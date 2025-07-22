Domo Tactical Communications (DTC): DTC Appoints John Payne to Lead Wave Central's Next Phase of Growth in Wireless Broadcast

Carlisle, PA (USA), July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Central, a leader in wireless broadcast video systems and part of Codan's Domo Broadcast division, proudly announces the appointment of John Payne as General Manager. Reporting directly to Paul Sangster, President of Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) at Codan, Payne will lead Wave Central's strategic growth, operational execution, and customer-driven innovation across the North American market.

A recognized force in RF and broadcast technology, Payne joins Wave Central with a proven track record of shaping high-performance teams, delivering category-defining products, and scaling businesses with a laser focus on customer workflows. His appointment marks a pivotal step in Wave Central's evolution-one rooted in a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in live video transmission.

"We are excited to welcome John Payne to Wave Central," said Paul Sangster, President of DTC, a Codan company. "John's expertise in wireless video systems, combined with his deep operational discipline, makes him uniquely suited to help us scale innovation and deliver broadcast solutions that work flawlessly when it matters most."

With a background that spans executive leadership roles-including CEO, COO, and CTO-at Integrated Microwave Technologies, xG Technology, and Vislink, as well as a founding role at Wavelink|RF, Payne brings with him decades of RF innovation. He has engineered and delivered ultra-reliable, power-efficient systems used by elite broadcasters, live event producers, and defense agencies worldwide. Among his many contributions is the development of the Raptor line of wearable, low-latency video systems now used in sports, aerial cinematography, and field applications.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Wave Central," said Payne. "The team here has built something truly special. My focus is on amplifying that foundation-developing tailored, intuitive solutions that let creatives and operators do their jobs without the technology getting in the way. When our systems are invisible to the user, we know we've succeeded."

Founded in 2012 and acquired by Codan's Domo Broadcast division in late 2023, Wave Central has become synonymous with dependable, cutting-edge RF and IP-based wireless camera systems. The company's product suite-spanning camera links, transmitters, receivers, encoders, and IP mesh networks-serves a diverse clientele from live sports and entertainment to cinema, news, and tactical applications.

Under Payne's leadership, Wave Central is poised to accelerate its mission: delivering uncompromising video quality, low latency, and rugged reliability to the people who make live storytelling possible.

About Wave Central

Wave Central is a North American leader in wireless broadcast integration, offering advanced RF and IP transmission systems tailored for high-demand environments. Since joining Codan's Domo Broadcast division in 2023, Wave Central has expanded its reach while maintaining its reputation for innovation and service excellence.

About DTC, a Codan Company

DTC is a global technology company that partners rely on for critical communications wherever they are, and when it matters most. Operating in 150+ countries and with more than 65 years of experience, DTC delivers reliable, regionally tailored solutions and essential support for mission-critical success. These innovative connectivity solutions are designed to enable military, broadcast, law enforcement, uncrewed systems, and commercial markets to thrive in the most austere environments. Learn more at DTCcodan.com

