Ant International, a leading global provider of digital payments, digitization, and financial technology, has been recognised in the CNBC World's Top Fintech Companies 2025 list under the Payments category.

CNBC's World's Top FinTech Companies list evaluated metrics from over 30,000 eligible companies worldwide, recognising those that prioritise innovative, technology-driven financial solutions. This recognition underscores Ant International's achievements and commitment to pioneering payment technologies while fostering collaborative ecosystems with partners to benefit the widest possible audience.

Ant International became independent in 2024 after a reorganisation of Ant Group. With headquarters in Singapore and over 30 offices around the world, Ant International provides cross-border digital payment, commerce and finance solutions to merchants and financial institutions, connecting 100 million+ merchants to global consumers across its 4 business units: Alipay+, Antom, Embedded Finance and WorldFirst.

Global e-wallet gateway service Alipay+ links 1.7 billion mobile payment users across more than 70 markets. Merchant payment service Antom supports merchants to integrate over 300 payment methods, enabling them to connect with consumers in more than 200 markets. WorldFirst, the global business account service, has served 1.2 million small and medium-sized businesses, while Embedded Finance services have enabled financial institutions and fintech companies to extend credit access to over 15 million customers.

