Vancouver, British Columbia and Pelly Crossing, Yukon--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - 1546139 B.C. Ltd. ("FinanceCo") and Selkirk First Nation are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. M. Colin Joudrie as President & CEO of the Company and Josh Kierce, CPA as CFO, effective on August 1, 2025, as well as a $1.5 million Private Placement to Mr. Joudrie priced at $0.28 per share.

Mr. Joudrie stated, "I am excited to join with the Selkirk First Nation and the Fiore Group to advance this important copper-gold-silver critical mineral resource to a redevelopment decision in a timely, prudent, and environmentally responsible manner. The former Minto Mine was an important copper, gold and silver producer in the Yukon for approximately 15 years. With focused and deliberate study work, significant investment in drilling, combined with the positive outlook and elevated prices for copper, gold, and silver, it is reasonable to expect that Minto can once again be an important critical mineral producer."

Selkirk First Nation Chief Sharon Nelson said, "We welcome Mr. Joudrie in joining with the Selkirk First Nation and its partner Fiore Group in the ongoing review, assessment, and advancement of the former Minto mine as a potential future copper, gold, and silver critical mineral concentrate producer that will be guided by best-in-class environmental stewardship and operating practices."

Ryan Weymark, P.Eng, Venerable Ventures Advisor said, "We are pleased to have attracted Mr. Joudrie as our new CEO, a highly qualified and accomplished mining executive previously with Teck, a Tier 1 copper producer with extensive experience working with First Nations, communities, regulators, partners, and key stakeholders, to continue our work in reviewing, assessing, and identifying a prudent and value additive restart of production from the former Minto Mine. In addition, I am excited to work with Mr. Joudrie to continue the important work we have started with the Selkirk First Nation on this unique opportunity. His commitment to this opportunity is demonstrated by his personal investment of $1.5 million. Additionally, welcoming Josh Kierce as our CFO, an Indigenous CPA with strong Investment Banking and Public Company experience."

Rob McLeod, Venerable Ventures Advisor said, "Creating value from this opportunity started with leadership shown by the Selkirk First Nation and the Fiore Group. I am excited to see the momentum our team has created over the past two years continue under Mr. Joudrie's leadership. Mr. Joudrie has a passion for the industry and working with diverse teams that started with his early career in exploration and resource development followed by more recent work in advancing several significant base metal and precious projects from early-stage studies through to feasibility. I look forward to working with Mr. Joudrie to leverage experiences and insights of the Selkirk First Nation along with an extensive property-wide data base and operating history to put the Minto mine on a path to responsible restart decision."

About Colin Joudrie

Mr. Joudrie is an accomplished business leader with over 30 years of diverse mineral resources industry experience with a track record of unlocking investment opportunities across the globe. Most recently, he was Vice President Business Development with Teck Resources Limited, a position he held from 2011 through 2024, where he was responsible for advancing several advanced base and precious metal development projects in the Americas through Preliminary Economic Assessment, Prefeasibility, and Feasibility study work. In addition, Mr. Joudrie was responsible for establishing and managing numerous joint venture interests and partnerships. His experience includes developing and executing pragmatic and prudent business strategies, building and supporting high-performing and value-focused teams, extensive experience working with communities and stakeholders to foster excellence and respect, pursuing margin enhancing business solutions, selecting fit-for-purpose mining and mineral processing technologies, and delivering on investment plans.

About Josh Kierce

Mr. Kierce is a Chartered Professional Accountant with eight years of experience in accounting and investment banking primarily focused on the metals and mining sector. Throughout his career, he has been involved in financings raising over $400M for mining companies. He is currently the CFO of Nations Royalty and a Director of Pacific Ridge Exploration. Previously, Mr. Kierce worked in Investment Banking at Stifel Nicolaus Canada and PI Financial Corp. (now Ventum Financial Corp.). Mr. Kierce began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and holds a Bachelor of Technology in Accounting from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Further to its news release dated July 17, 2025, 1546139 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Venerable Ventures Ltd. ("VLV"), has completed a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement for additional gross proceeds of CAD $1,500,000.04. The second tranche consisted of the issuance of 5,357,143 subscription receipts at a price of $0.28 per subscription receipt, issued to a Mr. Joudrie on the same terms as the first tranche.

Together with the first tranche, FinanceCo has now raised aggregate gross proceeds of CAD $4,599,960.12 through the issuance of 16,428,429 subscription receipts.

Each subscription receipt will automatically convert into one common share of VLV upon closing of the proposed transaction to acquire a 100% interest in the Minto copper-gold mine in Yukon, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and satisfaction of the applicable closing conditions.

Both tranches of the private placement were completed on a fully at-risk basis. In the event that the proposed transaction does not close, the subscription funds will not be returned to subscribers and the entire investment may be lost.

About Selkirk First Nation

Selkirk First Nation is centered in Pelly Crossing, a community in central Yukon, 280km north of Whitehorse. They are a self-governing First Nation, having signed its Final and Self-Government Agreements in 1997. Selkirk owns 4,740 square kilometres of Settlement Land, including 2,408 square kilometers where Selkirk owns both the surface and subsurface. Selkirk First Nation is one of three self-governing Northern Tutchone First Nations in the Yukon.

About Minto Copper-Gold Mine

The Minto mine is an idled past-producing open-pit and underground copper-gold mine located in central Yukon, on Lands of the Selkirk First Nation. The site infrastructure includes a 4,200 tonne per day processing plant, 400-person camp, water treatment facilities, numerous ancillary buildings and mobile equipment. 843093 Yukon Inc., a Yukon company, wholly owned indirectly by Selkirk First Nation, currently owns the Project. On June 30, 2025, the Venerable Ventures Ltd. announced a binding Letter of Intent to acquire 843093 Yukon and to rename the Company Selkirk Copper Mines Inc.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the Project, the Transaction and Offering.

Although management of the company believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: the Transaction and Offering may not close on the terms set forth herein, or at all; in the event that the Transaction does not close, subscribers to the Offering may lose their entire investment; risks relating to the receipt of all requisite approvals for the proposed Transaction and Offering; the Project may never become a commercially viable mining operation; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and risks related to general economic conditions.

The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable laws.

