Vena, the only Complete FP&A platform powered by agentic AI and purpose-built to fully amplify the Microsoft technology ecosystem, today announced that it has been named an Overall Leader in both the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models in the 2025 Dresner Wisdom of Crowds® Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Study. Vena was also recognized for delivering high value with low total cost of ownership (TCO) and received a perfect recommendation score from customers.

"This recognition by Dresner Advisory Services reflects our commitment to delivering powerful, intuitive planning solutions that drive agility and resilience for our customers," said Hugh Cumming, Chief Technology Officer at Vena. "With our deep Microsoft integrations and AI-powered platform strategy, we're proud to empower FP&A and operations teams with the tools they need to lead through change."

According to the 2025 report, Vena stands out as best-in-class in areas such as sales professionalism, overall value, technology reliability and ease of upgrade or migration. The company also earned high marks for customization, technical support and integration with third-party technologies-capabilities that underpin Vena's strengths in extended and integrated business planning.

"Vena showed high marks across the board, with key improvements for product, technical support, overall value, and integrity," said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "Ratings in our annual market assessment are driven solely from the voice of the customer, and we congratulate Vena on their excellent performance in this year's study."

This latest recognition builds on a series of recent honors that highlight Vena's leadership in the market:

Ranked among the top two technological leaders for the second consecutive year in the QKS SPARK Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis 2025 report.

Earned eight Outstanding and Excellent rankings in the 2025-2026 Performance Management Vendor Landscape Matrix (VLM) from BPM Partners, including top ranks in the Budgeting and Planning and Overall Customer Satisfaction categories.

Achieved 55 top or leading rankings in The Planning Survey 25 from BARC.

Recognized as a Niche Player in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions and a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software.

Received TrustRadius Top Rated Award for Fifth Consecutive Year.

About Vena

Vena is the only agentic AI-powered FP&A platform purpose-built to harness the full power of the Microsoft technology ecosystem for finance teams everywhere. Vena amplifies Microsoft's world-leading productivity tools, cloud technology and AI innovation to make FP&A, operational planning and adjacent strategic processes more flexible, efficient and intelligent. Thousands of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

