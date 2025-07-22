Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd. ("Tenpoint"), a global, commercial-ready biotechnology company focused on developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye, today announced that Henric Bjarke, Chief Executive Officer of Tenpoint, will participate in a Virtual Presbyopia Panel hosted by JonesTrading.
- Event: Virtual Presbyopia Panel, Throw The Reading Glass?
- Date Time: July 29, 2025, at 11am ET
- Webinar Registration Zoom
- If prompted for JonesTrading contact, please reference Moderator and Director, Biotech Equity Research Analyst, Debanjana Chatterjee, PhD.
The live webcast can be accessed by visiting Tenpoint's website at https://www.tenpointtherapeutics.com/news. A webcast replay will be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the event.
About Tenpoint Therapeutics
Tenpoint Therapeutics Ltd. is a global, commercial-ready biotechnology company developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye. Its lead asset, BRIMOCHOL PF, is a novel pupil-modulating therapeutic designed to correct the loss of near vision associated with presbyopia, a condition that afflicts approximately two billion people globally. Tenpoint has completed two large Phase 3 pivotal trials (BRIO-I and BRIO-II) for BRIMOCHOL PF, has filed the NDA and has received a PDUFA date from US FDA of Jan 28, 2026. Its pipeline includes paradigm-shifting treatments for ophthalmic indications with the greatest need and global market potential, including presbyopia, cataracts, and geographic atrophy. A privately held company, Tenpoint Therapeutics is backed by AdBio Partners, AlbionVC, British Business Bank (formerly British Patient Capital), Eight Roads, EQT Life Sciences, F-Prime Capital, Hillhouse Capital Management, Qiming Venture Partners USA, Sofinnova Partners, and Wille AG.
To learn more, visit tenpointtherapeutics.com and connect on LinkedIn.
