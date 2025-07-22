Anzeige
22.07.2025
Top California Lender Closes $17.8 Million Commercial Real Estate Acquisition Loan

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top California Lender, LLC, a leading private lender in commercial real estate, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a $17.8 million loan, reinforcing its role as a steadfast partner in Texas. This key transaction highlights the firm's ability to support vital projects with consistent strength.

The loan enables the acquisition and improvement of a prominent commercial property located in Austin, Texas, a city renowned for its robust commercial real estate market. Situated in the bustling North Austin submarket, the property spans approximately 150,000 square feet and features a modern office and retail complex, strategically positioned near major thoroughfares like MoPac Expressway (Loop 1) and within proximity to the Domain, a thriving mixed-use development hub. This location benefits from high visibility, easy access to tech corridors, and a growing population, making it an ideal spot for business expansion. The improvement plans include upgrading existing office spaces and enhancing retail facades to attract premium tenants, reinforcing the property's value in a competitive market. Top California Lender's reliable financing ensured a smooth transaction, empowering the developer to capitalize on Austin's dynamic growth.

Jerry Dean, CEO of Top California Lender, noted, "This $17.8 million loan in Texas showcases our commitment to standing by developers with reliable financing and tailored terms, fostering growth in thriving communities."

For more information about Top California Lender's loan programs, including Rehab/Renovation Loans, Construction Loans, Bridge Loans, Commercial Acquisition Loans, and Change of Use Loans, visit www.topcalifornialender.com or contact info@topcalifornialender.com.


