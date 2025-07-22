The global chemical company Oxea has appointed Michael McHenry as its new chief executive officer, effective Aug. 15, 2025. With the appointment, the company is entering a new phase of leadership focused on transformation and operational excellence across its business in the oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives market.

"Oxea has a strong foundation, a skilled global team, and a clear position in a core part of the chemical value chain," said Michael McHenry. "Together, we will build on that strength to accelerate performance and create long-term value for our customers and stakeholders."

McHenry brings more than 30 years of experience in the international chemicals and materials industry. Most recently, he served as CEO of Techmer PM, a private equity-backed manufacturer of engineered materials. Prior to that, he held senior positions at Master Fluid Solutions, BASF, and Ciba Specialty Chemicals, overseeing business units in resins, additives, pigments, and coatings.

"Michael McHenry has proven experience in managing complex transformation processes and international teams. His values and vision align with Oxea's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric performance," said Craig Rogerson, Chairman of the Oxea Board of Directors. "We are confident that his operational focus and strategic mindset will support Oxea's continued development."

Dave Richards, co-head of the US operating team at Strategic Value Partners, whose managed funds are Oxea's majority shareholder, said: "We welcome Michael McHenry to Oxea and look forward to working with him and the leadership team. Together with our partners at Blantyre Capital, we aim to support the company's long-term growth and strategic positioning."

McHenry holds a degree in chemistry from Rutgers University and serves on the board of Share the Good Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting at-risk individuals.

About Oxea

Oxea (formerly OQ Chemicals) is a global manufacturer of Oxo Intermediates and Oxo Performance Chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavors and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics. Oxea employs more than 1,200 people worldwide and markets its chemicals in more than 60 countries. More information at www.oxea.com

About SVP

Strategic Value Partners, LLC (together with its affiliates, "SVP") is a global alternative investment firm that focuses on special situations, private equity, opportunistic credit and financing opportunities. The firm uses a combination of sourcing, financial and operational expertise to unlock value in its portfolio companies. Today SVP manages over USD 22 billion in assets under management, and since inception, has invested more than USD 53 billion of capital. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has over 200 employees, including more than 100 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT) and London, and a presence in Tokyo. Learn more at www.svpglobal.com

About Blantyre

Blantyre is a London-based investment manager specialising in middle market equity and debt. The firm transforms businesses by providing time-sensitive capital that can support companies in financing growth, M&A, capital structure optimisation, operational enhancements, shareholder changes and recapitalisation, and liquidity solutions. Blantyre manages more than EUR 2.7 billion of long-term capital commitments on behalf of highly regarded institutional investors, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, private funds, and family offices. Blantyre strives to be the middle market firm of choice for its partners and investors. For more information, please visit: www.blantyrecapital.com

