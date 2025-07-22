Anzeige
WKN: 675407 | ISIN: US5873761044
Frankfurt
22.07.25
41,200 Euro
-0,48 % -0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,00042,20016:01
PR Newswire
22.07.2025
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Robust Second Quarter 2025 Results and Partnership with Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation

Net interest income expansion, substantial noninterest income growth, and ongoing strength in asset quality metrics and capital levels highlight the quarter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $22.6 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared with net income of $18.8 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. Net income during the first six months of 2025 totaled $42.2 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, compared with net income of $40.3 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2024.

"We once again reported solid quarterly financial results despite uncertain macro-economic conditions throughout the second quarter of 2025," said Ray Reitsma, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "Our strong operating performance reflected net interest income growth, a stabilizing and healthy net interest margin, noteworthy increases in core noninterest income revenue streams, a significant decline in federal income tax expense, robust commercial loan expansion, and sustained strength in asset quality metrics and capital levels. We remain steadfast in our efforts to lower our loan-to-deposit ratio through local deposit generation, including the expansion of existing deposit relationships and new client acquisition. Our partnership with Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation will enhance our Bank's position as the largest bank founded, headquartered, and operated in the State of Michigan and help us achieve certain strategic goals, including lowering our loan-to-deposit ratio, strengthening our on-balance sheet liquidity, and expanding our footprint in Eastern and Southeastern Michigan."

Second quarter highlights include:

  • Net interest income growth
  • Notable increases in mortgage banking, interest rate swap, treasury management, and payroll services income
  • Reduction in federal income tax expense resulting from the acquisition of transferable energy tax credits
  • Solid commercial loan portfolio expansion
  • Strong commercial loan pipeline
  • Sustained low levels of nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs
  • Robust capital position

Operating Results

Net revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was $60.9 million during the second quarter of 2025, up $4.2 million, or 7.4 percent, from $56.7 million during the prior-year second quarter. Net interest income during the current-year second quarter was $49.5 million, up $2.4 million, or 5.1 percent, from $47.1 million during the respective 2024 period as growth in earning assets more than offset a lower net interest margin. Noninterest income totaled $11.5 million during the second quarter of 2025, compared to $9.7 million during the second quarter of 2024. The increase primarily reflected higher levels of mortgage banking income, interest rate swap income, treasury management fees, earnings on bank owned life insurance, and payroll service fees.

The net interest margin was 3.49 percent in the second quarter of 2025, down from 3.63 percent in the prior-year second quarter. The yield on average earning assets was 5.77 percent during the current-year second quarter, a decrease from 6.07 percent during the respective 2024 period. The lower yield primarily resulted from a reduced yield on loans and a change in earning asset mix, which more than offset an improved yield on securities stemming from the reinvestment of relatively low-yielding bonds and portfolio expansion activities. The yield on loans was 6.32 percent during the second quarter of 2025, down from 6.64 percent during the second quarter of 2024 mainly due to lower interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") lowering the targeted federal funds rate. The FOMC decreased the targeted federal funds rate by 50 basis points in September of 2024 and 25 basis points in each of November and December of 2024, during which time average variable-rate commercial loans represented approximately 73 percent of average total commercial loans. Denoting the success of a strategic initiative to reduce the loan-to-deposit ratio and increase on-balance sheet liquidity, higher-yielding loans represented a decreased percentage of earning assets and lower-yielding securities accounted for an increased percentage of earning assets in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024.

During the second quarter of 2025, the cost of funds was 2.28 percent, down from 2.44 percent in the second quarter of 2024 mainly due to lower rates paid on money market accounts and time deposits, reflecting the decreased interest rate environment that began in September of 2024 in conjunction with the FOMC's lowering of the targeted federal funds rate. A change in funding mix, primarily consisting of declines in average noninterest-bearing checking accounts and lower-cost non-time deposits and increases in average higher-cost money market accounts and time deposits, negatively impacted the cost of funds during the second quarter of 2025. The increases in money market accounts and time deposits reflected a combination of new deposit relationships, growth in existing deposit relationships, and deposit migration.

Mercantile recorded provisions for credit losses of $1.6 million and $3.5 million during the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the current-year second quarter mainly reflected an individual allocation of $2.5 million related to a commercial construction loan relationship that was placed on nonaccrual during the quarter and allocations of $0.7 million necessitated by net loan growth, which more than offset an aggregate reduction of $1.0 million in individual allocations associated with nonperforming loan relationships resulting from full payoffs and partial paydowns. Changes in loan portfolio composition and an improved economic forecast positively impacted provision expense during the second quarter of 2025. The provision expense recorded during the second quarter of 2024 primarily reflected an individual allocation for a nonperforming commercial loan relationship and allocations demanded by net loan growth. The recording of net loan recoveries and ongoing strength in loan quality metrics during both periods in large part mitigated additional reserves associated with loan growth.

Noninterest income totaled $11.5 million during the second quarter of 2025, up $1.8 million, or 18.4 percent, from $9.7 million during the respective 2024 period mainly due to growth in mortgage banking income, interest rate swap income, treasury management fees, bank owned life insurance income and payroll service fees, along with the recognition of tax credit syndication fees, which more than offset a lower level of revenue generated from investments in private equity funds. The higher level of mortgage banking income primarily resulted from increases in the percentage of loans originated with the intent to sell, which equaled approximately 79 percent during the current-year second quarter compared to approximately 75 percent during the second quarter of 2024, and total loan originations, which were up approximately 16 percent during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the corresponding 2024 period. Interest rate swap income at times varies greatly from period to period due to the timing of closing transactions.

Noninterest expense totaled $33.4 million during the second quarter of 2025, up from $29.7 million during the prior-year second quarter. The increase mainly resulted from higher salary and benefit costs, primarily reflecting annual merit pay increases, market adjustments, a larger bonus accrual, lower residential mortgage loan deferred salary costs, higher health insurance claims, and increased payroll taxes. Higher allocations to the reserve for unfunded loan commitments, largely stemming from an increase in commercial loan commitments, also contributed to the rise in noninterest expense.

Federal income tax expense was $3.3 million during the current-year second quarter, compared to $4.7 million during the respective 2024 period. The acquisition of transferable energy tax credits during the second quarter of 2025 provided for an aggregate $1.5 million tax benefit during the period. The recording of the tax benefit positively impacted Mercantile's effective tax rate, which equaled 12.9 percent during the second quarter of 2025, down from 20.1 percent during the second quarter of 2024.

Mr. Reitsma commented, "Our net interest margin, although declining as expected in the second quarter of 2025 in comparison to the second quarter of 2024 as a result of a decreased yield on average earning assets, has remained relatively stable over the past four quarters. Growth in earning assets more than outweighed the impact of the lower net interest margin, providing for a higher level of net interest income. The substantial growth in mortgage banking income during the second quarter of 2025 mainly resulted from the continued success of our strategic plan to increase the percentage of loans originated with the intent to sell and sustain solid loan production, while the noteworthy increases in treasury management and payroll service fees primarily reflected clients' expanded use of products and services and successful marketing efforts. We are very pleased with the increase in interest rate swap income, reflecting a higher level of transaction volume, and significant reduction in federal tax expense, mainly reflecting the tax benefit received from the acquisition of transferable energy tax credits, during the current-year second quarter. Meeting balance sheet growth objectives in a cost-effective manner and continuing to provide our customers with exceptional service and industry-leading products and services to meet their needs remain top priorities."

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2025, total assets were $6.18 billion, up $129 million from December 31, 2024. Total loans increased $97.2 million, or an annualized 4.3 percent, during the first six months of 2025, primarily reflecting growth in commercial loans of $114 million. Commercial loans grew an annualized 6.2 percent during the first half of 2025 notwithstanding the full payoffs and partial paydowns of certain larger relationships, which aggregated approximately $154 million during the period, including $99 million during the second quarter. The payoffs and paydowns stemmed from sales of assets, as well as from customers using excess cash flows generated within their operations to make line of credit reductions.

Residential mortgage loans declined $28.2 million, and other consumer loans were up $11.6 million during the first six months of 2025. During the first half of 2025, securities available for sale grew $96.1 million, and interest-earning assets decreased $139 million.

As of June 30, 2025, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans, which are expected to be funded over the next 12 to 18 months, and residential construction loans, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 months, totaled $237 million and $35 million, respectively.

Commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans combined represented approximately 55 percent of total commercial loans as of June 30, 2025, a level that has remained relatively consistent with prior periods and in line with our expectations.

Total deposits equaled $4.71 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $4.70 billion as of December 31, 2024. Local deposits were down $37.1 million, or less than 1.0 percent, during the first six months of 2025, while brokered deposits increased $49.2 million during the respective period. The slight reduction in local deposits during the first half of 2025 primarily resulted from the typical level of seasonal deposit withdrawals by customers to make bonus and tax payments and partnership distributions, the impact of which was largely offset by net growth in various existing deposit relationships and new client acquisitions. Loan portfolio expansion during the first six months of 2025 resulted in an increase in the loan-to-deposit ratio from 98 percent at year-end 2024 to 100 percent as of June 30, 2025. As of June 30, 2024, the loan-to-deposit ratio was 107 percent. Wholesale funds were $555 million, or approximately 10 percent of total funds, at June 30, 2025, compared to $537 million, or approximately 10 percent of total funds, at December 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented approximately 25 percent of total deposits as of June 30, 2025.

Mr. Reitsma noted, "Commercial loan growth accelerated during the second quarter of 2025 as commercial borrowers' tariff-induced concerns eased, resulting in the commencement of construction projects and business expansion activities that had been delayed during the first few months of the year as a result of heightened uncertainty surrounding economic and operating environments. We are pleased with the level of commercial loan expansion during the second quarter and first six months of 2025, especially when taking into consideration the ongoing economic uncertainty and significant level of partial paydowns and full payoffs during the periods, and we believe abundant opportunities to book commercial loans in future periods exist in light of our current pipeline and continuing discussions with current and prospective borrowers. Lowering our loan-to-deposit ratio through local deposit generation and limiting the use of wholesale funds to originate loans and purchase investments remains a key near-term goal."

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $9.7 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $5.7 million, or less than 0.1 percent of total assets, as of December 31, 2024, and $9.1 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, as of June 30, 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets during the first six months of 2025 mainly reflected the deterioration of the previously mentioned nonperforming commercial construction loan, which was placed on nonaccrual and drove provision expense during the second quarter of 2025 and represented approximately 57 percent of total nonperforming assets as of June 30, 2025. The level of past due loans remains nominal. During the first six months of 2025, loan charge-offs were less than $0.1 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs slightly exceeded $0.1 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.1 million, or an annualized 0.01 percent of average total loans.

Mr. Reitsma remarked, "Our asset quality metrics remained strong during the second quarter of 2025, reflecting our unwavering commitment to underwrite loans in a cautious manner and in accordance with internal policy guidelines, along with our customers' proven abilities to operate effectively during periods of economic uncertainty. The levels of nonperforming assets, delinquent loans, and loan charge-offs remained low during the second quarter, and we will continue our efforts to identify any deteriorating commercial credit relationships and emerging systemic or sector-specific credit concerns as early as possible to limit the impact of such on our overall financial condition. As evidenced by ongoing low past due and charge-off levels, our residential mortgage loan and consumer loan portfolios continued to exhibit strong performance."

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $632 million as of June 30, 2025, up $47.0 million from December 31, 2024. Mercantile Bank maintained "well-capitalized" positions at the end of the second quarter of 2025 and year-end 2024, with total risk-based capital ratios of 13.9 percent at each period end. As of June 30, 2025, Mercantile Bank had approximately $218 million in excess of the 10 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be categorized as a "well-capitalized" institution.

All of Mercantile Bank's investments are categorized as available-for-sale. As of June 30, 2025, the net unrealized loss on these investments totaled $45.3 million, resulting in an after-tax reduction to equity capital of $35.8 million. As of December 31, 2024, the net unrealized loss on these investments totaled $63.1 million, resulting in an after-tax reduction to equity capital of $49.8 million. Although unrealized gains and losses on investments are excluded from regulatory capital ratio calculations, Mercantile Bank's excess capital over the minimum regulatory requirement to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution would approximate $183 million on an adjusted basis as of June 30, 2025.

Mercantile reported 16,248,694 total shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025.

Mr. Reitsma concluded, "Our sustained strong financial performance has allowed us to continue our regular quarterly cash dividend program, and as evidenced by our announcement of an increased third quarter cash dividend earlier this morning, we remain committed to providing shareholders with meaningful cash returns on their investments. We believe our solid operating results, asset quality metrics and capital levels, along with renewed strength in our commercial loan commitments and prospects, position us to effectively meet challenges resulting from unstable economic and operating conditions. Our community banking model and associated emphasis on developing mutually beneficial relationships with customers have been instrumental in preserving established relationships and fostering new relationships, and we believe continuing focus on each will provide us with ample opportunities to expand our local deposit base and reduce our loan-to-deposit ratio in future periods."

Partnership with Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation

Mercantile and Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation ("Eastern Michigan") today jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Eastern Michigan and its wholly owned subsidiary, Eastern Michigan Bank, will combine with Mercantile in a cash and stock transaction. The partnership presents a unique opportunity to combine two culturally aligned franchises, strengthening Mercantile's position as the largest bank headquartered in Michigan as measured by total assets. The partnership, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to strategically expand Mercantile's operating footprint with a partner that possesses an exceptional deposit franchise with substantial excess liquidity.

For additional information on the announcement of the partnership, refer to the "Mercantile Bank Corporation and Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation Announce Definitive Merger Agreement" press release available in the Investor Relations section of Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com.

Investor Presentation

Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced second quarter 2025 conference call on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the company's operations and performance. These materials, which are available for viewing in the Investor Relations section of Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com, have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank. Mercantile provides financial products and services in a professional and personalized manner designed to make banking easier for businesses, individuals, and governmental units. Distinguished by exceptional service, knowledgeable staff, and a commitment to the communities it serves, Mercantile is one of the largest Michigan -based banks with assets of approximately $6.2 billion. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM." For more information about Mercantile, visit www.mercbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) @MercBank, and LinkedIn @merc-bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates or recession; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; climate impacts; labor markets; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws and other laws and regulations applicable to us; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other facts; changes in the national and local economies; unstable political and economic environments; disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health threats, and measures implemented to combat them; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Mercantile Bank Corporation







Second Quarter 2025 Results







MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















JUNE 30,


DECEMBER 31,


JUNE 30,



2025


2024


2024



(Unaudited)


(Audited)


(Unaudited)

ASSETS







Cash and due from banks

$

98,900,000

$

56,991,000

$

61,863,000

Interest-earning assets


197,172,000


336,019,000


135,766,000

Total cash and cash equivalents


296,072,000


393,010,000


197,629,000








Securities available for sale


826,415,000


730,352,000


647,907,000

Federal Home Loan Bank stock


21,513,000


21,513,000


21,513,000

Mortgage loans held for sale


27,569,000


15,824,000


22,126,000








Loans


4,698,019,000


4,600,781,000


4,438,245,000

Allowance for credit losses


(58,375,000)


(54,454,000)


(55,408,000)

Loans, net


4,639,644,000


4,546,327,000


4,382,837,000








Premises and equipment, net


54,792,000


53,427,000


50,158,000

Bank owned life insurance


95,012,000


93,839,000


86,001,000

Goodwill


49,473,000


49,473,000


49,473,000

Other assets


170,498,000


148,396,000


144,744,000








Total assets

$

6,180,988,000

$

6,052,161,000

$

5,602,388,000















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing

$

1,180,801,000

$

1,264,523,000

$

1,119,888,000

Interest-bearing


3,529,671,000


3,433,843,000


3,026,686,000

Total deposits


4,710,472,000


4,698,366,000


4,146,574,000








Securities sold under agreements to repurchase


242,785,000


121,521,000


221,898,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


356,221,000


387,083,000


427,083,000

Subordinated debentures


50,672,000


50,330,000


49,987,000

Subordinated notes


89,486,000


89,314,000


89,143,000

Accrued interest and other liabilities


99,833,000


121,021,000


116,552,000

Total liabilities


5,549,469,000


5,467,635,000


5,051,237,000








SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock


302,294,000


299,705,000


297,591,000

Retained earnings


364,991,000


334,646,000


306,804,000

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)


(35,766,000)


(49,825,000)


(53,244,000)

Total shareholders' equity


631,519,000


584,526,000


551,151,000








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

6,180,988,000

$

6,052,161,000

$

5,602,388,000

Mercantile Bank Corporation














Second Quarter 2025 Results














MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)
















THREE MONTHS ENDED


THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

INTEREST INCOME














Loans, including fees

$

73,962,000



$

72,819,000


$

145,954,000


$

144,089,000


Investment securities


5,860,000




3,624,000



11,272,000



7,046,000


Interest-earning assets


2,136,000




2,436,000



5,071,000



4,469,000


Total interest income


81,958,000




78,879,000



162,297,000



155,604,000
















INTEREST EXPENSE














Deposits


25,725,000




24,710,000



50,918,000



46,934,000


Short-term borrowings


1,919,000




1,757,000



3,682,000



3,412,000


Federal Home Loan Bank advances


2,897,000




3,252,000



5,795,000



6,651,000


Other borrowed money


1,938,000




2,088,000



3,875,000



4,173,000


Total interest expense


32,479,000




31,807,000



64,270,000



61,170,000
















Net interest income


49,479,000




47,072,000



98,027,000



94,434,000
















Provision for credit losses


1,600,000




3,500,000



3,700,000



4,800,000
















Net interest income after














provision for credit losses


47,879,000




43,572,000



94,327,000



89,634,000
















NONINTEREST INCOME














Service charges on accounts


1,967,000




1,692,000



3,806,000



3,224,000


Mortgage banking income


3,969,000




3,023,000



6,620,000



5,365,000


Credit and debit card income


2,350,000




2,266,000



4,551,000



4,387,000


Interest rate swap income


1,230,000




766,000



1,310,000



2,104,000


Payroll services


783,000




686,000



1,823,000



1,582,000


Earnings on bank owned life insurance


561,000




437,000



1,104,000



1,609,000


Other income


602,000




811,000



950,000



2,277,000


Total noninterest income


11,462,000




9,681,000



20,164,000



20,548,000
















NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries and benefits


20,711,000




17,913,000



40,268,000



36,150,000


Occupancy


2,155,000




2,220,000



4,273,000



4,509,000


Furniture and equipment


826,000




923,000



1,613,000



1,852,000


Data processing costs


3,599,000




3,415,000



7,369,000



6,704,000


Charitable foundation contributions


2,000




4,000



5,000



707,000


Other expense


6,086,000




5,262,000



10,955,000



9,758,000


Total noninterest expense


33,379,000




29,737,000



64,483,000



59,680,000
















Income before federal income














tax expense


25,962,000




23,516,000



50,008,000



50,502,000
















Federal income tax expense


3,344,000




4,730,000



7,853,000



10,154,000
















Net Income

$

22,618,000



$

18,786,000


$

42,155,000


$

40,348,000
















Basic earnings per share


$1.39




$1.17



$2.60



$2.50


Diluted earnings per share


$1.39




$1.17



$2.60



$2.50
















Average basic shares outstanding


16,239,919




16,122,813



16,219,064



16,120,836


Average diluted shares outstanding


16,239,919




16,122,813



16,219,064



16,120,836


Mercantile Bank Corporation















Second Quarter 2025 Results















MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)


















Quarterly


Year-To-Date

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2025


2025


2024


2024


2024







2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


2025


2024

EARNINGS















Net interest income

$

49,479


48,548


48,361


48,292


47,072


98,027


94,434

Provision for credit losses

$

1,600


2,100


1,500


1,100


3,500


3,700


4,800

Noninterest income

$

11,462


8,702


10,172


9,667


9,681


20,164


20,548

Noninterest expense

$

33,379


31,104


33,806


32,303


29,737


64,483


59,680

Net income before federal income















tax expense

$

25,962


24,046


23,227


24,556


23,516


50,008


50,502

Net income

$

22,618


19,537


19,626


19,618


18,786


42,155


40,348

Basic earnings per share

$

1.39


1.21


1.22


1.22


1.17


2.60


2.50

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.39


1.21


1.22


1.22


1.17


2.60


2.50

Average basic shares outstanding


16,239,919


16,197,978


16,142,578


16,138,320


16,122,813


16,219,064


16,120,836

Average diluted shares outstanding


16,239,919


16,197,978


16,142,578


16,138,320


16,122,813


16,219,064


16,120,836
















PERFORMANCE RATIOS















Return on average assets


1.50 %


1.32 %


1.30 %


1.35 %


1.36 %


1.41 %


1.48 %

Return on average equity


14.72 %


13.34 %


13.36 %


13.73 %


13.93 %


14.05 %


15.15 %

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

3.49 %


3.47 %


3.41 %


3.52 %


3.63 %


3.49 %


3.68 %

Efficiency ratio


54.77 %


54.33 %


57.76 %


55.73 %


52.40 %


54.56 %


51.90 %

Full-time equivalent employees


692


662


668


653


670


692


670
















YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS















Yield on loans


6.32 %


6.31 %


6.41 %


6.69 %


6.64 %


6.31 %


6.65 %

Yield on securities


2.97 %


2.79 %


2.62 %


2.43 %


2.30 %


2.93 %


2.25 %

Yield on interest-earning assets


4.36 %


4.40 %


4.66 %


5.37 %


5.28 %


4.38 %


5.31 %

Yield on total earning assets


5.77 %


5.74 %


5.81 %


6.08 %


6.07 %


5.76 %


6.06 %

Yield on total assets


5.44 %


5.42 %


5.49 %


5.73 %


5.72 %


5.44 %


5.72 %

Cost of deposits


2.24 %


2.23 %


2.36 %


2.52 %


2.42 %


2.23 %


2.33 %

Cost of borrowed funds


3.61 %


3.62 %


3.73 %


3.75 %


3.56 %


3.62 %


3.53 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities


3.09 %


3.08 %


3.30 %


3.53 %


3.40 %


3.09 %


3.33 %

Cost of funds (total earning assets)


2.28 %


2.27 %


2.40 %


2.56 %


2.44 %


2.27 %


2.38 %

Cost of funds (total assets)


2.15 %


2.14 %


2.27 %


2.41 %


2.31 %


2.15 %


2.25 %
















MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY















Total mortgage loans originated

$

141,921


100,396


121,010


160,944


122,728


242,317


202,658

Purchase mortgage loans originated

$

111,247


81,494


82,212


122,747


103,939


192,741


161,607

Refinance mortgage loans originated

$

30,674


18,902


38,798


38,197


18,789


49,576


41,051

Mortgage loans originated with intent to sell

$

112,323


80,453


100,628


128,678


91,490


192,776


150,770

Income on sale of mortgage loans

$

3,219


2,455


3,768


3,376


2,487


5,674


4,551
















CAPITAL















Tangible equity to tangible assets


9.49 %


9.17 %


8.91 %


9.10 %


9.03 %


9.49 %


9.03 %

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio


10.93 %


10.75 %


10.60 %


10.68 %


10.85 %


10.93 %


10.85 %

Common equity risk-based capital ratio


10.90 %


10.90 %


10.66 %


10.53 %


10.46 %


10.90 %


10.46 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


11.75 %


11.78 %


11.54 %


11.42 %


11.36 %


11.75 %


11.36 %

Total risk-based capital ratio


14.37 %


14.44 %


14.17 %


14.13 %


14.10 %


14.37 %


14.10 %

Tier 1 capital

$

666,068


647,795


633,134


618,038


602,835


666,068


602,835

Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital

$

814,796


794,143


777,857


764,653


748,097


814,796


748,097

Total risk-weighted assets

$

5,670,571


5,499,046


5,487,886


5,411,628


5,306,911


5,670,571


5,306,911

Book value per common share

$

38.87


37.47


36.20


36.14


34.15


38.87


34.15

Tangible book value per common share

$

35.82


34.42


33.14


33.07


31.09


35.82


31.09

Cash dividend per common share

$

0.37


0.37


0.36


0.36


0.35


0.74


0.70
















ASSET QUALITY















Gross loan charge-offs

$

38


63


3,787


10


26


101


41

Recoveries

$

147


175


150


92


296


322


735

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(109)


(112)


3,637


(82)


(270)


(221)


(694)

Net loan charge-offs to average loans


(0.01 %)


(0.01 %)


0.31 %


(0.01 %)


(0.02 %)


(0.01 %)


(0.03 %)

Allowance for credit losses

$

58,375


56,666


54,454


56,590


55,408


58,375


55,408

Allowance to loans


1.24 %


1.22 %


1.18 %


1.24 %


1.25 %


1.24 %


1.25 %

Nonperforming loans

$

9,743


5,361


5,743


9,877


9,129


9,743


9,129

Other real estate/repossessed assets

$

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Nonperforming loans to total loans


0.21 %


0.12 %


0.12 %


0.22 %


0.21 %


0.21 %


0.21 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.16 %


0.09 %


0.09 %


0.17 %


0.16 %


0.16 %


0.16 %
















NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION













Residential real estate:















Land development

$

73


95


97


100


1


73


1

Construction

$

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Owner occupied / rental

$

2,411


2,968


2,878


3,008


2,288


2,411


2,288

Commercial real estate:















Land development

$

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Construction

$

5,532


0


0


0


0


5,532


0

Owner occupied

$

0


41


42


0


0


0


0

Non-owner occupied

$

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Non-real estate:















Commercial assets

$

1,727


2,257


2,726


6,769


6,840


1,727


6,840

Consumer assets

$

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Total nonperforming assets

$

9,743


5,361


5,743


9,877


9,129


9,743


9,129
















NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON















Beginning balance

$

5,361


5,743


9,877


9,129


6,240


5,743


3,615

Additions

$

5,792


423


224


906


4,570


6,215


7,372

Return to performing status

$

0


0


(102)


0


0


0


0

Principal payments

$

(1,385)


(744)


(515)


(158)


(1,481)


(2,129)


(1,658)

Sale proceeds

$

0


0


0


0


(200)


0


(200)

Loan charge-offs

$

(25)


(61)


(3,741)


0


0


(86)


0

Valuation write-downs

$

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Ending balance

$

9,743


5,361


5,743


9,877


9,129


9,743


9,129
















LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION















Commercial:















Commercial & industrial

$

1,375,368


1,314,383


1,287,308


1,312,774


1,275,745


1,375,368


1,275,745

Land development & construction

$

67,520


68,790


66,936


66,374


76,247


67,520


76,247

Owner occupied comm'l R/E

$

725,106


705,645


748,837


746,714


732,844


725,106


732,844

Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E

$

1,134,012


1,183,728


1,128,404


1,095,988


1,059,052


1,134,012


1,059,052

Multi-family & residential rental

$

519,152


479,045


475,819


426,438


389,390


519,152


389,390

Total commercial

$

3,821,158


3,751,591


3,707,304


3,648,288


3,533,278


3,821,158


3,533,278

Retail:















1-4 family mortgages

$

799,426


817,212


827,597


844,093


849,626


799,426


849,626

Other consumer

$

77,435


67,746


65,880


60,637


55,341


77,435


55,341

Total retail

$

876,861


884,958


893,477


904,730


904,967


876,861


904,967

Total loans

$

4,698,019


4,636,549


4,600,781


4,553,018


4,438,245


4,698,019


4,438,245
















END OF PERIOD BALANCES















Loans

$

4,698,019


4,636,549


4,600,781


4,553,018


4,438,245


4,698,019


4,438,245

Securities

$

847,928


809,096


751,865


724,888


669,420


847,928


669,420

Interest-earning assets

$

197,172


315,140


336,019


240,780


135,766


197,172


135,766

Total earning assets (before allowance)

$

5,743,119


5,760,785


5,688,665


5,518,686


5,243,431


5,743,119


5,243,431

Total assets

$

6,180,988


6,141,200


6,052,161


5,917,127


5,602,388


6,180,988


5,602,388

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,180,801


1,173,499


1,264,523


1,182,219


1,119,888


1,180,801


1,119,888

Interest-bearing deposits

$

3,529,671


3,508,286


3,433,843


3,273,679


3,026,686


3,529,671


3,026,686

Total deposits

$

4,710,472


4,681,785


4,698,366


4,455,898


4,146,574


4,710,472


4,146,574

Total borrowed funds

$

740,685


749,711


649,528


778,669


789,327


740,685


789,327

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

4,270,356


4,257,997


4,083,371


4,052,348


3,816,013


4,270,356


3,816,013

Shareholders' equity

$

631,519


608,346


584,526


583,311


551,151


631,519


551,151
















AVERAGE BALANCES















Loans

$

4,695,367


4,629,098


4,565,837


4,467,365


4,396,475


4,662,415


4,347,819

Securities

$

824,777


784,608


742,145


699,872


640,627


804,804


637,363

Interest-earning assets

$

193,637


266,871


330,490


284,187


182,636


230,051


166,435

Total earning assets (before allowance)

$

5,713,781


5,680,577


5,638,472


5,451,424


5,219,738


5,697,270


5,151,617

Total assets

$

6,061,819


6,018,158


5,967,036


5,781,111


5,533,262


6,040,109


5,458,969

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,152,631


1,144,781


1,188,561


1,191,642


1,139,887


1,149,359


1,157,886

Interest-bearing deposits

$

3,463,067


3,443,770


3,335,477


3,145,799


2,957,011


3,452,840


2,873,659

Total deposits

$

4,615,698


4,588,551


4,524,038


4,337,441


4,096,898


4,602,199


4,031,545

Total borrowed funds

$

749,811


738,628


770,838


796,077


800,577


744,250


808,713

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

4,212,878


4,182,398


4,106,315


3,941,876


3,757,588


4,197,090


3,682,372

Shareholders' equity

$

616,229


594,145


582,829


566,852


540,868


605,248


534,024

SOURCE Mercantile Bank Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
