Rapidly growing value hotel chain adopts Cvent's business transient solutions across key European markets, enhancing visibility and access for corporate buyers and travel managers

B&B HOTELS, one of Europe's fastest-growing hotel groups, has significantly expanded its collaboration with Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider. Building on the successful implementation of Cvent Business Transient (BT) in France, B&B HOTELS will now deploy the solution across its entire European portfolio, streamlining corporate travel sourcing in major markets including Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, France, and the Benelux region.

The expanded agreement positions Cvent's BT platform as the central hub for managing B&B HOTELS' corporate travel requests for proposals (RFPs), reinforcing the hotel group's commitment to supporting business travellers with flexible, cost-effective accommodation options across its robust 900-plus hotel portfolio.

The latest Cvent Corporate Travel Manager Report highlights ongoing cost concerns across the segment, with most companies implementing various cost management strategies to minimize budget impact while prioritizing meetings that drive clear business outcomes. This strategic B&B HOTELS announcement brings substantial benefits to corporate travel buyers, TMCs, and travel consortia who often struggle to access economical hotel inventory at scale. With B&B HOTELS now fully integrated into the Cvent BT ecosystem, organizations can easily discover and invite its properties to participate in corporate RFPs-accelerating the sourcing process, increasing booking opportunities, and empowering buyers to secure competitive rates across a wider network of value-driven accommodations.

"This global agreement with Cvent Transient is a pivotal step in our ambition to become the go-to value hotel brand for businesses of all sizes across Europe", said David Zimmer, Head of Loyalty and B2B at B&B HOTELS. "For corporate clients, this means easier access to our expanding network of modern, comfortable, and conveniently located hotels now over 1,000, including contracted openings all while ensuring they receive exceptional value and a productive trip. By leveraging Cvent's extensive RFP Publisher platform, we're not only making it easier for clients to partner with B&B HOTELS but also clearly demonstrating our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the corporate travel sector. We're excited to make it simpler than ever for businesses to discover the smart choice and warm welcome that B&B HOTELS offer, ensuring their travellers enjoy a consistently high-quality and affordable stay."

"We are thrilled to support B&B HOTELS in expanding and elevating their business transient program across Europe," said Graham Pope, Vice President of International Sales at Cvent. "Their commitment to corporate travel aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify and enhance the sourcing process for buyers and suppliers alike. Given today's budget-conscious environment, this announcement is a game-changer not only for B&B HOTELS, but for the broader industry as more value-focused hotel brands see the potential of our platform and vast global network to increase their share of corporate travel business."

About B&B HOTELS

B&B HOTELS is one of the largest and fastest-growing hotel groups in Europe. Founded in Brest in 1990, the Group has grown to a network of more than 900 hotels in 18 countries across Europe, the UK, USA and Brazil. Positioned in the value-for-money segment, B&B HOTELS is committed to offering its customers comfort and quality at the best possible price.

B&B HOTELS continues this strong, dynamic growth in 2025 with the ambition to become the European leader in a new generation of value hotels, while continuing to guarantee the essentials and meet our customers' expectations for their everyday short stays: A comfortable bed. A generous breakfast. A well-thought-out room. Fast, reliable Wi-Fi. A sincere welcome. All at a fair price.

B&B HOTELS is also actively committed to Corporate Social Responsibility. To meet consumer expectations and give credibility and transparency to its actions aimed at having a positive social and environmental impact, B&B HOTELS is now certified in sustainability by the independent organization SOCOTEC.

Goldman Sachs has been the main shareholder of B&B HOTELS (hotel-bb.com) since 2019.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with over 5,000 employees and more than 24,000 customers worldwide as of December 31, 2024. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Hotels and venues use Cvent's supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent's sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit cvent.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250722213313/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sophie Villeneuve, for B&B HOTELS

sophie.villeneuve@hotelbb.com

Sharon Coleshill, for Cvent

Email: sharon.coleshill@spotlightcoms.com

Mobile: +44 7810 508 990