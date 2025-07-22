Amwins Names Molly Shah General Counsel

Donna Hargrove to Serve as Senior Advisor



CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced a planned leadership change within its legal team. Effective January 1, 2026, Deputy General Counsel Molly Shah will step into the role of General Counsel. At the same time, Donna Hargrove will move from her current role as General Counsel into a new position as Senior Advisor.

Shah joined Amwins in 2019 and currently serves as Deputy General Counsel, specializing in labor and employment matters. Her role has expanded over the past several years to touch on nearly every aspect of our business. She also serves on Amwins' Diversity & Inclusion Council and as a steering committee member for the Women's Leadership program at Amwins.

"This transition has been in the works for some time, and Molly is an outstanding leader and a natural fit for this role," said Scott Purviance, CEO, Amwins. "We couldn't be more confident in her ability to carry the torch. She embodies our values and brings incredible legal knowledge, a thoughtful leadership style, and a clear sense of purpose to our legal team. We are excited about the future under her leadership."

Hargrove joined Amwins in 2008 as the company's general counsel. Her leadership has been instrumental in supporting Amwins' aggressive growth, guiding the firm through numerous transactions, and fostering a culture of sound legal governance. In addition to her role at Amwins, Hargrove actively serves the community through her work on the Board of Directors of the Isabella Santos Foundation, a nonprofit focused on advancing treatment for rare pediatric cancers.

"Donna has been a key part of our story and her impact on Amwins is immeasurable," Purviance added. "She's been a trusted partner to leadership and has helped support our firm during a period of extraordinary expansion. We are grateful for her continued counsel and proud to see her take on a new chapter as Senior Advisor."

As part of the transition, Hargrove will remain actively involved throughout 2026, offering guidance and continuity as Shah assumes leadership, ensuring a seamless handoff and continued momentum.

