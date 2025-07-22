Brings extensive experience in building and executing global distribution strategies across private markets and deep global relationships with investors

Will lead Pantheon's capital formation and client engagement efforts, with a focus on international growth, private wealth, and strategic partnerships with clients

Joins from AXA Investment Managers Alts where she spent 25 years in senior business development and client relationship roles, most recently as Global Head of the Client Group for Alternatives.

Pantheon, a leading global private markets investor, today announced the appointment of Florence Dard as Partner, Chief Client Officer, effective October 7. Based in London, Ms. Dard will develop and lead the firm's capital formation and client relationship strategy, reflecting Pantheon's continued momentum and the growing demand for its private markets expertise, in particular its secondaries leadership across asset classes. Ms. Dard will also join the firm's executive committee.

Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Kathryn Leaf, Ms. Dard will oversee Pantheon's end-to-end distribution efforts spanning capital formation, client engagement, marketing, and product strategy for Pantheon's growing base of more than 700 clients globally. Ms. Dard's deep understanding of the evolving and increasingly complex needs of clients around the world, combined with Pantheon's innovative approach to investing in private markets, notably in secondaries, reinforces Pantheon's commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that meet its clients' needs.

"Florence will play a key role in helping us capitalize on strategic growth opportunities, expand our relationships in areas of increasing demand, and serve global institutional clients, as well as those in the rapidly growing private wealth and insurance channels," said Kathryn Leaf, CEO of Pantheon. "Her client-first approach and proven track record have made her a recognized leader in the industry and will ensure we continue to provide outstanding client service and innovation to our investor base."

Ms. Dard brings over 25 years of experience managing capital raising and client relationships across a wide range of global institutional and private wealth investors. Before Pantheon, she spent much of her career at AXA Investment Managers, most recently as Global Head of Client Group, Alts, where she oversaw capital raising for real estate, infrastructure, private credit, and private equity, and managed a team of 80 people serving over 600 clients. She also led the creation of a globalized, dedicated alternatives sales team and expanded the firm's activities into private wealth. Ms. Dard was member of the AXA IM Management Board.

"I am delighted to join Pantheon's exceptional leadership team at such a pivotal moment of the firm's global journey," said Ms. Dard. "As Chief Client Officer, I look forward to partnering with our teams across regions to continue delivering Pantheon's innovative approach to private markets and deep expertise in secondaries investing across private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private credit to clients around the world."

About Pantheon

Pantheon* has been at the forefront of private markets investing for more than 40 years, earning a reputation for providing innovative solutions covering the full lifecycle of investments, from primary fund commitments to co-investments and secondary purchases, across private equity, private credit, and real assets.

We have partnered with more than 700 clients, including institutional investors of all sizes as well as a growing number of private wealth advisers and investors, with approximately $71bn in discretionary assets under management (as of December 31, 2024).

Leveraging our specialized experience and global team of professionals across Europe, the Americas, and Asia, we invest with purpose and lead with expertise to build secure financial futures.

