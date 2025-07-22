Sarah Higgins Joins ClearCOGS as Head of Marketing to Accelerate Growth in Restaurant Tech

Veteran of Harri and Black Box Intelligence brings 20+ years of experience to AI-driven forecasting platform

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / ClearCOGS, the AI-powered forecasting platform revolutionizing restaurant operations, proudly announces Sarah Higgins as its new Head of Marketing. With nearly 20 years of experience driving growth for restaurant technology companies, Higgins' appointment marks a strategic milestone in ClearCOGS' mission to drive unparalleled restaurant efficiency and profitability with prescriptive forecasting.

Higgins brings a proven track record from leadership roles at industry innovators like Harri and Black Box Intelligence, where she was instrumental in repositioning brands, scaling marketing teams, and driving revenue growth. Her deep knowledge of restaurant technology and experience in building high-performing marketing engines uniquely position her to accelerate ClearCOGS' reach to operators across the industry.

"Sarah's restaurant technology marketing expertise, proven track record of scaling teams, and driving revenue growth are exactly what ClearCOGS needs as we enter our next phase of expansion," said Matt Wampler, co-founder and CEO of ClearCOGS. "Her vision aligns perfectly with ClearCOGS' customer-first approach: providing prescriptive instructions for daily prep, ordering, and labor optimization with no operational disruptions. Her strategic insights from working with restaurant data and analytics solutions will strengthen our ability to communicate how restaurants can reduce costs, eliminate waste, and improve profitability."

"I'm passionate about empowering the restaurant industry through data and analytics," said Higgins. "ClearCOGS' approach to transforming complex data into actionable insights helps operators become better stewards of their resources. My focus will be on ensuring every potential customer understands the immediate value ClearCOGS delivers - not just in profit gains, but in giving operators the clarity and operational control they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape."

This strategic hire reflects ClearCOGS' commitment to scaling thoughtfully while maintaining its core promise to customers: driving operational excellence without overhauling existing systems. Higgins' addition will accelerate ClearCOGS' ability to reach more operators and effectively communicate the transformative impact of AI-powered demand forecasting.

About ClearCOGS

ClearCOGS is revolutionizing the way restaurants forecast by transforming data into actionable daily decisions. The AI-powered platform integrates seamlessly with existing tech stack to deliver precise, location-specific guidance on what to prep, order, and staff each day-eliminating guesswork and optimizing profitability across every location. Learn more at www.clearcogs.com .

