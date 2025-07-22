Latest update includes support of Rubrik, MongoDB, and storage savings for encrypted SQL dumps

ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock that includes a non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced the release of ExaGrid software version 7.3.0, which started shipping in July 2025.

ExaGrid software version 7.3.0 adds support of industry-leading backup applications and utilities.

The updates include:

Support of Rubrik backup software using the Rubrik Archive Tier or Rubrik Archive Tier with Instant Archive enabled

Support of MongoDB Ops Manager

Deduplication for encrypted Microsoft SQL Server direct dumps If encryption is enabled in the SQL application (TDE), then ExaGrid can achieve about a 4:1 data reduction with ExaGrid's advanced Adaptive Data Deduplication technology If a SQL database is not encrypted, ExaGrid will get between a 10:1 and 50:1 deduplication ratio



ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage is easy to install and use and works seamlessly with the 25+ backup applications, allowing for backups from multiple backup apps at the same time, so that organizations can retain their investment in existing backup applications and processes.

"ExaGrid continues to add and improve on our integrations with the industry's leading backup applications and utilities. We are excited to expand our list of supported backup applications to include Rubrik and MongoDB," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "We are also pleased to offer storage and cost savings for SQL database dumps that are encrypted by TDE. ExaGrid remains committed to offering a solution that solves all the challenges of backup storage, and we look forward to adding value for current and future customers with the release of Version 7.3.0."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

