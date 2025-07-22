Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.07.2025
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
ACCESS Newswire
22.07.2025 14:02 Uhr
I-ON Digital Corp: ION.au: The Gold-Backed Stablecoin Set to Dominate the GENIUS Act Era

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / In a digital economy flooded with algorithmic coins and dollar-backed tokens that rely on promises rather than proof, one asset emerges as the most credible foundation for the next generation of stablecoins: gold-backed ION.au from I-ON Digital Corp (OTCQB:IONI).

At a time when trust and transparency are paramount, ION.au is engineered to become the most secure and compliant asset in the stablecoin space - not just another digital currency, but a foundation for a global, verifiable and audited digital treasury built on physically allocated and government-verified in-situ gold reserves.

Whereas most stablecoins depend on fiat holdings or bonds - often outside investor reach - I-ON Digital is taking a radically more secure and scalable approach: each ION.au token is backed not just 1:1 with gold, but secured by a 5:1 ratio of physical gold to token issuance. This over-collateralization, verified through geological surveys and audited accounts, turns ION.au into an inherently deflationary, trust-first asset.

Building the Vault for the Digital Economy

ION Digital is doing more than minting gold-backed tokens - they're constructing an entire ecosystem around what may become the central reserve asset for the digital age. The ION.au Treasury is structured to support:

  • Banks building gold-pegged payment networks,

  • Fintechs launching fully backed stablecoins,

  • Governments exploring CBDCs tied to real reserves.

And unlike speculative tokens or algorithmic experiments, ION.au meets strict financial standards - combining blockchain audibility with institutional-grade compliance, KYC/AML/CFT controls, and monthly disclosures.

The GENIUS Act Changes Everything - ION Was Built For It

The recent passage of the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act marks a regulatory milestone for the digital asset industry. This legislation sets clear guidelines for stablecoin issuers - including full asset backing, audit trails, and AML compliance.

ION.au doesn't just comply - it was built with this regulatory clarity in mind.

As a hybrid between a GENIUS Act-compliant stablecoin and an SEC-eligible asset-backed security token, ION.au is uniquely positioned to thrive in this new era. It offers both stability and upside, backed by a fast-growing, blockchain-verified gold treasury and the technological infrastructure to scale globally.

Why ION Stands Alone

In a post-GENIUS Act landscape, I-ON Digital offers what no other issuer can:

  • Regulatory compliance without sacrificing investment potential

  • Real-world, independently verified assets backing each token

  • A proven blockchain platform, validated by industry accolades like the Chainlink Hackathon award

  • MTM-accounted digital assets on a public balance sheet - setting a new bar for transparency

A Future Anchored in Gold

As the financial world shifts toward tokenized money and programmable finance, ION Digital's gold-backed ecosystem may be the most credible solution in the stablecoin space - bridging traditional finance with decentralized efficiency, and doing so with audited integrity, real assets, and regulatory foresight.

ION.au isn't just another token. It's a gold-powered financial engine - built to endure, designed to comply, and ready to scale.

Related Articles You May Enjoy:

  • ION Digital Corp (ION) and ION.au: The Ultimate Hybrid - A Compliant Stablecoin and Asset-Backed Security Token Under the GENIUS Act (iondigitalcorp.com: 06/06/25)

  • Coinbase's Faryar Shirzad on How Stablecoins will Create a "Payment Revolution" (YouTube, 07/15/25)

  • Why I-ON Digital's Gold Treasury Could Become the Most Trusted Power Behind Stablecoins (iondigitalcorp.com: 07/17/25

  • Genius Act ushers in a new era for stablecoins. Here's what that means for Americans' wallets. (MarketWatch: 07/18/25)

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Digital assets carry risks and may not be suitable for all investors

About I-ON Digital Corp:

I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCQB:IONI) is pioneering digital asset banking by transforming real-world assets (RWAs) - with a focus on in situ gold - into fully regulated, blockchain-secured digital securities. Its flagship product, ION.au, is a breakthrough asset backed by physically allocated gold reserves and priced to London Bullion Market Association (LBMA ) standards. I-ON's technology unlocks the value of untapped in-situ resources, converting them into liquid, marketable securities - while eliminating the environmental toll of traditional mining. Powered by a fusion of blockchain, AI, and institutional-grade compliance, I-ON bridges traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling institutions to tokenize assets, streamline reporting, and engage in a new era of transparent, secure, and sustainable value exchange.

For further information, please contact:
Press Relations
I-ON Digital Corp.
press@iondigital.com
(866) 440-2278
https://iondigitalcorp.com

SOURCE: I-ON Digital Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/ion.au-the-gold-backed-stablecoin-set-to-dominate-the-genius-act-era-1050504

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
