Hut 8 Corp.: Hut 8 Advances Capital Strategy with DIFC License

DIFC license expected to enhance active treasury management, expand institutional reach, and improve capital efficiency

MIAMI, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive use cases such as Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing, today announced that its subsidiary, Hut 8 Investment Ltd, has secured a Commercial License in the Dubai International Financial Centre ("DIFC"). The license authorizes proprietary investments and certain non-financial commercial activity under the DIFC's legal and regulatory framework, which is based on international standards and principles of common law.

The DIFC license represents a structural expansion of Hut 8's capital strategy, enhancing the Company's ability to deploy Bitcoin held in reserve into structured derivatives strategies. The license is expected to broaden access to institutional counterparties, reduce trading friction, and lower transaction costs. In fiscal year 2024, Hut 8 generated more than $20 million in net proceeds from covered call options premiums on Bitcoin held in reserve. Through its presence in the DIFC, Hut 8 expects to unlock multiple advantages that support continued expansion of its active treasury management program, including:

Direct access to global derivatives markets: Enables Hut 8 to trade directly on institutional exchanges, reducing reliance on OTC intermediaries that historically introduced cost friction relative to spot pricing

Broader access to institutional-grade products and counterparties: Unlocks a wider set of global liquidity providers and instruments, enhancing strategic optionality

Greater flexibility in structured strategy design and execution: Allows Hut 8 to construct and manage advanced yield strategies that would more difficult to execute without a DIFC license

Supportive regulatory environment within a common law framework: Dubai offers an established legal and regulatory foundation for institutional digital asset activity, supporting enhanced enforceability, compliance certainty, and jurisdictional alignment

"We believe that securing a DIFC license enhances our ability to drive outsized shareholder returns through our integrated capital strategy," said Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8. "It allows us to execute directly on global derivatives markets, reduce trading costs, and access a broader range of institutional products. Within a regulatory environment that supports structured digital asset strategies, we believe we can manage Bitcoin held in reserve more efficiently, manage risk with greater precision, and optimize yield through disciplined, proactive management."

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. is an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive use cases such as Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing. We take a power-first, innovation-driven approach to developing, commercializing, and operating the critical infrastructure that underpins the breakthrough technologies of today and tomorrow. Our platform spans 1,020 megawatts of energy capacity under management across 15 sites in the United States and Canada: five Bitcoin mining, hosting, and Managed Services sites in Alberta, New York, and Texas, five high performance computing data centers in British Columbia and Ontario, four power generation assets in Ontario, and one non-operational site in Alberta. For more information, visit www.hut8.comand follow us on X at @Hut8Corp.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world's most advanced financial?centres and a leading financial hub for the Middle East,?Africa,?and South Asia (MEASA). With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia,?Europe,?and the Americas through Dubai.?DIFC is home to an internationally?recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework.?The Centre's vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region's most comprehensive AI, FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator?programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups. For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae or follow us on LinkedIn and X at @DIFC.

