Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Robust Second Quarter 2025 Results and Partnership with Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation

Net interest income expansion, substantial noninterest income growth, and ongoing strength in asset quality metrics and capital levels highlight the quarter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $22.6 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared with net income of $18.8 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. Net income during the first six months of 2025 totaled $42.2 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, compared with net income of $40.3 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2024.
"We once again reported solid quarterly financial results despite uncertain macro-economic conditions throughout the second quarter of 2025," said Ray Reitsma, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "Our strong operating performance reflected net interest income growth, a stabilizing and healthy net interest margin, noteworthy increases in core noninterest income revenue streams, a significant decline in federal income tax expense, robust commercial loan expansion, and sustained strength in asset quality metrics and capital levels. We remain steadfast in our efforts to lower our loan-to-deposit ratio through local deposit generation, including the expansion of existing deposit relationships and new client acquisition. Our partnership with Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation will enhance our Bank's position as the largest bank founded, headquartered, and operated in the State of Michigan and help us achieve certain strategic goals, including lowering our loan-to-deposit ratio, strengthening our on-balance sheet liquidity, and expanding our footprint in Eastern and Southeastern Michigan."
Second quarter highlights include:
- Net interest income growth
- Notable increases in mortgage banking, interest rate swap, treasury management, and payroll services income
- Reduction in federal income tax expense resulting from the acquisition of transferable energy tax credits
- Solid commercial loan portfolio expansion
- Strong commercial loan pipeline
- Sustained low levels of nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs
- Robust capital position
Operating Results
Net revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was $60.9 million during the second quarter of 2025, up $4.2 million, or 7.4 percent, from $56.7 million during the prior-year second quarter. Net interest income during the current-year second quarter was $49.5 million, up $2.4 million, or 5.1 percent, from $47.1 million during the respective 2024 period as growth in earning assets more than offset a lower net interest margin. Noninterest income totaled $11.5 million during the second quarter of 2025, compared to $9.7 million during the second quarter of 2024. The increase primarily reflected higher levels of mortgage banking income, interest rate swap income, treasury management fees, earnings on bank owned life insurance, and payroll service fees.
The net interest margin was 3.49 percent in the second quarter of 2025, down from 3.63 percent in the prior-year second quarter. The yield on average earning assets was 5.77 percent during the current-year second quarter, a decrease from 6.07 percent during the respective 2024 period. The lower yield primarily resulted from a reduced yield on loans and a change in earning asset mix, which more than offset an improved yield on securities stemming from the reinvestment of relatively low-yielding bonds and portfolio expansion activities. The yield on loans was 6.32 percent during the second quarter of 2025, down from 6.64 percent during the second quarter of 2024 mainly due to lower interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") lowering the targeted federal funds rate. The FOMC decreased the targeted federal funds rate by 50 basis points in September of 2024 and 25 basis points in each of November and December of 2024, during which time average variable-rate commercial loans represented approximately 73 percent of average total commercial loans. Denoting the success of a strategic initiative to reduce the loan-to-deposit ratio and increase on-balance sheet liquidity, higher-yielding loans represented a decreased percentage of earning assets and lower-yielding securities accounted for an increased percentage of earning assets in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024.
During the second quarter of 2025, the cost of funds was 2.28 percent, down from 2.44 percent in the second quarter of 2024 mainly due to lower rates paid on money market accounts and time deposits, reflecting the decreased interest rate environment that began in September of 2024 in conjunction with the FOMC's lowering of the targeted federal funds rate. A change in funding mix, primarily consisting of declines in average noninterest-bearing checking accounts and lower-cost non-time deposits and increases in average higher-cost money market accounts and time deposits, negatively impacted the cost of funds during the second quarter of 2025. The increases in money market accounts and time deposits reflected a combination of new deposit relationships, growth in existing deposit relationships, and deposit migration.
Mercantile recorded provisions for credit losses of $1.6 million and $3.5 million during the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the current-year second quarter mainly reflected an individual allocation of $2.5 million related to a commercial construction loan relationship that was placed on nonaccrual during the quarter and allocations of $0.7 million necessitated by net loan growth, which more than offset an aggregate reduction of $1.0 million in individual allocations associated with nonperforming loan relationships resulting from full payoffs and partial paydowns. Changes in loan portfolio composition and an improved economic forecast positively impacted provision expense during the second quarter of 2025. The provision expense recorded during the second quarter of 2024 primarily reflected an individual allocation for a nonperforming commercial loan relationship and allocations demanded by net loan growth. The recording of net loan recoveries and ongoing strength in loan quality metrics during both periods in large part mitigated additional reserves associated with loan growth.
Noninterest income totaled $11.5 million during the second quarter of 2025, up $1.8 million, or 18.4 percent, from $9.7 million during the respective 2024 period mainly due to growth in mortgage banking income, interest rate swap income, treasury management fees, bank owned life insurance income and payroll service fees, along with the recognition of tax credit syndication fees, which more than offset a lower level of revenue generated from investments in private equity funds. The higher level of mortgage banking income primarily resulted from increases in the percentage of loans originated with the intent to sell, which equaled approximately 79 percent during the current-year second quarter compared to approximately 75 percent during the second quarter of 2024, and total loan originations, which were up approximately 16 percent during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the corresponding 2024 period. Interest rate swap income at times varies greatly from period to period due to the timing of closing transactions.
Noninterest expense totaled $33.4 million during the second quarter of 2025, up from $29.7 million during the prior-year second quarter. The increase mainly resulted from higher salary and benefit costs, primarily reflecting annual merit pay increases, market adjustments, a larger bonus accrual, lower residential mortgage loan deferred salary costs, higher health insurance claims, and increased payroll taxes. Higher allocations to the reserve for unfunded loan commitments, largely stemming from an increase in commercial loan commitments, also contributed to the rise in noninterest expense.
Federal income tax expense was $3.3 million during the current-year second quarter, compared to $4.7 million during the respective 2024 period. The acquisition of transferable energy tax credits during the second quarter of 2025 provided for an aggregate $1.5 million tax benefit during the period. The recording of the tax benefit positively impacted Mercantile's effective tax rate, which equaled 12.9 percent during the second quarter of 2025, down from 20.1 percent during the second quarter of 2024.
Mr. Reitsma commented, "Our net interest margin, although declining as expected in the second quarter of 2025 in comparison to the second quarter of 2024 as a result of a decreased yield on average earning assets, has remained relatively stable over the past four quarters. Growth in earning assets more than outweighed the impact of the lower net interest margin, providing for a higher level of net interest income. The substantial growth in mortgage banking income during the second quarter of 2025 mainly resulted from the continued success of our strategic plan to increase the percentage of loans originated with the intent to sell and sustain solid loan production, while the noteworthy increases in treasury management and payroll service fees primarily reflected clients' expanded use of products and services and successful marketing efforts. We are very pleased with the increase in interest rate swap income, reflecting a higher level of transaction volume, and significant reduction in federal tax expense, mainly reflecting the tax benefit received from the acquisition of transferable energy tax credits, during the current-year second quarter. Meeting balance sheet growth objectives in a cost-effective manner and continuing to provide our customers with exceptional service and industry-leading products and services to meet their needs remain top priorities."
Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2025, total assets were $6.18 billion, up $129 million from December 31, 2024. Total loans increased $97.2 million, or an annualized 4.3 percent, during the first six months of 2025, primarily reflecting growth in commercial loans of $114 million. Commercial loans grew an annualized 6.2 percent during the first half of 2025 notwithstanding the full payoffs and partial paydowns of certain larger relationships, which aggregated approximately $154 million during the period, including $99 million during the second quarter. The payoffs and paydowns stemmed from sales of assets, as well as from customers using excess cash flows generated within their operations to make line of credit reductions.
Residential mortgage loans declined $28.2 million, and other consumer loans were up $11.6 million during the first six months of 2025. During the first half of 2025, securities available for sale grew $96.1 million, and interest-earning assets decreased $139 million.
As of June 30, 2025, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans, which are expected to be funded over the next 12 to 18 months, and residential construction loans, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 months, totaled $237 million and $35 million, respectively.
Commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans combined represented approximately 55 percent of total commercial loans as of June 30, 2025, a level that has remained relatively consistent with prior periods and in line with our expectations.
Total deposits equaled $4.71 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $4.70 billion as of December 31, 2024. Local deposits were down $37.1 million, or less than 1.0 percent, during the first six months of 2025, while brokered deposits increased $49.2 million during the respective period. The slight reduction in local deposits during the first half of 2025 primarily resulted from the typical level of seasonal deposit withdrawals by customers to make bonus and tax payments and partnership distributions, the impact of which was largely offset by net growth in various existing deposit relationships and new client acquisitions. Loan portfolio expansion during the first six months of 2025 resulted in an increase in the loan-to-deposit ratio from 98 percent at year-end 2024 to 100 percent as of June 30, 2025. As of June 30, 2024, the loan-to-deposit ratio was 107 percent. Wholesale funds were $555 million, or approximately 10 percent of total funds, at June 30, 2025, compared to $537 million, or approximately 10 percent of total funds, at December 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented approximately 25 percent of total deposits as of June 30, 2025.
Mr. Reitsma noted, "Commercial loan growth accelerated during the second quarter of 2025 as commercial borrowers' tariff-induced concerns eased, resulting in the commencement of construction projects and business expansion activities that had been delayed during the first few months of the year as a result of heightened uncertainty surrounding economic and operating environments. We are pleased with the level of commercial loan expansion during the second quarter and first six months of 2025, especially when taking into consideration the ongoing economic uncertainty and significant level of partial paydowns and full payoffs during the periods, and we believe abundant opportunities to book commercial loans in future periods exist in light of our current pipeline and continuing discussions with current and prospective borrowers. Lowering our loan-to-deposit ratio through local deposit generation and limiting the use of wholesale funds to originate loans and purchase investments remains a key near-term goal."
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $9.7 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $5.7 million, or less than 0.1 percent of total assets, as of December 31, 2024, and $9.1 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, as of June 30, 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets during the first six months of 2025 mainly reflected the deterioration of the previously mentioned nonperforming commercial construction loan, which was placed on nonaccrual and drove provision expense during the second quarter of 2025 and represented approximately 57 percent of total nonperforming assets as of June 30, 2025. The level of past due loans remains nominal. During the first six months of 2025, loan charge-offs were less than $0.1 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs slightly exceeded $0.1 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.1 million, or an annualized 0.01 percent of average total loans.
Mr. Reitsma remarked, "Our asset quality metrics remained strong during the second quarter of 2025, reflecting our unwavering commitment to underwrite loans in a cautious manner and in accordance with internal policy guidelines, along with our customers' proven abilities to operate effectively during periods of economic uncertainty. The levels of nonperforming assets, delinquent loans, and loan charge-offs remained low during the second quarter, and we will continue our efforts to identify any deteriorating commercial credit relationships and emerging systemic or sector-specific credit concerns as early as possible to limit the impact of such on our overall financial condition. As evidenced by ongoing low past due and charge-off levels, our residential mortgage loan and consumer loan portfolios continued to exhibit strong performance."
Capital Position
Shareholders' equity totaled $632 million as of June 30, 2025, up $47.0 million from December 31, 2024. Mercantile Bank maintained "well-capitalized" positions at the end of the second quarter of 2025 and year-end 2024, with total risk-based capital ratios of 13.9 percent at each period end. As of June 30, 2025, Mercantile Bank had approximately $218 million in excess of the 10 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be categorized as a "well-capitalized" institution.
All of Mercantile Bank's investments are categorized as available-for-sale. As of June 30, 2025, the net unrealized loss on these investments totaled $45.3 million, resulting in an after-tax reduction to equity capital of $35.8 million. As of December 31, 2024, the net unrealized loss on these investments totaled $63.1 million, resulting in an after-tax reduction to equity capital of $49.8 million. Although unrealized gains and losses on investments are excluded from regulatory capital ratio calculations, Mercantile Bank's excess capital over the minimum regulatory requirement to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution would approximate $183 million on an adjusted basis as of June 30, 2025.
Mercantile reported 16,248,694 total shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025.
Mr. Reitsma concluded, "Our sustained strong financial performance has allowed us to continue our regular quarterly cash dividend program, and as evidenced by our announcement of an increased third quarter cash dividend earlier this morning, we remain committed to providing shareholders with meaningful cash returns on their investments. We believe our solid operating results, asset quality metrics and capital levels, along with renewed strength in our commercial loan commitments and prospects, position us to effectively meet challenges resulting from unstable economic and operating conditions. Our community banking model and associated emphasis on developing mutually beneficial relationships with customers have been instrumental in preserving established relationships and fostering new relationships, and we believe continuing focus on each will provide us with ample opportunities to expand our local deposit base and reduce our loan-to-deposit ratio in future periods."
Partnership with Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation
Mercantile and Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation ("Eastern Michigan") today jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Eastern Michigan and its wholly owned subsidiary, Eastern Michigan Bank, will combine with Mercantile in a cash and stock transaction. The partnership presents a unique opportunity to combine two culturally aligned franchises, strengthening Mercantile's position as the largest bank headquartered in Michigan as measured by total assets. The partnership, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to strategically expand Mercantile's operating footprint with a partner that possesses an exceptional deposit franchise with substantial excess liquidity.
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
JUNE 30,
DECEMBER 31,
JUNE 30,
2025
2024
2024
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
98,900,000
$
56,991,000
$
61,863,000
Interest-earning assets
197,172,000
336,019,000
135,766,000
Total cash and cash equivalents
296,072,000
393,010,000
197,629,000
Securities available for sale
826,415,000
730,352,000
647,907,000
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
21,513,000
21,513,000
21,513,000
Mortgage loans held for sale
27,569,000
15,824,000
22,126,000
Loans
4,698,019,000
4,600,781,000
4,438,245,000
Allowance for credit losses
(58,375,000)
(54,454,000)
(55,408,000)
Loans, net
4,639,644,000
4,546,327,000
4,382,837,000
Premises and equipment, net
54,792,000
53,427,000
50,158,000
Bank owned life insurance
95,012,000
93,839,000
86,001,000
Goodwill
49,473,000
49,473,000
49,473,000
Other assets
170,498,000
148,396,000
144,744,000
Total assets
$
6,180,988,000
$
6,052,161,000
$
5,602,388,000
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
1,180,801,000
$
1,264,523,000
$
1,119,888,000
Interest-bearing
3,529,671,000
3,433,843,000
3,026,686,000
Total deposits
4,710,472,000
4,698,366,000
4,146,574,000
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
242,785,000
121,521,000
221,898,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
356,221,000
387,083,000
427,083,000
Subordinated debentures
50,672,000
50,330,000
49,987,000
Subordinated notes
89,486,000
89,314,000
89,143,000
Accrued interest and other liabilities
99,833,000
121,021,000
116,552,000
Total liabilities
5,549,469,000
5,467,635,000
5,051,237,000
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
302,294,000
299,705,000
297,591,000
Retained earnings
364,991,000
334,646,000
306,804,000
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(35,766,000)
(49,825,000)
(53,244,000)
Total shareholders' equity
631,519,000
584,526,000
551,151,000
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,180,988,000
$
6,052,161,000
$
5,602,388,000
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$
73,962,000
$
72,819,000
$
145,954,000
$
144,089,000
Investment securities
5,860,000
3,624,000
11,272,000
7,046,000
Interest-earning assets
2,136,000
2,436,000
5,071,000
4,469,000
Total interest income
81,958,000
78,879,000
162,297,000
155,604,000
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
25,725,000
24,710,000
50,918,000
46,934,000
Short-term borrowings
1,919,000
1,757,000
3,682,000
3,412,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,897,000
3,252,000
5,795,000
6,651,000
Other borrowed money
1,938,000
2,088,000
3,875,000
4,173,000
Total interest expense
32,479,000
31,807,000
64,270,000
61,170,000
Net interest income
49,479,000
47,072,000
98,027,000
94,434,000
Provision for credit losses
1,600,000
3,500,000
3,700,000
4,800,000
Net interest income after
provision for credit losses
47,879,000
43,572,000
94,327,000
89,634,000
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on accounts
1,967,000
1,692,000
3,806,000
3,224,000
Mortgage banking income
3,969,000
3,023,000
6,620,000
5,365,000
Credit and debit card income
2,350,000
2,266,000
4,551,000
4,387,000
Interest rate swap income
1,230,000
766,000
1,310,000
2,104,000
Payroll services
783,000
686,000
1,823,000
1,582,000
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
561,000
437,000
1,104,000
1,609,000
Other income
602,000
811,000
950,000
2,277,000
Total noninterest income
11,462,000
9,681,000
20,164,000
20,548,000
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits
20,711,000
17,913,000
40,268,000
36,150,000
Occupancy
2,155,000
2,220,000
4,273,000
4,509,000
Furniture and equipment
826,000
923,000
1,613,000
1,852,000
Data processing costs
3,599,000
3,415,000
7,369,000
6,704,000
Charitable foundation contributions
2,000
4,000
5,000
707,000
Other expense
6,086,000
5,262,000
10,955,000
9,758,000
Total noninterest expense
33,379,000
29,737,000
64,483,000
59,680,000
Income before federal income
tax expense
25,962,000
23,516,000
50,008,000
50,502,000
Federal income tax expense
3,344,000
4,730,000
7,853,000
10,154,000
Net Income
$
22,618,000
$
18,786,000
$
42,155,000
$
40,348,000
Basic earnings per share
$1.39
$1.17
$2.60
$2.50
Diluted earnings per share
$1.39
$1.17
$2.60
$2.50
Average basic shares outstanding
16,239,919
16,122,813
16,219,064
16,120,836
Average diluted shares outstanding
16,239,919
16,122,813
16,219,064
16,120,836
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
Quarterly
Year-To-Date
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
2025
2024
EARNINGS
Net interest income
$
49,479
48,548
48,361
48,292
47,072
98,027
94,434
Provision for credit losses
$
1,600
2,100
1,500
1,100
3,500
3,700
4,800
Noninterest income
$
11,462
8,702
10,172
9,667
9,681
20,164
20,548
Noninterest expense
$
33,379
31,104
33,806
32,303
29,737
64,483
59,680
Net income before federal income
tax expense
$
25,962
24,046
23,227
24,556
23,516
50,008
50,502
Net income
$
22,618
19,537
19,626
19,618
18,786
42,155
40,348
Basic earnings per share
$
1.39
1.21
1.22
1.22
1.17
2.60
2.50
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.39
1.21
1.22
1.22
1.17
2.60
2.50
Average basic shares outstanding
16,239,919
16,197,978
16,142,578
16,138,320
16,122,813
16,219,064
16,120,836
Average diluted shares outstanding
16,239,919
16,197,978
16,142,578
16,138,320
16,122,813
16,219,064
16,120,836
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.50 %
1.32 %
1.30 %
1.35 %
1.36 %
1.41 %
1.48 %
Return on average equity
14.72 %
13.34 %
13.36 %
13.73 %
13.93 %
14.05 %
15.15 %
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
3.49 %
3.47 %
3.41 %
3.52 %
3.63 %
3.49 %
3.68 %
Efficiency ratio
54.77 %
54.33 %
57.76 %
55.73 %
52.40 %
54.56 %
51.90 %
Full-time equivalent employees
692
662
668
653
670
692
670
YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS
Yield on loans
6.32 %
6.31 %
6.41 %
6.69 %
6.64 %
6.31 %
6.65 %
Yield on securities
2.97 %
2.79 %
2.62 %
2.43 %
2.30 %
2.93 %
2.25 %
Yield on interest-earning assets
4.36 %
4.40 %
4.66 %
5.37 %
5.28 %
4.38 %
5.31 %
Yield on total earning assets
5.77 %
5.74 %
5.81 %
6.08 %
6.07 %
5.76 %
6.06 %
Yield on total assets
5.44 %
5.42 %
5.49 %
5.73 %
5.72 %
5.44 %
5.72 %
Cost of deposits
2.24 %
2.23 %
2.36 %
2.52 %
2.42 %
2.23 %
2.33 %
Cost of borrowed funds
3.61 %
3.62 %
3.73 %
3.75 %
3.56 %
3.62 %
3.53 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
3.09 %
3.08 %
3.30 %
3.53 %
3.40 %
3.09 %
3.33 %
Cost of funds (total earning assets)
2.28 %
2.27 %
2.40 %
2.56 %
2.44 %
2.27 %
2.38 %
Cost of funds (total assets)
2.15 %
2.14 %
2.27 %
2.41 %
2.31 %
2.15 %
2.25 %
MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY
Total mortgage loans originated
$
141,921
100,396
121,010
160,944
122,728
242,317
202,658
Purchase mortgage loans originated
$
111,247
81,494
82,212
122,747
103,939
192,741
161,607
Refinance mortgage loans originated
$
30,674
18,902
38,798
38,197
18,789
49,576
41,051
Mortgage loans originated with intent to sell
$
112,323
80,453
100,628
128,678
91,490
192,776
150,770
Income on sale of mortgage loans
$
3,219
2,455
3,768
3,376
2,487
5,674
4,551
CAPITAL
Tangible equity to tangible assets
9.49 %
9.17 %
8.91 %
9.10 %
9.03 %
9.49 %
9.03 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
10.93 %
10.75 %
10.60 %
10.68 %
10.85 %
10.93 %
10.85 %
Common equity risk-based capital ratio
10.90 %
10.90 %
10.66 %
10.53 %
10.46 %
10.90 %
10.46 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.75 %
11.78 %
11.54 %
11.42 %
11.36 %
11.75 %
11.36 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.37 %
14.44 %
14.17 %
14.13 %
14.10 %
14.37 %
14.10 %
Tier 1 capital
$
666,068
647,795
633,134
618,038
602,835
666,068
602,835
Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital
$
814,796
794,143
777,857
764,653
748,097
814,796
748,097
Total risk-weighted assets
$
5,670,571
5,499,046
5,487,886
5,411,628
5,306,911
5,670,571
5,306,911
Book value per common share
$
38.87
37.47
36.20
36.14
34.15
38.87
34.15
Tangible book value per common share
$
35.82
34.42
33.14
33.07
31.09
35.82
31.09
Cash dividend per common share
$
0.37
0.37
0.36
0.36
0.35
0.74
0.70
ASSET QUALITY
Gross loan charge-offs
$
38
63
3,787
10
26
101
41
Recoveries
$
147
175
150
92
296
322
735
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(109)
(112)
3,637
(82)
(270)
(221)
(694)
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
(0.01 %)
(0.01 %)
0.31 %
(0.01 %)
(0.02 %)
(0.01 %)
(0.03 %)
Allowance for credit losses
$
58,375
56,666
54,454
56,590
55,408
58,375
55,408
Allowance to loans
1.24 %
1.22 %
1.18 %
1.24 %
1.25 %
1.24 %
1.25 %
Nonperforming loans
$
9,743
5,361
5,743
9,877
9,129
9,743
9,129
Other real estate/repossessed assets
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.21 %
0.12 %
0.12 %
0.22 %
0.21 %
0.21 %
0.21 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.16 %
0.09 %
0.09 %
0.17 %
0.16 %
0.16 %
0.16 %
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION
Residential real estate:
Land development
$
73
95
97
100
1
73
1
Construction
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Owner occupied / rental
$
2,411
2,968
2,878
3,008
2,288
2,411
2,288
Commercial real estate:
Land development
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Construction
$
5,532
0
0
0
0
5,532
0
Owner occupied
$
0
41
42
0
0
0
0
Non-owner occupied
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Non-real estate:
Commercial assets
$
1,727
2,257
2,726
6,769
6,840
1,727
6,840
Consumer assets
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total nonperforming assets
$
9,743
5,361
5,743
9,877
9,129
9,743
9,129
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON
Beginning balance
$
5,361
5,743
9,877
9,129
6,240
5,743
3,615
Additions
$
5,792
423
224
906
4,570
6,215
7,372
Return to performing status
$
0
0
(102)
0
0
0
0
Principal payments
$
(1,385)
(744)
(515)
(158)
(1,481)
(2,129)
(1,658)
Sale proceeds
$
0
0
0
0
(200)
0
(200)
Loan charge-offs
$
(25)
(61)
(3,741)
0
0
(86)
0
Valuation write-downs
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Ending balance
$
9,743
5,361
5,743
9,877
9,129
9,743
9,129
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
Commercial:
Commercial & industrial
$
1,375,368
1,314,383
1,287,308
1,312,774
1,275,745
1,375,368
1,275,745
Land development & construction
$
67,520
68,790
66,936
66,374
76,247
67,520
76,247
Owner occupied comm'l R/E
$
725,106
705,645
748,837
746,714
732,844
725,106
732,844
Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E
$
1,134,012
1,183,728
1,128,404
1,095,988
1,059,052
1,134,012
1,059,052
Multi-family & residential rental
$
519,152
479,045
475,819
426,438
389,390
519,152
389,390
Total commercial
$
3,821,158
3,751,591
3,707,304
3,648,288
3,533,278
3,821,158
3,533,278
Retail:
1-4 family mortgages
$
799,426
817,212
827,597
844,093
849,626
799,426
849,626
Other consumer
$
77,435
67,746
65,880
60,637
55,341
77,435
55,341
Total retail
$
876,861
884,958
893,477
904,730
904,967
876,861
904,967
Total loans
$
4,698,019
4,636,549
4,600,781
4,553,018
4,438,245
4,698,019
4,438,245
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Loans
$
4,698,019
4,636,549
4,600,781
4,553,018
4,438,245
4,698,019
4,438,245
Securities
$
847,928
809,096
751,865
724,888
669,420
847,928
669,420
Interest-earning assets
$
197,172
315,140
336,019
240,780
135,766
197,172
135,766
Total earning assets (before allowance)
$
5,743,119
5,760,785
5,688,665
5,518,686
5,243,431
5,743,119
5,243,431
Total assets
$
6,180,988
6,141,200
6,052,161
5,917,127
5,602,388
6,180,988
5,602,388
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,180,801
1,173,499
1,264,523
1,182,219
1,119,888
1,180,801
1,119,888
Interest-bearing deposits
$
3,529,671
3,508,286
3,433,843
3,273,679
3,026,686
3,529,671
3,026,686
Total deposits
$
4,710,472
4,681,785
4,698,366
4,455,898
4,146,574
4,710,472
4,146,574
Total borrowed funds
$
740,685
749,711
649,528
778,669
789,327
740,685
789,327
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
4,270,356
4,257,997
4,083,371
4,052,348
3,816,013
4,270,356
3,816,013
Shareholders' equity
$
631,519
608,346
584,526
583,311
551,151
631,519
551,151
AVERAGE BALANCES
Loans
$
4,695,367
4,629,098
4,565,837
4,467,365
4,396,475
4,662,415
4,347,819
Securities
$
824,777
784,608
742,145
699,872
640,627
804,804
637,363
Interest-earning assets
$
193,637
266,871
330,490
284,187
182,636
230,051
166,435
Total earning assets (before allowance)
$
5,713,781
5,680,577
5,638,472
5,451,424
5,219,738
5,697,270
5,151,617
Total assets
$
6,061,819
6,018,158
5,967,036
5,781,111
5,533,262
6,040,109
5,458,969
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,152,631
1,144,781
1,188,561
1,191,642
1,139,887
1,149,359
1,157,886
Interest-bearing deposits
$
3,463,067
3,443,770
3,335,477
3,145,799
2,957,011
3,452,840
2,873,659
Total deposits
$
4,615,698
4,588,551
4,524,038
4,337,441
4,096,898
4,602,199
4,031,545
Total borrowed funds
$
749,811
738,628
770,838
796,077
800,577
744,250
808,713
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
4,212,878
4,182,398
4,106,315
3,941,876
3,757,588
4,197,090
3,682,372
Shareholders' equity
$
616,229
594,145
582,829
566,852
540,868
605,248
534,024
