Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd. ("Tenpoint"), a global, commercial-ready biotechnology company focused on developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye, today announced that Henric Bjarke, Chief Executive Officer of Tenpoint, will participate in a Virtual Presbyopia Panel hosted by JonesTrading.

Event: Virtual Presbyopia Panel, Throw The Reading Glass?

Date Time: July 29, 2025, at 11am ET

Webinar Registration Zoom If prompted for JonesTrading contact, please reference Moderator and Director, Biotech Equity Research Analyst, Debanjana Chatterjee, PhD.



The live webcast can be accessed by visiting Tenpoint's website at https://www.tenpointtherapeutics.com/news. A webcast replay will be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the event.

About Tenpoint Therapeutics

Tenpoint Therapeutics Ltd. is a global, commercial-ready biotechnology company developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye. Its lead asset, BRIMOCHOL PF, is a novel pupil-modulating therapeutic designed to correct the loss of near vision associated with presbyopia, a condition that afflicts approximately two billion people globally. Tenpoint has completed two large Phase 3 pivotal trials (BRIO-I and BRIO-II) for BRIMOCHOL PF, has filed the NDA and has received a PDUFA date from US FDA of Jan 28, 2026. Its pipeline includes paradigm-shifting treatments for ophthalmic indications with the greatest need and global market potential, including presbyopia, cataracts, and geographic atrophy. A privately held company, Tenpoint Therapeutics is backed by AdBio Partners, AlbionVC, British Business Bank (formerly British Patient Capital), Eight Roads, EQT Life Sciences, F-Prime Capital, Hillhouse Capital Management, Qiming Venture Partners USA, Sofinnova Partners, and Wille AG.

