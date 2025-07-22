Glaston Oyj Abp: Inside information: Profit warning - Glaston lowers full year 2025 outlook

Glaston Corporation Inside Information 22 July 2025 at 13.25

Due to significantly lower demand in the second quarter and the architectural market showing no signs of significant recovery, Glaston lowers its net sales and comparable EBITA outlook for the full year 2025.

During the first half of the year, the softness of the architectural market increased. The prevailing uncertainty in the market environment and the US tariff situation have increasingly affected the customers' investment decisions.

Glaston expects market activity to remain slow throughout the year. Market uncertainty and the extended decision-making times will impact the development of both net sales and comparable EBITA.

In addition to the already ongoing cost-control measures, Glaston starts immediate planning of further cost-reduction actions to mitigate the effect of the weakening demand.

New outlook for 2025:

Glaston Corporation estimates that its net sales and comparable EBITA will decrease from the level of the previous year. Glaston expects net sales to be EUR 206-215 million and comparable EBITA to amount to EUR 13.1-15.1 million. In 2024, Group net sales totaled EUR 217.9 million and comparable EBITA was EUR 15.3 million.

Previous outlook:

Glaston Corporation estimates that its net sales will remain at the same level and comparable EBITA will stay at the same level or increase slightly in 2025 from the levels reported for 2024. In 2024, Group net sales totaled EUR 217.9 million and comparable EBITA was EUR 15.3 million.



Glaston will publish its Half-year Financial Report on 8 August 2025. Due to the silent period, the company will not comment on the performance of the first half of 2025 before the publication of the Half-year Report.

