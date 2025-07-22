Unibar Corporation Granted European Patent for CapsiClear, a Groundbreaking Eye Health Ingredient

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Unibar Corporation , a global innovator in science-backed dietary supplement ingredients, is proud to announce the granting of a new European patent for CapsiClear, its flagship eye health ingredient derived from Capsicum annum extract. The patent was officially granted on July 2, 2025, marking a major milestone in the company's expansion of its proprietary ingredient platform into international markets.

CapsiClear is a carotenoid standardized to 50% capsanthin and, as shown in clinical research, demonstrated it assists with ocular pressure within the normal range in.

This newly granted European patent covers CapsiClearTM's unique composition for use in the reduction of intraocular pressure associated with normal tension glaucoma, primary open angle glaucoma, angle closure glaucoma, and/or combinations thereof. The patent will cover key European markets, including France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, and Poland. This milestone opens doors for Unibar's continued international growth and strategic marketing efforts-particularly ahead of upcoming industry events.

Sevanti Mehta, President of Unibar, commented:

"We are thrilled to receive this European patent for CapsiClear which underscores our long-standing commitment to best-in-class eye health research. This decision validates the innovation behind Unibar's portfolio and our continued efforts to deliver effective, natural solutions for eye wellness backed by both modern science and ancient tradition."

CapsiClear also supports healthy tear production and eye hydration, targeting the increasingly common age-related condition known as dry eye.

Dry eye is highly prevalent in Europe, along with the rest of the world, with estimates ranging from 10% to 30% of the adult population being affected. Dry eye is on the rise, especially among younger individuals, due in part to lifestyle factors such as increased use of computers in daily life (screen time). Studies in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain have reported prevalence rates from 16.6% to over 32%, depending on the methodology used. In addition to screen time, other contributing factors include systemic health issues, short sleep duration, prolonged outdoor exposure, and the natural effects of aging. Women are also more likely to experience dry eye than men. Despite its impact on daily comfort and productivity, dry eye remains under-recognized and under-addressed in many cases.

CapsiClear offers a clinically researched, non-invasive solution for daily eye comfort, designed to complement a healthy lifestyle and provide ongoing support for tear film stability and hydration.

Doug Lynch, CEO of MarketWell Nutrition Inc., serves as Unibar's commercial representative, supporting international expansion efforts and driving strategic partnerships led by its flagship proprietary ingredient, CapsiClear. Lynch stated, "We are very excited to help bring Unibar's unparalleled botanical science to leading consumer health brands worldwide. Patented, market-ready CapsiClear will bring true product differentiation to all our brand partners."

With the European patent secured, Unibar is preparing a series of targeted marketing campaigns to introduce CapsiClear to global partners, formulators, and health professionals, with launches expected ahead of major industry conferences this fall.

For more information about CapsiClear or partnership opportunities, visit UnibarCorp.com .

About Unibar Corporation

Established in the U.S., Unibar Corporation is a plant-based life-science company built upon a foundation of combining ayurvedic tradition and knowledge with modern science to develop innovative ingredients for better health. With over 20 years of experience developing science-based ingredients for the dietary supplement and food and beverage industries, Unibar has a deep understanding of natural products and the drive to bring to light new and powerful health solutions to address today's demands such as CapsiClear and CapZfuel, which provide more extensive benefits compared to other similar ingredients. It's portfolio of branded ingredients also includes curcumin, lutein, and Boswellia extracts, among others. Learn more at UnibarCorp.com .

