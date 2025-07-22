Australia's energy transition is gaining "real measurable momentum" with the market operator reporting a record wave of new solar, wind, and energy storage projects are progressing through the grid connection process, at a larger scale than ever before. From pv magazine Australia The Australian Energy Market Operator's (AEMO's) latest Connections Scorecard shows a surge in new generation and storage capacity with 260 projects totalling 53 GW going through the connection process in the National Electricity Market (NEM), up nearly 40% from the same time last year. AEMO said the pipeline is expanding ...

