inc.: Strawberry Fields REIT Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

SOUTH BEND, IN / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:STRW) (the "Company") announced today that it will issue its second quarter 2025 earnings release on August 8, 2025, before the start of trading.

On August 8, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management team will be holding its quarterly conference call/webcast to discuss the 2025 second quarter results and invites current and prospective investors to join.

The dial-in number for U.S. participants is 888-506-0062 and the conference ID number is 396899. The webcast URL is https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3065/52760.

A digital replay of the call will be available on the above site and our website at www.strawberryfieldsreit.com.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 140 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 15,300+ beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 140 healthcare facilities comprise 128 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

Investor Relations:

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc.

IR@sfreit.com

+1 (773) 747-4100 x422

SOURCE: Strawberry Fields REIT Inc.

