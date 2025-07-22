Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.07.2025 14:06 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Unchained Labs drops Stunner AF and new Sunshine flavors to crush therapeutic nanoparticle development

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tool for the job, just dropped its latest power combo for therapeutic nanoparticle workflows - Stunner AF (Add Fluorescence) for total lipid nanoparticle (LNP) characterization and a full lineup of Sunshine systems built to dominate nanoparticle process development from day one.

Unchained Labs Logo

LNPs are only as good as their creator's ability to size 'em up - and Stunner AF brings some serious clarity. It's the first platform to combine measurements of encapsulation efficiency, sizing, polydispersity, particle concentration and aggregation detection for LNPs. Researchers simply load up standards and their prepped LNPs into a 96-well Stunner plate and the trifecta of UV/Vis, rotating angle dynamic light scattering (RADLS) and fluorescence deliver all the details they need. It's the ultimate LNP reality check - fast, tight and dead-on.

When it comes to making the perfect therapeutic nanoparticle, Sunshine's got a researcher's back. Whether they're testing out their payload, dialing in flow rates, switching up mixing methods, starting to scale up or nailing the sweet spot for dilution, there's a Sunshine that will help them find their recipe fast. There's Sunshine Single for quick, one-off automated runs, Sunshine Lite for automated runs of multiple experiments, all the way to the full-on Sunshine that adds on continuous flow for making liters and in-line dilution - and all of them use the same reusable Sunny microfluidic mixing devices.

"Researchers shouldn't have to juggle multiple analytical tools to get one clear picture of their LNPs," said Taegen Clary, CCO at Unchained Labs. "Stunner AF gives them total clarity on LNP quantity, quality and tells them if their payload is on board. To pile on…our new Sunshine family meets nanoparticle researchers where they're at. They can go plug and play with Single, tinker with different conditions with Lite, or go all in with full-on Sunshine when they're ready to scale. Even better, when it's time to grow, they can trade-up when they're ready."

About Unchained Labs

Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics and gene therapy researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling solutions that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact:
Taegen Clary
CCO, Unchained Labs
taegen.clary@unchainedlabs.com
925.587.9806

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546846/UNCHAINED_LABS_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unchained-labs-drops-stunner-af-and-new-sunshine-flavors-to-crush-therapeutic-nanoparticle-development-302509202.html

