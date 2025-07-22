Glass manufacturer saves $2M USD per year; secures connected assets, safeguards IP and improves efficiencies

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, today announced that PGP Glass Private Limited is leveraging Armis Centrix, the Armis Cyber Exposure Management Platform, to secure the design, decoration and production of its premium glass packaging solutions.

"The security of manufacturing facilities is essential to keeping society as we know it running effectively," said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and Co-Founder, Armis. "In instances of successful manufacturing disruptions, scarcity of essential products often leads to fear and panic buying among individuals, placing further strains on the entire supply chain. We are incredibly proud to do our part to support PGP Glass and look forward to continuing to build on the incredible results we've achieved to the benefit of consumers worldwide."

Prior to working with Armis, PGP Glass faced three critical challenges:

Seeing, protecting and managing an increasing (60%) number of users and devices (OT, IoT and beyond) within the business environment. This challenge was exacerbated by legacy technology on the network.

This challenge was exacerbated by legacy technology on the network. Preventing data leakage and exfiltration of essential Intellectual Property (IP) , such as documentation for making glass molds and customer design files.

, such as documentation for making glass molds and customer design files. Ensuring that real-time, reliable data was fed into its energy optimization model, which uses AI and ML to improve efficiency and reduce waste in manufacturing processes.

The AI-powered Armis Centrix platform is a critical part of a holistic technology ecosystem leveraged by PGP Glass to monitor, map and relay essential insights from over 10,000 sensors and sources, including OT, IoT, SAP systems and more. These insights span everything from water in the borewell, to the energy in the pit and furnaces.

"Being a data-driven manufacturing company, it is of the utmost importance for us to ensure that data on our assets, vulnerabilities and security controls coming in is continuous, secure and uncompromised, and that we know exactly what is happening within our environment in real time," said Sudip Mazumder, Global Chief Digital and Information Officer of PGP Glass. "That is one of the things that Armis does extremely well."

With Armis Centrix, PGP Glass has greatly improved its situational awareness of all assets connected to its network, boosting its overall security posture and averting IP exfiltration. With this real-time, contextual and reliable data, PGP Glass has the insights needed to improve production efficiencies and reduce waste in processes.

"We are building reliable AI models with this reliable data," continued Mazumder. "That is where Armis is doing its work to ensure the devices are visible and operational parameters are visible, which provides us data reliability. We save substantially every year through our AI ML models based on the reliable data from operations. Hence, it is so important for us to have both the IT and the OT network running properly and securely."

"Prior to Armis, we did not have a tool that was strong enough or intelligent enough to provide the comprehensive understanding we needed of all of the assets in our environment," said Amit Jha, General Manager and Global Head IT and Cybersecurity, PGP Glass. "A critical missing piece of the picture previously was operational technology data, but Armis now provides those insights so we have everything we need thanks to their help. The plan is to expand Armis across all our locations."

PGP Glass, a Blackstone portfolio company, stands as a quiet packaging force behind the world's most cherished brands. The company has manufacturing facilities in India (Kosamba and Jambusar) and Sri Lanka (Horana) with a manufacturing capacity of 1730 tons per day. Through the 12 furnaces and 70 production lines PGP Glass is dedicated to crafting specialty glass packaging products produced in an increasingly sustainable environment. A one-stop shop for all glass packaging needs, be it designing, advanced mold making or comprehensive decoration services, PGP Glass is one of the global leaders in glass packaging solutions for Cosmetics Perfumery, Specialty Food Beverage and Pharmaceutical industries through constant innovation, consistency in quality and technologically advanced processes.

Read the full case study with additional details on PGP Glass and Armis' collaboration here.

Learn more about Armis' work with global customers across industries here.

About Armis

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, protects the entire attack surface and manages the organization's cyber risk exposure in real time. In a rapidly evolving, perimeter-less world Armis ensures that organizations continuously see, protect and manage all critical assets from the ground to the cloud. Armis secures Fortune 100, 200 and 500 companies as well as national governments, state and local entities to help keep critical infrastructure, economies and society stay safe and secure 24/7. Armis is a privately held company headquartered in California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250722629434/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Rebecca Cradick

Vice President, Global Communications

Armis

pr@armis.com