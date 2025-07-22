DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Unveils 2025 Homecoming Collection With Sparkles and Sequins Designed for Those Craving Main Character Energy

From sweetheart to showstopper: A bold and expressive collection of exclusive designs at accessible prices and sizes, plus extra savings for Diamond Loyalty Members, making David's Bridal the ultimate Homecoming Headquarters

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / David's Bridal ("David's"), the ultimate destination for all special occasions and life's magical moments, bridal and beyond, today debuts its 2025 HOCO Collection from Jules & Cleo , designed to help Gen-Z shoppers show up and show out this Fall. With bold new trends, crown-worthy sparkle, and confidence-boosting dresses in an inclusive size range from 0-24, every student is guaranteed to shine on and off the dance floor. Plus, beginning on Tuesday, August 5th, Diamond Loyalty members can enjoy $10 off any HOCO dress through David's Diamond Loyalty program .

The 2025 HOCO Collection underscores David's as the Homecoming Headquarters, delivering the WOW factor without the luxury price tag, with prices ranging from $69.95 to $169.95. The homecoming dress collection from David's Jules & Cleo features mini lengths, eye-catching colors, and bold silhouettes, enthralling every glam girl, trendsetter, sweetheart and member of the homecoming court with bold and expressive trending styles available now.

With a vast array of colors and trends, from corseted silhouettes and soft florals to glitter mesh and floral appliqués, this collection captures the essence of homecoming through a variety of statement styles and showstopping details:

Show Stopping: Snatch the spotlight with breathably structured corsets and figure-flattering silhouettes designed to make the perfect statement with show-stopping confidence

Sequins & Sparkle: Featuring neons, metallics, glitter mesh, and full sequin coverage, this collection is guaranteed to shine on any dancefloor

Modern Renaissance: Soft, romantic, and nostalgic designs encompass a modern fairytale with pastels, floral appliques, and bubble hems for that sweet and elegant flair

"This year's HOCO collection is rooted in self-expression, confidence, and virality. With endless options catering to every girl's own personal style, I wish I could've worn one of these dresses at my homecoming!" says Kelly Cook, Chief Executive Officer at David's Bridal. "It's bold. It's romantic. It's made to go viral. And it's everything Gen-Z is searching for this season."

David's is gearing up to announce its inaugural monthly limitedly-available capsule collections with additional pieces from HOCO to be included in the coming weeks. Shoppers can begin finding showstopping homecoming dresses from David's "Modern Renaissance" capsule collection with new arrivals dropping every other Thursday starting July 31st. More details to be announced.

To learn more about David's 2025 HOCO collection and shop, visit davidsbridal.com and @davidsbridal on TikTok and Instagram.

