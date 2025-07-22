Anzeige
22.07.2025
Innovation Meets Inclusion: EdHeroes Global Forum 2025 Explore the Human-Centered Future of Education Technology

TRIESEN, Liechtenstein, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As innovation accelerates and technology redefines every corner of modern life, EdHeroes Global Forum 2025 sets its sights on a crucial frontier: ensuring that the future of education is not only digital, but equitable, inclusive, and human-centered.

EdHeroes Global Forum 2025

This year's Forum convenes global leaders, educators, technologists, and activists to address the urgent need for responsible and ethical tech integration in education. Set entirely online with rotating time zones, the Forum is designed for worldwide participation-ensuring no region is left behind.

Under the theme "Innovation and Technology in Education", this Forum examines how digital tools-from artificial intelligence and virtual reality to adaptive learning systems-can empower rather than displace human connection in the classroom. "We are living in a time of great change. Artificial intelligence, digital learning, and global connectivity are opening new doors-but they also bring new challenges," said Alina Baimen, CEO and Co-Founder of EdHeroes. "Technology can be a powerful tool, but only when guided by human values, equity, and responsibility."

Mark Sparvell, Director of Education Marketing at Microsoft, emphasized the importance of pairing AI with humanitarian values: "The greatest potential for technology in education is to humanize learning, not merely digitize the experience." Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer at Coursera, added, "Talent is equally distributed but opportunity is not. Online learning must bridge that gap. Every learner everywhere deserves access to the skills and opportunities they need to thrive."

Key priorities of this year's Forum include:

  • Digital Inclusion: Expanding access to digital learning tools for marginalized communities.
  • Ethical Tech: Tackling issues like AI bias, data privacy, and responsible innovation.
  • Human Connection: Leveraging technology to enhance creativity, critical thinking, and personalized learning without replacing educators.
  • Driving Innovation: Highlighting scalable, ethical solutions in EdTech that enhance engagement and accessibility.
  • Global Collaboration: Sharing scalable, ethical education models from across continents.
  • Shaping Policy: Supporting policies that promote secure and inclusive digital education systems.

To learn more visit https://global.edheroes.forum

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733644/edheroes_global_forum_2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innovation-meets-inclusion-edheroes-global-forum-2025-explore-the-human-centered-future-of-education-technology-302508249.html

