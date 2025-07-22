Anzeige
22.07.2025 14:06 Uhr
Salesloft Inc.: Revenue Operations Makes the Leap From Support Role to the C-suite, According to Salesloft Study

New report shows 97 percent of RevOps leaders see ROI from AI, with 73 percent having a C-suite role dedicated directly to RevOps

ATLANTA, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesloft, the leading Revenue Orchestration Platform that helps B2B organizations drive durable revenue growth, today released a new study in partnership with Wakefield Research, revealing how AI and economic climate have vaulted Revenue Operations into a strategic business leadership role.

Salesloft logo

Once viewed primarily as a sales support function, RevOps leaders are now playing a far more strategic role in how organizations plan, forecast, and manage the business. According to the study, The Rise of RevOps to the C-Suite, the shift is being driven by two major forces: the persistent macroeconomic uncertainty demanding more precise, data-driven decision-making and the rapid acceleration of AI adoption, which is finally enabling the kind of cross-functional data connectivity that used to be out of reach.

Salesloft commissioned Wakefield Research to survey 400 U.S. RevOps and executive decision-makers across manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, and technology to explore how RevOps is changing inside modern organizations. As companies prioritize tighter alignment across go-to-market teams, RevOps is playing a central role - connecting sales, marketing, and customer success around shared data, integrated systems, and revenue accountability.

According to the study, 73 percent of companies now have a C-suite role dedicated directly to RevOps. The function is also evolving quickly: 98 percent say it has grown in scope over the past year, and 94 percent say it's receiving more attention from executive leadership.

Additionally, nearly all respondents (97 percent) reported measurable ROI from AI investments, especially in forecasting accuracy, analytics, and pipeline visibility. Notably, 48 percent said recent economic shifts have increased RevOps' organizational value, reinforcing its importance in today's economic landscape.

Other key findings:

  • Strategic clarity remains a gap: 89 percent say RevOps lacks clearly defined strategic goals, limiting its ability to lead despite its elevated status.

  • Perceptions are still evolving: Half of respondents view RevOps as a strategic function, while the other half still see it as reactive or support-focused - highlighting the need for better understanding.

  • Investment is up, but execution challenges remain: 87 percent plan to increase investment in RevOps, yet teams say they need more than budget - pointing to clearer mandates (64 percent), modern tools (62 percent), and consistent access to executives (62 percent).

"AI is unlocking more insights than ever but what sets top RevOps teams apart is their ability to connect insights to decisions," said Mark Niemiec, Chief Revenue Officer at Salesloft. "In today's competitive market, it's not enough to have data - companies need alignment, agility, and the ability to act on what they see. The RevOps teams that are stepping into this role aren't just enabling growth; they're helping their organizations grow smarter as well."

The Rise of RevOps to the C-Suite is available now at http://salesloft.com/resources/guides/wakefield-revops-study-2025, along with Salesloft'sRevOps Leadership Handbook, which breaks down how Salesloft's own RevOps team drives alignment, forecasting, and smart tech decisions across the business.

About Salesloft
Salesloft powers durable revenue growth for the world's most demanding companies. Salesloft's industry-leading Revenue Orchestration Platform uses purpose-built AI to help market-facing teams prioritize and take action on what matters most, from first touch to upsell and renewal. More than 5,000 customers including Google, 3M, IBM, Shopify, and Square gain a performance force multiplier with Salesloft by shifting to a durable revenue engagement model, helping them solve the complexities of modern B2B sales and unlock revenue efficiency.

Media Contact:
Mary Grace Bonner
Communications Manager, Salesloft
marygrace.bonner@salesloft.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441159/Salesloft_FullColor.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/revenue-operations-makes-the-leap-from-support-role-to-the-c-suite-according-to-salesloft-study-302510064.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
