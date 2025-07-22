4biddenknowledege Inc.: 4Biddenknowledge Launches the Academy Today

-Mastering the Mind, Unlocking Ancient Wisdom, and Creating True Financial Freedom-

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / 4Biddenknowledge, a leader in streaming entertainment and educational media company operating a global streaming TV platform that focuses on alternative conscious content," today announced that Billy Carson in his quest to build continued value in its relationship with Sibannac (OTC:SNNC) and mastery of wealth creation systems, is launching the Academy.

Carson is a four-time bestselling author, founder of 4biddenknowledge TV and multimillionaire entrepreneur will empower participants with unparalleled wisdom in mastering your mind, unlocking ancient wisdom, and creating true financial freedom. Before founding 4biddenknowledge his ventures have led to seven and eight figure businesses.

Highlights of the Academy courses include:

Wealth Creation Systems: Millionaire Vault, Wealth Frequency & financial reprogramming

Manifestation Mastery: subconscious rewiring + real-world tools

Mystery School Teachings: ancient wisdom, metaphysics, sacred texts

Health & Energy: quantum healing, high vibration living

Weekly Mentorship Calls with me & my network of elite mentors

A Powerful Community of serious seekers and high achievers

To join this revolutionary movement please visit http://4bkacademy.com

"In this financial and spiritual tumultuous environment, mastery is power. Providing this unmatched level of teaching, outreach, mentorship, and community are essential," stated Carson." The Academy will garner benefits that are life-and mind-changing. We are honored to be bringing this to the table as our relationship with Sibannac comes to fruition."

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTCID:SNNC), A trailblazer in next generation wellness innovation and global lifestyle experiences, announced a strategic partnership.

About 4Biddenknowledge:

4Biddenknowledge, founded by Billy Carson in 2017, is a media and entertainment company focused on providing alternative perspectives on history, science, and spirituality. Its core offerings include:

4Biddenknowledge TV: A streaming network with educational and informational content on topics such as ancient civilizations, esoteric wisdom, metaphysics, quantum physics, and spiritual inspiration. It is available on various platforms like Apple TV , Roku , Amazon Fire TV , iOS , Android, and the web.

Book Publishing: 4Biddenknowledge also operates a book publishing company, with Billy Carson as the best-selling author of titles like " The Compendium of the Emerald Tablets " and " Woke Doesn't Mean Broke ".

Other Ventures: The company also engages in activities like organizing live events, tours to historical sites, and offers a mentoring program for entrepreneurs called the Billi's Club.

4Biddenknowledge positions itself as a leader in "awakening" its viewers through the consciousness media space by providing content that challenges mainstream narratives with evidence-based alternatives and offering tools for personal transformation.

