Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (OTCID: SOLCF) (FSE: 9SB) ("SOL Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now quoted for trading on the OTC Markets under the identifier OTCID: SOLCF.

SOL Global's shares will benefit from enhanced market visibility, broader institutional awareness, and simplified trading execution through U.S. brokerage platforms and data feeds. The OTCID listing includes improved visibility for SOL Global's shares through enhanced data feeds, brokerage platforms, and investor tools. This increased exposure helps build institutional awareness, which can support greater liquidity in U.S. markets. The OTCID system ensures standardized and accurate trading and reference data for both investors and traders, reducing friction in the market. Access to reliable, high-quality data enables smoother execution for institutional and algorithmic traders. Investors can easily access real-time quotes and detailed company information through the OTC Markets Group website at https://www.otciq.com/security/quote?symbol=SOLCF.

"We are pleased to provide easier access to our shares for U.S.-based investors through our quotation on the OTC Markets," said Davide Marcotti, Chief Executive Officer of SOL Global Investments Corp. "This listing compliments our ongoing commitment to growing shareholder value and expanding our corporate presence internationally."

In line with its growth strategy, SOL Global continues to focus on emerging technologies and transformative industries. As blockchain and digital assets reshape global finance and technology, SOL Global is committed to advancing education, adoption, and innovation in these sectors.

"At SOL Global, we aim to leverage blockchain solutions that drive transparency, efficiency, and financial inclusion," added Marcotti. "As regulatory clarity continues to improve worldwide, we see significant opportunity to help stakeholders responsibly integrate blockchain technology into their operations, unlocking new efficiencies and sustainable growth."

Debt Settlement

Further to the news release dated July 17, 2025, the Company has settled an additional outstanding indebtedness totalling approximately $155,819 with a creditor of the Company through the issuance of 1,558,198 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Settlement Share") at a deemed price of $0.10 per Settlement Share (the "Settlement"). The Settlement Shares issued in connection with the Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance pursuant to National Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is an institutional investment company in the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem. SOL Global aims to provide public market exposure to blockchain technologies through token acquisitions, yield-generating strategies such as staking, and investments in early-stage ventures developing innovative blockchain-based solutions.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's aim to provide unprecedented public exposure to cryptocurrency and the blockchain ecosystem through token acquisition, staking for yield generation, and investments in early-stage ventures being built on the blockchain, and the Company's business and investment strategies. Forward-looking information reflects the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, the Company's ability execute on its business and investment plans, including the Company's ability to raise debt or equity through future financing activities, and source and complete investments in early-stage ventures being built on the blockchain; the growth of the blockchain ecosystem; growth and development of decentralized finance and the digital asset sector; rules and regulations with respect to decentralized finance and digital assets; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. SOL Global is not an affiliate of Solana and does not produce blockchain technology.

