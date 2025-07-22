Celebrating Culinary Craft: Bacio Trattoria Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Italian Restaurants in Barrie

BARRIE, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Bacio Trattoria, a family-run Italian and Roman restaurant known for its authentic, handmade cuisine, has been recognized as the 2025 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Restaurants - Italian category in Barrie. This distinction reflects Bacio's commitment to preserving tradition while creating a memorable and heartfelt dining experience for every guest.

Located in the heart of downtown Barrie at 62 Dunlop Street West, Bacio Trattoria brings a piece of Italy to the local community-offering more than just food, but a connection to culture, family, and flavour. With its warm atmosphere, vintage lighting, mural of the Trevi Fountain, and walls lined with olive oil and Italian wines, the restaurant invites guests to experience a true taste of home.

A Culinary Journey Rooted in Experience and Heritage

Bacio Trattoria is led by Chef Francesca, who began her culinary journey in Rome at just 15 years old. With 37 years of experience in the food industry, she brings a depth of knowledge and a genuine passion for Italian cooking that is reflected in every dish.

"I grew up in a kitchen where we cooked with what we had-fresh, simple, and from the heart," says Chef Francesca. "That's the way I still cook today. I want people to feel like they're eating at my family's table in Rome."

Homemade, Fresh, and Inspired by Rome

The menu at Bacio Trattoria features a wide range of Italian and Roman dishes, all made in-house using carefully sourced ingredients. Guests can enjoy hand-rolled pastas, slow-simmered sauces, and rustic Roman favourites such as supplì-crispy rice balls with beef and cheese-and pork-and-beef risotto cakes. The menu also includes fresh seafood dishes, hearty risottos, and thin-crust Roman-style pizza baked to perfection.

Each dish is crafted with intention, with options for multi-course tasting menus, vegetarian selections, and curated wine pairings available for those looking to experience the full spectrum of Italian dining.

An Atmosphere That Feels Like Home

Bacio's motto, "guests arrive as customers and leave as family," is more than a catchphrase-it's a guiding principle. The restaurant's size and layout create an intimate setting where staff take the time to learn guests' names, dietary preferences, and favourite dishes. Whether it's a couple's date night, a group celebration, or a casual weekday meal, the atmosphere remains welcoming and personal.

"We want guests to feel relaxed, taken care of, and full-like they just left Nonna's house," says Chef Francesca.

Bacio also hosts private dining experiences and events, offering tailored menus and attentive service to make every occasion feel special. They are proud to maintain "SAFE" certification standards, ensuring that guests can dine with comfort and confidence.

Locally Loved, Community Connected

Since opening in Barrie, Bacio Trattoria has become a staple in the local food scene. The restaurant supports local vendors whenever possible, from produce and meats to wine selections, and has participated in community-driven events and fundraisers.

Their commitment to consistency and care has earned them a steady stream of glowing reviews and word-of-mouth referrals, establishing them not only as a place to eat, but as a valued part of the neighbourhood.

"This award means a lot because it reflects the trust our guests have in what we do-and that's something we never take for granted," says Chef Francesca.

To explore the menu, inquire about events, or make a reservation, visit baciotrattoria.ca.

