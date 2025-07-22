- Sales of $1.1 billion, up 2 percent compared to sales for the same period last year
- Operating income was $218 million with ROS of 19.4 percent; on an adjusted basis, operating income was $297 million with ROS of 26.4 percent
- GAAP EPS was $0.90 and adjusted EPS was $1.39
- Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $607 million, an increase of $68 million compared to the same period last year, and free cash flow provided by continuing operations for the quarter was $596 million, an increase of $74 million compared to the same period last year
- Repurchased $75 million of ordinary shares
- The company updated its full year 2025 GAAP EPS guidance to approximately $3.95 to $4.05, up 6 percent to 8 percent versus the prior year, and increased EPS guidance on an adjusted basis of approximately $4.75 to $4.85, up 10 percent to 12 percent versus the prior year
Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource, today announced second quarter 2025 sales of $1.1 billion. Sales were up 2 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 1 percent in the second quarter. Second quarter 2025 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations ("EPS") were $0.90 compared to $1.11 in the second quarter of 2024, a 19 percent decrease. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported second quarter 2025 EPS of $1.39 compared to $1.22 in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting a 14 percent increase. Adjusted operating income, reportable segment income, adjusted net income, free cash flow and adjusted EPS are described in the attached schedules.
John L. Stauch, Pentair's President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We delivered another strong quarter of free cash flow, sales and adjusted earnings growth as we navigated through tariff and economic uncertainty. Our team executed with precision to deliver for our customers and drive solid financial and operating performance as well as shareholder value. As we look ahead, we believe we are ready to capture higher demand when the residential market returns to growth while continuing to invest in innovation and growth initiatives to drive differentiated growth across our Move, Improve and Enjoy Water segments."
Second quarter 2025 operating income was $218 million, down 12 percent compared to operating income for the second quarter of 2024, and return on sales ("ROS") was 19.4 percent, a decrease of 320 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2024. On an adjusted basis, the Company had adjusted operating income of $297 million for the second quarter of 2025, up 9 percent compared to adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2024, and ROS was 26.4 percent, an increase of 170 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2024.
Flow sales were flat compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 1 percent in the second quarter. Reportable segment income of $93 million was up 10 percent compared to the second quarter of 2024, and ROS was 23.4 percent, an increase of 210 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2024.
Water Solutions sales were down 4 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 3 percent in the second quarter. Reportable segment income of $70 million was down 4 percent compared to the second quarter of 2024, and ROS was 23.5 percent, which is flat when compared to the second quarter of 2024.
Pool sales were up 9 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 7 percent in the second quarter. Reportable segment income of $153 million was up 14 percent compared to the second quarter of 2024, and ROS was 35.7 percent, an increase of 160 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2024.
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $607 million for the quarter compared to $539 million in the second quarter of 2024. Free cash flow provided by continuing operations for the quarter was $596 million compared to $522 million in the second quarter of 2024.
Pentair paid a regular cash dividend of $0.25 per share in the second quarter of 2025. Pentair previously announced on May 5, 2025 that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on August 1, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 18, 2025. This year marks the 49th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.
During the second quarter, the Company repurchased 0.7 million shares for $75 million. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 1.3 million shares for $125 million. As of June 30, 2025, we had $325 million available for share repurchases under our share repurchase authorization.
OUTLOOK
Mr. Stauch concluded, "Driven by our strong performance in the first half of the year and continued confidence in our resilient business model, we are increasing our sales growth outlook and estimated adjusted EPS range for the full year. We also introduced third quarter guidance reflecting sales growth, margin expansion and adjusted EPS growth. Our Transformation initiatives are on track to deliver expected savings this year and our 80/20 actions are showing early signs of success. As a leader in helping the world move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource, we are well positioned to capture opportunities from favorable secular trends in water availability, increased awareness of water challenges, aging commercial, public and municipal infrastructure, outdoor healthy living and favorable housing migration."
The Company updated its estimated 2025 GAAP EPS from continuing operations to approximately $3.95 to $4.05, up 6 percent to 8 percent versus the prior year, and increased estimated EPS on an adjusted basis to approximately $4.75 to $4.85, up 10 percent to 12 percent versus the prior year. The Company updates its estimated full year 2025 sales to be up approximately 1 percent to 2 percent on a reported basis.
In addition, the Company introduces estimated third quarter 2025 GAAP EPS from continuing operations guidance of approximately $1.09 to $1.13, up approximately 29 percent to 35 percent compared to the prior year period, and on an adjusted EPS basis of approximately $1.16 to $1.20, up approximately 6 percent to 10 percent compared to the prior year period. The Company expects third quarter sales to be approximately flat to up 1 percent on a reported basis compared to the third quarter of 2024.
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains statements that we believe to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets," "plans," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "likely," "may," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "should," "would," "could," "positioned," "strategy," or "future" or words, phrases, or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include the overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business, including the strength of housing and related markets and conditions relating to international hostilities; supply, demand, logistics, competition and pricing pressures related to and in the markets we serve; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans, cost reduction initiatives and Transformation Program; the impact of raw material, logistics and labor costs and other inflation; volatility in currency exchange rates and interest rates; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; risks associated with operating foreign businesses; the impact of seasonality of sales and weather conditions; our ability to comply with laws and regulations; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and administrative policy, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits or impact trade agreements and tariffs; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating and sustainability goals and targets. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. All forward-looking statements, including all financial forecasts, speak only as of the date of this release. Pentair assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this release.
ABOUT PENTAIR PLC
At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is a core large cap value S&P 500 equity stock focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.
Pentair had revenue in 2024 of approximately $4.1 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,750 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
In millions, except per-share data
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Net sales
1,123.1
1,099.3
2,133.5
2,116.5
Cost of goods sold
666.5
661.4
1,273.6
1,288.5
Gross profit
456.6
437.9
859.9
828.0
% of net sales
40.7
39.8
40.3
39.1
Selling, general and administrative expenses
213.8
165.1
390.4
350.3
% of net sales
19.0
15.0
18.3
16.6
Research and development expenses
25.1
24.8
48.7
48.9
% of net sales
2.2
2.3
2.3
2.3
Operating income
217.7
248.0
420.8
428.8
% of net sales
19.4
22.6
19.7
20.3
Other expense
Loss on sale of business
26.3
26.3
Other expense
1.0
0.8
1.5
0.9
Net interest expense
17.9
26.3
37.6
53.6
% of net sales
1.6
2.4
1.8
2.5
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
172.5
220.9
355.4
374.3
Provision for income taxes
24.0
34.8
52.0
54.7
Effective tax rate
13.9
15.8
14.6
14.6
Net income from continuing operations
148.5
186.1
303.4
319.6
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(0.2
Net income
148.5
186.1
303.4
319.4
Earnings per ordinary share
Basic
Continuing operations
0.90
1.12
1.84
1.93
Discontinued operations
Basic earnings per ordinary share
0.90
1.12
1.84
1.93
Diluted
Continuing operations
0.90
1.11
1.83
1.91
Discontinued operations
Diluted earnings per ordinary share
0.90
1.11
1.83
1.91
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
Basic
164.5
165.9
164.7
165.8
Diluted
165.7
167.3
166.0
167.3
Cash dividends paid per ordinary share
0.25
0.23
0.50
0.46
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
In millions
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
143.0
118.7
Accounts receivable, net
539.2
565.2
Inventories
602.5
610.9
Other current assets
147.6
141.3
Total current assets
1,432.3
1,436.1
Property, plant and equipment, net
363.8
358.8
Other assets
Goodwill
3,364.3
3,286.6
Intangibles, net
983.9
1,033.8
Other non-current assets
335.2
331.2
Total other assets
4,683.4
4,651.6
Total assets
6,479.5
6,446.5
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Current maturities of short-term borrowings
0.1
9.3
Accounts payable
313.8
272.8
Employee compensation and benefits
102.5
116.2
Other current liabilities
573.7
496.8
Total current liabilities
990.1
895.1
Other liabilities
Long-term debt
1,398.1
1,638.7
Pension and other post-retirement compensation and benefits
59.8
61.6
Deferred tax liabilities
48.2
44.4
Other non-current liabilities
311.1
243.8
Total liabilities
2,807.3
2,883.6
Equity
3,672.2
3,562.9
Total liabilities and equity
6,479.5
6,446.5
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Six months ended
In millions
June 30,
June 30,
Operating activities
Net income
303.4
319.4
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
0.2
Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities of continuing operations
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(0.4
(1.1
Depreciation
29.4
30.4
Amortization
28.5
26.9
Deferred income taxes
18.5
12.6
Loss on sale of business
26.3
Share-based compensation
21.2
16.3
Asset impairment and write-offs
47.0
0.8
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions
Accounts receivable
33.4
(10.7
Inventories
(9.9
23.5
Other current assets
(27.3
(4.0
Accounts payable
39.4
19.4
Employee compensation and benefits
(18.9
(19.4
Other current liabilities
66.6
6.6
Other non-current assets and liabilities
10.5
10.9
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
567.7
431.8
Net cash used for operating activities of discontinued operations
(0.2
Net cash provided by operating activities
567.7
431.6
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(27.7
(36.3
Purchase of investments
(18.0
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
0.1
Other
0.2
(0.5
Net cash used for investing activities
(45.4
(36.8
Financing activities
Net (repayments) receipts of short-term borrowings
(9.2
3.3
Net borrowings of revolving long-term debt
9.9
Repayments of long-term debt
(250.0
(237.5
Debt issuance costs
(2.1
Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld
(10.6
9.3
Repurchases of ordinary shares
(125.0
(50.0
Dividends paid
(82.4
(76.2
Net cash used for financing activities
(469.4
(351.1
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(28.6
0.3
Change in cash and cash equivalents
24.3
44.0
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
118.7
170.3
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
143.0
214.3
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of the GAAP Operating Activities Cash Flow to the Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)
Three months
Three months
Six months
In millions
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities of continuing operations
(38.9
606.6
567.7
Capital expenditures
(16.8
(10.9
(27.7
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
0.1
0.1
Free cash flow
(55.7
595.8
540.1
Three months
Three months
Six months
In millions
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities of continuing operations
(107.4
539.2
431.8
Capital expenditures
(19.3
(17.0
(36.3
Free cash flow from continuing operations
(126.7
522.2
395.5
Net cash used for operating activities of discontinued operations
(0.2
(0.2
Free cash flow
(126.9
522.2
395.3
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited)
2025
2024
In millions
First
Quarter
Second
Quarter
Six
Months
First
Quarter
Second
Quarter
Six
Months
Net sales
Flow
367.9
397.3
765.2
384.3
396.8
781.1
Water Solutions
258.2
298.3
556.5
273.1
310.5
583.6
Pool
383.9
427.2
811.1
359.5
391.5
751.0
Reportable segment net sales
1,010.0
1,122.8
2,132.8
1,016.9
1,098.8
2,115.7
Corporate and other
0.4
0.3
0.7
0.3
0.5
0.8
Net sales
1,010.4
1,123.1
2,133.5
1,017.2
1,099.3
2,116.5
Reportable segment income (loss)
Flow
83.6
93.1
176.7
77.3
84.4
161.7
Water Solutions
60.7
70.2
130.9
55.6
72.9
128.5
Pool
126.0
152.7
278.7
110.8
133.6
244.4
Reportable segment income
270.3
316.0
586.3
243.7
290.9
534.6
Corporate and other
(27.8
(19.3
(47.1
(26.4
(19.5
(45.9
Adjusted operating income
242.5
296.7
539.2
217.3
271.4
488.7
Return on sales
Flow
22.7
23.4
23.1
20.1
21.3
20.7
Water Solutions
23.5
23.5
23.5
20.4
23.5
22.0
Pool
32.8
35.7
34.4
30.8
34.1
32.5
Adjusted return on sales
24.0
26.4
25.3
21.4
24.7
23.1
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Year Ending December 31, 2025
Excluding the Effect of Adjustments (Unaudited)
Actual
Forecast
In millions, except per-share data
First
Quarter
Second
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Full
Year
Net sales
1,010.4
1,123.1
approx
Flat Up 1%
approx
Up 1% 2%
Operating income
203.1
217.7
approx
Up 30% 34%
approx
Up 9% 12%
Return on sales
20.1
19.4
Adjustments:
Restructuring and other
10.5
10.4
approx
approx
21
Transformation costs
9.1
12.5
approx
approx
22
Intangible amortization
14.2
14.3
approx
14
approx
55
Asset impairment and write-offs
5.2
41.8
approx
approx
47
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
0.4
approx
1
approx
2
Adjusted operating income
242.5
296.7
approx
Up 4% 7%
approx
Up 7% 9%
Adjusted return on sales
24.0
26.4
Net income from continuing operations-as reported
154.9
148.5
approx
$181 $187
approx
$656 $672
Loss on sale of business
26.3
approx
approx
26
Adjustments to operating income
39.0
79.0
approx
14
approx
145
Income tax adjustments
(9.7
(23.3
approx
(2
approx
(38
Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted
184.2
230.5
approx
$193 $199
approx
$789 $805
Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported
0.93
0.90
approx
$1.09 $1.13
approx
$3.95 $4.05
Adjustments
0.18
0.49
approx
0.07
approx
0.80
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted
1.11
1.39
approx
$1.16 $1.20
approx
$4.75 $4.85
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Year Ending December 31, 2024
Excluding the Effect of Adjustments (Unaudited)
In millions, except per-share data
First
Quarter
Second
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Fourth
Full
Year
Net sales
1,017.2
1,099.3
993.4
972.9
4,082.8
Operating income
180.8
248.0
179.9
195.1
803.8
Return on sales
17.8
22.6
18.1
20.1
19.7
Adjustments:
Restructuring and other
4.6
5.9
23.4
3.1
37.0
Transformation costs
17.0
11.8
12.6
10.7
52.1
Intangible amortization
13.5
13.4
13.5
13.9
54.3
Legal accrual adjustments and settlements
(0.3
(7.9
0.7
(7.5
Asset impairment and write-offs
0.8
8.5
8.3
17.6
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
0.9
0.2
0.6
0.2
1.9
Adjusted operating income
217.3
271.4
239.2
231.3
959.2
Adjusted return on sales
21.4
24.7
24.1
23.8
23.5
Net income from continuing operations-as reported
133.5
186.1
139.6
166.4
625.6
Pension and other post retirement mark to market gain
(5.3
(5.3
Other (income) expense
(0.5
0.1
(0.4
Adjustments to operating income
35.6
23.2
58.7
36.0
153.5
Income tax adjustments
(11.3
(5.4
(15.4
(17.6
(49.7
Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted
157.8
203.9
182.4
179.6
723.7
Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported
0.80
1.11
0.84
0.99
3.74
Adjustments
0.14
0.11
0.25
0.09
0.59
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted
0.94
1.22
1.09
1.08
4.33
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Core Net Sales Growth by Reportable Segment
For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 (Unaudited)
Q2 Net Sales Growth
Core
Currency
Acq. Div.
Total
Total Pentair
1.3
0.7
0.2
2.2
Flow
(1.3
1.4
0.1
Water Solutions
(3.0
0.6
(1.5
(3.9
Pool
7.3
1.8
9.1
Shelly Hubbard
Vice President, Investor Relations
Direct: 763-656-5575
Email: shelly.hubbard@pentair.com
Rebecca Osborn
Vice President, Communications
Direct: 763-656-5589
Email: rebecca.osborn@pentair.com