22.07.2025 13:02 Uhr
Lightwave Logic to Host Update Call on July 31, 2025

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance electro-optic (EO) polymer materials, announced today that CEO Yves LeMaitre will host an update call on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

The investor call will be webcast at 4:30pm Eastern Time via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.lightwavelogic.com. The call will include a question-and-answer session, and investors are invited to email questions in advance to LWLG@alpha-ir.com.

Interested parties may access the webcast within the Company website's 'Events & Presentations' section or register at the following link (registration link).

A webcast replay will be made available on the Company's website shortly after the call's conclusion.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is a technology platform company pioneering the development of proprietary electro-optic polymers that enable ultra-high-speed data transmission with low power consumption and compact form factors. These materials power next-generation photonic devices for telecommunications, data centers, and emerging AI infrastructure. Visit www.lightwavelogic.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q; other risks to which our company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

Contacts:
Ryan Coleman or Nick Teves
Alpha IR Group for Lightwave Logic
lwlg@alpha-ir.com
312-445-2870

SOURCE: Lightwave Logic



