Peoples Bancorp Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

MARIETTA, Ohio, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PEBO) today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net income totaled $21.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, representing earnings per diluted common share of $0.59. In comparison, Peoples reported net income of $24.3 million, representing earnings per diluted common share of $0.68, for the first quarter of 2025 and net income of $29.0 million, representing earnings per diluted common share of $0.82, for the second quarter of 2024.

"We are pleased with strong annualized loan growth and net interest margin expansion in the second quarter" said Tyler Wilcox, President and Chief Executive Officer. "For our shareholders, we remain focused on driving sustainable growth and delivering strong returns."

Statement of Operations Summary:

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $2.3 million, or 3%, when compared to the linked quarter driven by lower funding costs. Net interest margin increased to 4.15% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 4.12% for the linked quarter, driven by lower deposit and borrowing costs. Accretion income, net of amortization expense, contributed 12 basis points to margin for the second quarter, down 5 basis points from the 17 basis points of accretion income, net of amortization expense, recognized in the linked quarter.

Peoples recorded a provision for credit losses of $16.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses was primarily driven by (i) net charge offs, (ii) an increase in reserves on individually-analyzed loans and leases, (iii) an increase in reserves for leases originated by our North Star Leasing division, (iv) a periodic refresh in loss drivers utilized within the current expected credit loss ("CECL") model, (v) deterioration in the economic forecasts used within the CECL model, and (vi) loan growth. The provision for credit losses negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share by $0.36 for the second quarter of 2025 and $0.22 for the first quarter of 2025.

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, decreased $0.3 million, or 1%, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was driven by the decrease in insurance income due to annual seasonal-performance-based commissions received in the first quarter of each year, partially offset by increases in lease income and electronic banking income.

Total non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 decreased $0.4 million compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was the result of lower salaries and employee benefit costs due to certain anticipated annual employee salaries and benefits costs that occur in the first quarter of each year. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2025 was 59.3%, compared to 60.7% for the linked quarter.



Balance Sheet Summary:

Period-end total loan and lease balances at June 30, 2025, increased $173.1 million, or 11% annualized, compared to at March 31, 2025. The increase in loans was driven primarily by growth in commercial and industrial loans and residential real estate loans.

Key asset quality metrics remained relatively stable during the second quarter of 2025. Delinquency trends improved compared to the linked quarter as loans considered current comprised 99.1% of the loan portfolio. Criticized loans increased $17.9 million, or 18 basis points as a percent of total loans, compared to at March 31, 2025, primarily driven by the downgrade of one commercial relationship. Classified loans increased $1.2 million compared to at March 31, 2025, driven by loan downgrades.

Period-end total deposit balances at June 30, 2025, decreased $97.5 million, or 1%, compared to at March 31, 2025. The decrease in deposits was driven by decreases in governmental deposit accounts, which were driven by seasonality, and decreases in money market deposit accounts. Total loan balances were 86% and 83% of total deposit balances at June 30, 2025, and at March 31, 2025, respectively.



Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $87.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 and increased $2.3 million when compared to the linked quarter. Net interest margin was 4.15% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 4.12% for the linked quarter. The increase in net interest income and margin was primarily driven by lower deposit and borrowing costs.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $1.0 million, or 1%, compared to the second quarter of 2024. Net interest margin decreased 3 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by higher loan balances. The decrease of net interest margin was driven by reductions in loan yields, driven by lower accretion income, partially offset by lower funding costs.

Accretion income, net of amortization expense, from acquisitions was $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, $3.5 million for the linked quarter and $5.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, which added 12 basis points, 17 basis points and 28 basis points, respectively, to net interest margin. The decrease in accretion income for the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the linked quarter and the second quarter of 2024 was driven by fewer loan payoffs and more accretion recognized in 2024 from the merger with Limestone Bancorp, Inc. ("Limestone Merger").

For the first six months of 2025, net interest income decreased $0.4 million compared to the first six months of 2024, while net interest margin decreased 8 basis points to 4.14%. The decrease in net interest income and net interest margin for the first six months of 2025 compared to the first six months of 2024 was primarily driven by lower accretion income.

Accretion income, net of amortization expense, from acquisitions was $6.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $12.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which added 15 and 30 basis points, respectively, to net interest margin. The decrease in accretion income for the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 was due to more accretion recognized in 2024 from the Limestone Merger.

Provision for Credit Losses:

The provision for credit losses was $16.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $10.2 million for the linked quarter and $5.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by (i) net charge offs, (ii) an increase in reserves for individually analyzed loans and leases, (iii) an increase in reserves for leases originated by our North Star Leasing division, (iv) a periodic refresh in loss drivers utilized within the CECL model, (v) deterioration in the economic forecasts used within the CECL model, (vi) and loan growth. The provision for the first quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by net charge-offs. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was driven by (i) higher net charge-offs, (ii) an increase of reserves on individually analyzed loans, and (iii) loan growth.

The provision for credit losses during the first six months of 2025 was $26.8 million, compared to a provision for credit losses of $11.8 million for the first six months of 2024. The provision for credit losses during the first six months of 2025 was mainly a result of (i) net charge offs, (ii) an increase in reserves for individually-analyzed loans and leases, (iii) an increase in reserves for leases originated by our North Star Leasing division, (iv) a periodic refresh in loss drivers utilized within the CECL model, (v) deterioration in the economic forecasts used within the CECL model, (vi) and loan growth. The provision for credit losses during the first six months of 2024 was mainly a result of (i) higher net charge-offs, (ii) an increase in reserves on individually analyzed loans and leases and (iii) loan growth.

The provision for credit losses recorded represents the amount needed to maintain the appropriate level of the allowance for credit losses based on management's quarterly estimates. The provision for credit losses negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share by $0.36 for the second quarter of 2025, $0.22 for the first quarter of 2025, and $0.13 for the second quarter of 2024.

For additional information on net charge-offs, credit trends and the allowance for credit losses, see the "Asset Quality" section below.

Net Gains and Losses:

Net gains and losses include gains and losses on investment securities, asset disposals and other transactions, which are included in total non-interest income on the Consolidated Statements of Income. The net loss for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.3 million, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million for the linked quarter, and a net loss of $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. The net losses for both the second quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2025 were driven by a $0.3 million loss on repossessed assets in each quarter. The net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was due to $0.4 million of net losses on repossessed assets.

The net loss realized during the first six months of 2025 was $0.6 million, compared to a net loss realized of $1.1 million for the first six months of 2024. The net loss for the first six months of 2025 was primarily driven by the $0.6 million of net losses on repossessed assets. The net loss recognized in the first six months of 2024 was primarily driven by a $0.7 million of net losses on repossessed assets.

Total Non-interest Income, Excluding Net Gains and Losses:

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, for the second quarter of 2025 decreased $0.3 million compared to the linked quarter. The decrease in non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, was primarily impacted by a decrease of $1.5 million in insurance income due to seasonal performance-based commissions being received in the first quarter of each year, partially offset by an increase of $0.7 million in lease income, driven by gains on terminated Vantage Financial, LLC ("Vantage") leases, and an increase of $0.4 million in electronic banking income, driven by debit card interchange fees. Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, for the second quarter of 2025 was 24% of total revenue (defined as net interest income plus total non-interest income excluding net gains and losses) consistent with the linked quarter.

Compared to the second quarter of 2024, total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, increased $2.7 million, due to an increase of $2.0 million in lease income, which was driven by operating lease income, an increase of $0.4 million in insurance income, and an increase of $0.3 million in other non-interest income, which was driven by swap fee income, partially offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in deposit account service charges.

For the first six months of 2025, total non-interest income, excluding gains and losses, increased $4.0 million, or 8%, compared to the first six months of 2024. The increase was driven by (i) a $3.5 million increase in lease income, driven by gains on early Vantage lease terminations and operating lease income, (ii) a $0.9 million increase in other non-interest income, driven by an increase swap fee income due to customer demand, and (iii) a $0.7 million increase in trust and investment income, driven by an increase in assets under administration and management. These increases were partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in deposit account service charges and $0.4 million decrease in electronic banking income due to customer activity.

Total Non-interest Expense:

Total non-interest expense decreased $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to the linked quarter. The decrease in total non-interest expense was primarily due to a decreases of $0.9 million in salaries and employee benefit costs and $0.4 million in other non-interest expense, driven by lower corporate expenses, partially offset with increases of $0.5 million in professional fees and $0.4 million in data processing and software expenses. The decrease in salaries and employee benefit costs was due to annual expenses that occur in the first quarter of each year including stock-based compensation expenses attributable to forfeiture rate true-up on stock vested along with up-front expense on stock grants to certain retirement-eligible employees, and health savings account ("HSA") contributions.

Compared to the second quarter of 2024, total non-interest expense increased $1.6 million, or 2%. The increase in total non-interest expense was primarily driven by increases of $2.3 million in salaries and employee benefit costs, which were driven by higher sales-based incentive, medical costs, and payroll taxes, $0.7 million in professional fees, and $0.6 million in data processing and software expense, offset by decreases of $1.6 million in other non-interest expense, driven by a one-time $1.3 million true-up of corporate expenses recorded in the second quarter of 2024, and $0.6 million in amortization of other intangible assets.

For the first six months of 2025, total non-interest expense increased $3.9 million, or 3%, compared to the first six months of 2024. The increase was driven by increases of (i) $3.3 million in salaries and employee benefits costs, which were driven by higher sales-based incentive and medical costs, (ii) $1.8 million in data processing and software expenses, (iii) $0.8 million in professional fees, and (iv) $0.6 million in operating lease expense, partially offset with decreases of $1.2 million in amortization of other intangible assets and $1.1 million in net occupancy and equipment expense.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2025 was 59.3%, compared to 60.7% for the linked quarter and 59.2% for the second quarter of 2024. The efficiency ratio improved compared to the linked quarter mainly as the result of higher net interest income and lower non-interest expenses. The efficiency ratio for the first six months of 2025 was 60.0%, compared to 58.6% for the first six months of 2024. The efficiency ratio increased compared to the prior year first six months due to the increase in non-interest expense and lower net interest income. Peoples continues to focus on controlling expenses, while recognizing necessary costs in order to continue growing the business.

Income Tax Expense:

Peoples recorded income tax expense of $6.2 million with an effective tax rate of 22.7% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to income tax expense of $7.0 million with an effective tax rate of 22.4% for the linked quarter and income tax expense of $6.9 million with an effective tax rate of 19.1% for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in income tax expense when compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to lower net income. The effective tax rate in the prior year quarter was lower due to a $1.1 million one-time benefit related to a prior year amended return. Peoples recorded income tax expense of $13.3 million with an effective tax rate of 22.6% for the first six months of 2025 and $15.1 million with an effective tax rate of 20.5% in the first six months of 2024. The decrease was driven by lower pre-tax income.

Investment Securities and Liquidity:

Peoples' investment portfolio primarily consists of available-for-sale investment securities reported at fair value and held-to-maturity investment securities reported at amortized cost. The available-for-sale investment securities balance at June 30, 2025, decreased $22.2 million when compared to at March 31, 2025, decreased $32.1 million when compared to at December 31, 2024, and decreased $67.6 million when compared to at June 30, 2024. The balances of unrealized losses, net of tax, on available-for-sale investment securities recognized within accumulated other comprehensive loss were $90.9 million, $96.6 million, and $112.7 million at June 30, 2025, at March 31, 2025, and at June 30, 2024, respectively. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss was the result of the changes in the market value of available-for-sale investment securities during the period and were driven by changes in market interest rates. At June 30, 2025, Peoples' investment securities represented approximately 21.2% of total assets, compared to 20.7% at December 31, 2024, and 20.4% at June 30, 2024.

The held-to-maturity investment securities balance at June 30, 2025 increased $146.6 million when compared to at March 31, 2025, increased $125.2 million when compared to at December 31, 2024, and increased $198.0 million when compared to at June 30, 2024. The increase when compared to all prior periods was primarily driven by purchases of higher yielding, longer duration securities.

The effective durations of the available for sale investment securities and the held-to maturity investment securities as of June 30, 2025, were approximately 5.57 and 7.66, respectively. The duration of Peoples' investments is managed as part of its Asset Liability Management program, and has the potential to impact both liquidity and capital, as mismatches in duration may require a liquidation of investment securities at market prices to meet funding needs. These assets are one component of Peoples' liquidity profile.

Peoples maintains a number of liquid and liquefiable assets, borrowing capacity, and other sources of liquidity to ensure the availability of funds. At June 30, 2025, Peoples had liquid and liquefiable assets totaling $878.5 million, which included (i) cash and cash equivalents, (ii) unpledged government and agency investment securities and (iii) unpledged non-agency investment securities that could be liquidated. At June 30, 2025, Peoples had a total borrowing capacity of $607.5 million available through the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB"), the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB"), and federal funds. Additionally, at June 30, 2025, Peoples had contingent sources of liquidity totaling $3.7 billion. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $31.6 million when compared to December 31, 2024 due to timing of deposit inflows and loan outflows as of December 31, 2024.

Loans and Leases:

The period-end total loan and lease balances at June 30, 2025, increased $173.1 million, or 11% annualized, compared to at March 31, 2025. The increase in loans was driven by an increase in all segments, excluding overdrafts. Growth in the portfolio was primarily driven by increases of $63.6 million in commercial and industrial loans, $29.8 million in residential real estate loans, $22.2 million in construction loans, $17.7 million in other commercial real estate loans, $13.5 million in premium finance loans, and $18.5 million in Vantage leases, offset by a decrease of $13.9 million in North Star leases.

The period-end total loan and lease balances at June 30, 2025, increased $243.6 million, or 4%, compared to at December 31, 2024, driven by increases of $92.2 million other commercial real estate loans, $59.7 million in commercial and industrial loans, $42.9 million in residential real estate loans, and $22.8 million in consumer indirect loans.

The period-end total loan and lease balances at June 30, 2025, increased $276.2 million, or 4%, compared to at June 30, 2024, driven by increases of $149.3 million in commercial and industrial loans, $88.6 million in residential real estate loans, and $52.2 million in commercial real estate loans, partially offset by decreases of $30.6 million and $15.7 million in leases and premium finance loans, respectively.

Quarterly average total loan balances increased $89.0 million, or 1%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase in average total loan balances when compared to the linked quarter was primarily the result of increases of (i) $41.8 million in other commercial real estate loans, (ii) $22.3 million in construction loans, (iii) $18.2 million in residential real estate loans, and (iv) $12.3 million in consumer indirect loans, partially offset with a decrease of $11.0 million in leases.

Compared to the second quarter of 2024, quarterly average loan balances increased $202.8 million, or 3%. The increase was driven by growth of (i) $95.7 million in commercial and industrial loans, (ii) $48.6 million in residential real estate loans, (iii) $36.2 million in other commercial real estate loans, and (iv) $30.1 million in indirect consumer loans, partially offset by a decrease of $35.6 million in leases.

Asset Quality:

Key asset quality metrics remained stable through the second quarter of 2025. Delinquency trends improved as loans considered current comprised 99.1%, 98.5%, and 98.8% of the loan portfolio at June 30, 2025, at March 31, 2025, and at June 30, 2024, respectively. Total nonperforming assets at June 30, 2025, increased $0.8 million, or 2%, compared to at March 31, 2025, and decreased $2.0 million, or 4%, compared to at June 30, 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets compared to the linked quarter was primarily driven by an increase in premium finance loans greater than 90 days past due, but for which we expect to collect as the unearned premium on the underlying policy can be recovered. The decrease in nonperforming assets compared to at June 30, 2024, was impacted by a decrease in the amount of leases greater than 90 days administratively delinquent. Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans and OREO was 0.71% at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.71% at March 31, 2025, and 0.77% at June 30, 2024.

Criticized loans, which are those categorized as special mention, substandard or doubtful, increased $17.9 million, or 8%, compared to at March 31, 2025, and increased $4.5 million, or 2%, compared to at June 30, 2024. As a percent of total loans, criticized loans were 3.70% at June 30, 2025, compared to 3.52% at March 31, 2025, and 3.79% at June 30, 2024. The increase in the amount of criticized loans compared to at March 31, 2025 and at June 30, 2024 was driven by the downgrade of one commercial relationship.

Classified loans, which are those categorized as substandard or doubtful, increased $1.2 million, or 1%, compared to at March 31, 2025, and increased $4.8 million, or 4%, compared to at June 30, 2024. As a percent of total loans, classified loans were 1.89% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.93% at March 31, 2025, and 1.90% at June 30, 2024. The increase in classified loans compared to at March 31, 2025, and at June 30, 2024, was primarily driven by loan downgrades.

Annualized net charge-offs were 0.43% of average total loans for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.52% for the linked quarter, and 0.27% for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease relative to the linked quarter was driven by a decrease in charge-offs in leases originated by our North Star Leasing business, which comprised 30 basis points of the second quarter net charge-off rate and 35 basis points of the linked quarter net charge-off rate. The increase in net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2025 versus the prior year second quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in charge-offs in leases originated by our North Star Leasing business.

At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses increased $9.4 million when compared to at March 31, 2025, and increased $8.4 million when compared to at June 30, 2024. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.13% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.01% at March 31, 2025, and 1.05% at June 30, 2024. The ratio of allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans increased to 183.82% at June 30, 2025, compared to 163.76% at March 31, 2025, and 160.56% at June 30, 2024.

Deposits:

As of June 30, 2025, period-end total deposits decreased $97.5 million compared to at March 31, 2025, which was primarily driven by decreases of $52.5 million in governmental deposits, $39.8 million in money market deposits, $28.3 million in interest-bearing demand accounts, and $16.2 million in brokered deposits, partially offset by an increase of $39.3 million in retail certificates of deposit. The decrease in governmental deposit accounts was due to the seasonality of those balances while the decrease in brokered deposit accounts was due to a strategic shift to other funding sources at lower rates. The increase in retail certificates of deposits was due to current specials being offered.

As of June 30, 2025, period-end total deposits increased $47.0 million compared to at December 31, 2024, which was primarily driven by increases of $83.9 million and $49.3 million in retail certificates of deposits and money market deposits, respectively, partially offset by a decrease of $112.2 million in brokered deposits. The increase in retail certificates of deposits was due to current specials being offered while the decrease in brokered deposit accounts was due to a strategic shift to other funding sources at lower rates.

Compared to June 30, 2024, period-end deposit balances increased $339.4 million, or 5%. The increase in total deposits was primarily driven by increases of $192.4 million in retail certificates of deposit, $58.4 million in money market deposits, and $58.1 million in non-interest bearing deposits. These were partially offset by a decrease of $24.6 million in interest-bearing demand accounts. The increase in retail certificates of deposits was driven by special promotional rate offerings over the past year.

The percentages of retail deposit balances and commercial deposit balances of the total deposit balance were 78% and 22%, respectively, at June 30, 2025, 76% and 24%, respectively, at March 31, 2025, and 78% and 22%, respectively, at June 30, 2024.

Uninsured deposits were 26%, 27%, and 30% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, at March 31, 2025, and at June 30, 2024, respectively. Uninsured amounts are based on the portion of customer account balances that exceeded the FDIC limit of $250,000. Peoples pledges investment securities against certain governmental deposit accounts, which collateralized $641.1 million, or 32%, $725.5 million, or 35%, and $748.3 million, or 38%, of the uninsured deposit balances at June 30, 2025, at March 31, 2025, and at June 30, 2024, respectively.

Average deposit balances during the second quarter of 2025 increased $16.8 million when compared to the linked quarter, and increased $342.3 million, or 5%, when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase over the linked quarter was driven by increases of $58.6 million in retail certificates of deposit, $47.5 million in non-interest bearing deposits, $30.0 million in governmental deposits, and $24.2 million in money market deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $145.4 million in brokered deposits. The increase when compared to the second quarter of 2024 was driven by increases of $254.8 million in retail certificates of deposit, $87.9 million in money market deposits, and $69.6 million in non-interest bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $63.0 million in brokered deposits. Total demand deposit accounts comprised 34%, 34%, and 35% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, at March 31, 2025 and at June 30, 2024, respectively.

Stockholders' Equity:

Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2025, increased $15.5 million, or 1%, compared to at March 31, 2025. This change was primarily driven by net income of $21.2 million and a decrease of $5.4 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss during the quarter, partially offset by dividends paid of $14.6 million. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss was the result of the changes in the market value of available-for-sale investment securities during the period.

Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2025, increased $41.8 million, or 4%, compared to at December 31, 2024, which was due to net income of $45.5 million in the first six months of 2025 and a decrease of $20.1 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by dividends paid of $28.8 million.

Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2025, increased $75.5 million, or 7%, compared to at June 30, 2024, which was due to net income of $104.2 million for the last twelve months and a decrease in other comprehensive loss of $19.9 million, partially offset by dividends paid of $57.2 million.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples", Nasdaq: PEBO) is a diversified financial services holding company and makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance and premium financing solutions through its subsidiaries. Headquartered in Marietta, Ohio, since 1902, Peoples has established a heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples had $9.5 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2025, and 145 locations, including 127 full-service bank branches in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland. Peoples' vision is to be the Best Community Bank in America.

Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of United States ("U.S.") publicly-traded companies. Peoples offers services through Peoples Bank (which includes the divisions of Peoples Investment Services, Peoples Premium Finance and North Star Leasing), Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC, and Vantage Financial, LLC.

Conference Call to Discuss Earnings:

Peoples will conduct a facilitated conference call to discuss second quarter 2025 results of operations on July 22, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, with members of Peoples' executive management participating. Analysts, media and individual investors are invited to participate in the conference call by calling (866) 890-9285. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call audio and earnings conference call presentation will be available online via the "Investor Relations" section of Peoples' website, www.peoplesbancorp.com. Participants are encouraged to call or sign in at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time to ensure participation and, if required, to download and install the necessary software. A replay of the call will be available on Peoples' website in the "Investor Relations" section for one year.

Use of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures:

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than those in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). Management uses these "non-US GAAP" financial measures in its analysis of Peoples' performance and the efficiency of its operations. Management believes that these non-US GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods and peers. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for financial measures determined in accordance with US GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-US GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Below is a listing of the non-US GAAP financial measures used in this news release:

Core non-interest expense is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the impact of acquisition-related expense.

The efficiency ratio is calculated as total non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses. This ratio is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes amortization of other intangible assets and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income.

Tangible assets, tangible equity, the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share are non-US GAAP financial measures since they exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on both total stockholders' equity and total assets.

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes all gains and losses included in earnings.

Pre-provision net revenue is defined as net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, minus total non-interest expense. This measure is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the provision for (recovery of) credit losses and all gains and losses included in net income.

Return on average tangible equity is calculated as annualized net income (less the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets) divided by average tangible equity. This measure is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets from net income and the impact of average goodwill and other average intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on average stockholders' equity.

A reconciliation of these non-US GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this news release regarding Peoples' financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by the fact they are not historical facts and include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "feel," "expect," "believe," "plan," "will," "will likely," "would," "should," "could," "project," "goal," "target," "potential," "seek," "intend," "continue," "remain," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on all information available to management and its knowledge of Peoples' business and operations. Additionally, Peoples' financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to:

(1) the effects of interest rate policies, changes in the interest rate environment due to economic conditions and/or the fiscal and monetary policy measures undertaken by the U.S. government and the Federal Reserve Board, including changes in the Federal Funds Target Rate, in response to such economic conditions, which may adversely impact interest rates, the interest rate yield curve, interest margins, loan demand and interest rate sensitivity; (2) the effects of inflationary pressures on borrowers' liquidity and ability to repay; (3) the success, impact, and timing of the implementation of Peoples' business strategies and Peoples' ability to manage strategic initiatives, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, the completion and successful integration of acquisitions, and the expansion of commercial and consumer lending activities; (4) competitive pressures among financial institutions, or from non-financial institutions, which may increase significantly, including product and pricing pressures, which can in turn impact Peoples' credit spreads, changes to third-party relationships and revenues, changes in the manner of providing services, customer acquisition and retention pressures, and Peoples' ability to attract, develop and retain qualified professionals; (5) uncertainty regarding the nature, timing, cost, and effect of legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or deposit insurance premium levels, promulgated and to be promulgated by governmental and regulatory agencies, including the Ohio Division of Financial Institutions, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve Board and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which may subject Peoples, its subsidiaries, or acquired companies to a variety of new and more stringent legal and regulatory requirements; (6) the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; (7) current and future local, regional, national and international economic conditions (including the impact of persistent inflation, supply chain issues or labor shortages, supply-demand imbalances affecting local real estate prices, high unemployment rates in the local or regional economies in which Peoples operates and/or the U.S. economy generally, an increasing federal government budget deficit, the failure of the federal government to raise the federal debt ceiling, potential or imposed tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations, changes in the relationship of the U.S. and U.S. global trading partners), and changes in the federal, state, and local governmental policy and the impact these conditions may have on Peoples, Peoples' customers and Peoples' counterparties, and Peoples' assessment of the impact, which may be different than anticipated; (8) Peoples may issue equity securities in connection with future acquisitions, which could cause ownership and economic dilution to Peoples' current shareholders; (9) changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, levels of nonperforming assets, delinquent loans, charge-offs, and customer and other counterparties' performance and creditworthiness generally, which may be less favorable than expected in light of recent inflationary pressures and continued elevated interest rates, and may adversely impact the amount of interest income generated; (10) Peoples may have more credit risk and higher credit losses to the extent there are loan concentrations by location or industry of borrowers or collateral; (11) future credit quality and performance, including expectations regarding future credit losses and the allowance for credit losses; (12) changes in accounting standards, policies, estimates or procedures may adversely affect Peoples' reported financial condition or results of operations; (13) the impact of assumptions, estimates and inputs used within models, which may vary materially from actual outcomes, including under the CECL model; (14) adverse changes in the conditions and trends in the financial markets, including recent inflationary pressures: and the impacts of potential or imposed tariffs on markets, which may adversely affect the fair value of securities within Peoples' investment portfolio, the interest rate sensitivity of Peoples' consolidated balance sheet, and the income generated by Peoples' trust and investment activities; (15) the volatility from quarter to quarter of mortgage banking income, whether due to interest rates, demand, the fair value of mortgage loans, or other factors; (16) Peoples' ability to receive dividends from Peoples' subsidiaries; (17) Peoples' ability to maintain required capital levels and adequate sources of funding and liquidity; (18) the impact of larger or similar-sized financial institutions encountering problems, such as the failure in 2024 of Republic First Bank, and closures in 2023 of Silicon Valley Bank in California, Signature Bank in New York and First Republic Bank in California, which may adversely affect the banking industry and/or Peoples' business generation and retention, funding and liquidity, including Peoples' continued ability to grow deposits or maintain adequate deposit levels, and may further result in potential increased regulatory requirements, increased reputational risk and potential impacts to macroeconomic conditions; (19) Peoples' ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, including those of Peoples' third-party vendors and other service providers, which may prove inadequate, and could adversely affect customer confidence in Peoples and/or result in Peoples incurring a financial loss; (20) any misappropriation of the confidential information which Peoples possesses could have an adverse impact on Peoples' business and could result in regulatory actions, litigation and other adverse effects; (21) Peoples' ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes, and Peoples' reliance on, and the potential failure of, a number of third-party vendors to perform as expected, including Peoples' primary core banking system provider, which can impact Peoples' ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands; (22) operational issues stemming from and/or capital spending necessitated by the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems on which Peoples and Peoples' subsidiaries are highly dependent; (23) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, whether due to changes in retail distribution strategies, consumer preferences and behavior, changes in business and economic conditions, legislative or regulatory initiatives, or other factors, which may be different than anticipated; (24) the adequacy of Peoples' internal controls and risk management program in the event of changes in strategic, reputational, market, economic, operational, cybersecurity, compliance, legal, asset/liability repricing, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Peoples' business; (25) the impact on Peoples' businesses, personnel, facilities or systems of losses related to acts of fraud, theft, misappropriation or violence; (26) the impact on Peoples' businesses, as well as on the risks described above, of various domestic or international widespread natural or other disasters including severe weather events, pandemics, cybersecurity attacks, system failures, civil unrest, military or terrorist activities or international conflicts (including Russia's war in Ukraine and the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East); (27) the potential deterioration of the U.S. economy due to financial, political or other shocks; (28) the impact of natural disasters, pandemics, acts of war or terrorism, or other catastrophic events; (29) the potential influence on the U.S. financial markets and economy from the effects of climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs; (30) the impact on Peoples' businesses and operating results of any costs associated with obtaining rights in intellectual property claimed by others and adequately protecting Peoples' intellectual property; (31) risks and uncertainties associated with Peoples' entry into new geographic markets and risks resulting from Peoples' inexperience in these new geographic markets; (32) changes in laws or regulations imposed by Peoples' regulators impacting Peoples' capital actions, including dividend payments and share repurchases; (33) the vulnerability of Peoples' network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom Peoples contracts, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (34) regulatory and legal matters, including the failure to resolve any outstanding matters on a timely basis and the potential of new regulatory matters, litigation, or other legal actions, which may result in, among other things, additional costs, fines, penalties, restrictions on our business activities, reputational harm, or other adverse consequences; (35) Peoples' business may be adversely affected by increased political and regulatory scrutiny of corporate environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices; (36) the effect of a fall in stock market prices on the asset and wealth management business; and (37) other risk factors relating to the banking industry or Peoples as detailed from time to time in Peoples' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those risk factors included in the disclosures under the heading "ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS" of Peoples' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Peoples encourages readers of this news release to understand forward-looking statements to be strategic objectives rather than absolute targets of future performance. Peoples undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable legal requirements. Copies of documents filed with the SEC are available free of charge at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and/or from Peoples' website - www.peoplesbancorp.com under the "Investor Relations" section.

As required by U.S. GAAP, Peoples is required to evaluate the impact of subsequent events through the issuance date of its June 30, 2025 consolidated financial statements as part of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC. Accordingly, subsequent events could occur that may cause Peoples to update its critical accounting estimates and/or to revise its financial information from the estimates and information contained in this news release.

PER COMMON SHARE DATA AND SELECTED RATIOS (Unaudited)



At or For the Three Months Ended

At or For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024 PER COMMON SHARE:

















Earnings per common share:

















Basic $ 0.60

$ 0.69

$ 0.83

$ 1.29

$ 1.67 Diluted 0.59

0.68

0.82

1.28

1.66 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.41

0.40

0.40

0.81

0.79 Book value per common share (a) 32.33

31.90

30.36

32.33

30.36 Tangible book value per common share (a)(b) 21.18

20.68

18.91

21.18

18.91 Closing price of common shares at end of period $ 30.54

$ 29.66

$ 30.00

$ 30.54

$ 30.00



















SELECTED RATIOS:

















Return on average stockholders' equity (c) 7.42 %

8.79 %

10.99 %

8.09 %

11.15 % Return on average tangible equity (c)(d) 12.31 %

14.66 %

19.21 %

13.46 %

19.55 % Return on average assets (c) 0.92 %

1.07 %

1.27 %

0.99 %

1.29 % Efficiency ratio (e)(f) 59.25 %

60.68 %

59.19 %

59.96 %

58.62 % Net interest margin (c)(f) 4.15 %

4.12 %

4.18 %

4.14 %

4.22 % Dividend payout ratio (g) 68.90 %

58.46 %

48.94 %

63.32 %

47.69 %





(a) Data presented as of the end of the period indicated. (b) Tangible book value per common share represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the balance sheet impact of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on stockholders' equity. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (c) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis. (d) Return on average tangible equity represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets from net income and it excludes the balance sheet impact of average goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on average stockholders' equity. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (e) The efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income (excluding all gains and losses). This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes amortization of other intangible assets, and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (f) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis, using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate. (g) This ratio is calculated based on dividends declared during the period divided by net income for the period.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Total interest income $ 126,407

$ 124,542

$ 130,770

$ 250,949

$ 258,363 Total interest expense 38,830

39,287

44,157

78,117

85,110 Net interest income 87,577

85,255

86,613

172,832

173,253 Provision for credit losses 16,642

10,190

5,683

26,832

11,785 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 70,935

75,065

80,930

146,000

161,468



















Non-interest income:

















Electronic banking income 6,272

5,885

6,470

12,157

12,516 Trust and investment income 5,281

5,061

4,999

10,342

9,598 Insurance income 4,549

6,054

4,109

10,603

10,607 Lease income 4,189

3,446

2,147

7,635

4,163 Deposit account service charges 4,059

4,015

4,339

8,074

8,562 Bank owned life insurance income 1,112

1,133

1,037

2,245

2,537 Mortgage banking income 220

396

243

616

564 Net loss on investment securities -

(2)

(353)

(2)

(354) Net loss on asset disposals and other transactions (280)

(361)

(428)

(641)

(769) Other non-interest income 1,478

1,472

1,141

2,950

2,059 Total non-interest income 26,880

27,099

23,704

53,979

49,483



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and employee benefit costs 38,893

39,821

36,564

78,714

75,457 Data processing and software expense 7,356

7,005

6,743

14,361

12,512 Net occupancy and equipment expense 5,690

5,612

6,142

11,302

12,425 Professional fees 3,610

3,087

2,935

6,697

5,902 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,211

2,213

2,787

4,424

5,575 Electronic banking expense 2,018

2,025

1,941

4,043

3,722 FDIC insurance expense 1,251

1,251

1,251

2,502

2,437 Other loan expenses 1,213

1,119

1,036

2,332

2,112 Operating lease expense 1,053

985

788

2,038

1,427 Marketing expense 718

903

681

1,621

1,737 Travel and entertainment expense 713

500

530

1,213

1,138 Communication expense 712

734

736

1,446

1,535 Franchise tax expense 678

929

760

1,607

1,641 Other non-interest expense 4,246

4,603

5,864

8,849

9,603 Total non-interest expense 70,362

70,787

68,758

141,149

137,223 Income before income taxes 27,453

31,377

35,876

58,830

73,728 Income tax expense 6,241

7,041

6,869

13,282

15,137 Net income $ 21,212

$ 24,336

$ 29,007

$ 45,548

$ 58,591 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Cont.)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) PER COMMON SHARE DATA:

















Net income available to common shareholders $ 21,212

$ 24,336

$ 29,007

$ 45,548

$ 58,591 Less: Dividends paid on unvested common shares 212

210

218

422

361 Less: Undistributed income allocated to unvested common shares 17

37

55

54

119 Net earnings allocated to common shareholders $ 20,983

$ 24,089

$ 28,734

$ 45,072

$ 58,111



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding 34,972,065

34,895,723

34,764,489

34,934,105

34,752,419 Effect of potentially dilutive common shares 359,642

401,412

353,159

365,313

319,131 Total weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding 35,331,707

35,297,135

35,117,648

35,299,418

35,071,550



















Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.60

$ 0.69

$ 0.83

$ 1.29

$ 1.67 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.59

$ 0.68

$ 0.82

$ 1.28

$ 1.66 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.41

$ 0.40

$ 0.40

$ 0.81

$ 0.79



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 34,972,065

34,895,723

34,764,489

34,934,105

34,752,419 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 35,331,707

35,297,135

35,117,648

35,299,418

35,071,550 Common shares outstanding at the end of period 35,673,721

35,669,100

35,498,977

35,673,721

35,498,977

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30,

December 31,

2025

2024 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Assets





Cash and cash equivalents:





Cash and due from banks $ 122,105

$ 108,721 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 63,970

108,943 Total cash and cash equivalents 186,075

217,664 Available-for-sale investment securities, at fair value (amortized cost of





$1,170,092 at June 30, 2025 and $1,229,382 at December 31, 2024) (a) 1,051,497

1,083,555 Held-to-maturity investment securities, at amortized cost (fair value of





$831,611 at June 30, 2025 and $692,499 at December 31, 2024) (a) 900,019

774,800 Other investment securities, at cost 67,538

60,132 Total investment securities (a) 2,019,054

1,918,487 Loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs (b) 6,601,589

6,358,003 Allowance for credit losses (74,681)

(63,348) Net loans and leases 6,526,908

6,294,655 Loans held for sale 3,047

2,348 Bank premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 103,875

103,669 Bank owned life insurance 145,954

143,710 Goodwill 363,199

363,199 Other intangible assets 34,586

39,223 Other assets 157,910

171,292 Total assets $ 9,540,608

$ 9,254,247 Liabilities





Deposits:





Non-interest-bearing $ 1,530,824

$ 1,507,661 Interest-bearing 6,106,384

6,082,544 Total deposits 7,637,208

7,590,205 Short-term borrowings 396,860

193,474 Long-term borrowings 232,391

238,073 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 120,799

120,905 Total liabilities $ 8,387,258

$ 8,142,657







Stockholders' Equity





Preferred shares, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized, no shares issued at June 30, 2025 or at December 31, 2024 -

- Common shares, no par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 36,808,227 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and 36,782,601 shares issued at December 31, 2024, including shares in treasury 868,493

866,844 Retained earnings 406,252

388,109 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred income taxes (90,272)

(110,385) Treasury stock, at cost, 1,219,408 common shares at June 30, 2025 and 1,311,175 common shares at December 31, 2024 (31,123)

(32,978) Total stockholders' equity 1,153,350

1,111,590 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,540,608

$ 9,254,247





(a) Available-for-sale investment securities and held-to-maturity investment securities are presented net of allowance for credit losses of $0 and $237, respectively, for both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. (b) Also referred to throughout this document as "total loans" and "loans held for investment."

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Loan Portfolio









Construction $ 341,313 $ 319,104 $ 328,388 $ 320,094 $ 340,601 Commercial real estate, other 2,248,214 2,230,538 2,156,013 2,180,491 2,195,979 Commercial and industrial 1,407,382 1,343,827 1,347,645 1,250,152 1,258,063 Premium finance 277,622 264,080 269,435 286,983 293,349 Leases 400,052 395,454 406,598 433,009 430,651 Residential real estate 877,968 848,168 835,101 777,542 789,344 Home equity lines of credit 241,785 235,409 232,661 233,109 227,608 Consumer, indirect 692,674 680,260 669,857 677,056 675,054 Consumer, direct 113,615 110,639 111,052 112,198 113,655 Deposit account overdrafts 964 1,047 1,253 1,205 1,067 Total loans and leases $ 6,601,589 $ 6,428,526 $ 6,358,003 $ 6,271,839 $ 6,325,371 Total acquired loans and leases (a) $ 1,469,649 $ 1,511,704 $ 1,557,728 $ 1,585,552 $ 1,686,784 Total originated loans and leases $ 5,131,940 $ 4,916,822 $ 4,800,275 $ 4,686,287 $ 4,638,587 Total Investment Securities $ 2,019,054 $ 1,878,462 $ 1,918,487 $ 1,829,995 $ 1,883,865 Deposit Balances









Non-interest-bearing deposits (b) $ 1,530,824 $ 1,526,285 $ 1,507,661 $ 1,453,441 $ 1,472,697 Interest-bearing deposits:









Interest-bearing demand accounts (b) 1,058,910 1,087,197 1,085,152 1,065,912 1,083,512 Retail certificates of deposit 2,005,322 1,965,978 1,921,415 1,884,139 1,812,874 Money market deposit accounts 927,543 967,331 878,254 894,690 869,159 Governmental deposit accounts 781,949 834,409 775,782 824,136 766,337 Savings accounts 889,872 894,592 866,959 864,935 880,542 Brokered deposits 442,788 458,957 554,982 495,904 412,653 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 6,106,384 $ 6,208,464 $ 6,082,544 $ 6,029,716 $ 5,825,077 Total deposits $ 7,637,208 $ 7,734,749 $ 7,590,205 $ 7,483,157 $ 7,297,774 Total demand deposits (b) $ 2,589,734 $ 2,613,482 $ 2,592,813 $ 2,519,353 $ 2,556,209 Asset Quality









Nonperforming assets (NPAs):









Loans 90+ days past due and accruing $ 6,126 $ 4,207 $ 8,637 $ 27,578 $ 7,592 Nonaccrual loans 34,502 35,628 34,129 34,807 33,669 Total nonperforming loans (NPLs) (f) 40,628 39,835 42,766 62,385 41,261 Other real estate owned (OREO) 6,013 5,980 6,170 7,397 7,409 Total NPAs (f) $ 46,641 $ 45,815 $ 48,936 $ 69,782 $ 48,670 Criticized loans (c) $ 244,442 $ 226,542 $ 241,302 $ 237,627 $ 239,943 Classified loans (d) 125,014 123,842 128,815 133,241 120,180 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of NPLs (f) 183.82 % 163.76 % 148.13 % 106.82 % 160.56 % NPLs as a percent of total loans (f) 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.67 % 0.99 % 0.65 % NPAs as a percent of total assets (f) 0.49 % 0.50 % 0.53 % 0.76 % 0.53 % NPAs as a percent of total loans and OREO (f) 0.71 % 0.71 % 0.77 % 1.11 % 0.77 % Criticized loans as a percent of total loans (c) 3.70 % 3.52 % 3.80 % 3.79 % 3.79 % Classified loans as a percent of total loans (d) 1.89 % 1.93 % 2.03 % 2.12 % 1.90 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans 1.13 % 1.01 % 1.00 % 1.06 % 1.05 % Total demand deposits as a percent of total deposits (b) 33.91 % 33.79 % 34.16 % 33.67 % 35.03 % Capital Information (e)(g)(i)









Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (h) 11.95 % 12.10 % 11.95 % 11.80 % 11.74 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.39 % 12.54 % 12.39 % 12.24 % 12.18 % Total risk-based capital ratio (tier 1 and tier 2) 13.71 % 13.75 % 13.58 % 13.42 % 13.44 % Leverage ratio 9.83 % 9.80 % 9.73 % 9.59 % 9.29 % Common equity tier 1 capital $ 857,036 $ 845,200 $ 833,128 $ 821,192 $ 799,710 Tier 1 capital 888,282 876,246 863,974 851,823 830,126 Total capital (tier 1 and tier 2) 982,928 960,820 946,724 933,679 916,073 Total risk-weighted assets $ 7,170,842 $ 6,986,418 $ 6,971,490 $ 6,958,225 $ 6,814,149 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 12.09 % 12.31 % 12.01 % 12.31 % 11.68 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (j) 8.26 % 8.34 % 8.01 % 8.25 % 7.61 %





(a) Includes all loans and leases acquired and purchased in 2012 and thereafter. (b) The sum of non-interest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing demand accounts is considered total demand deposits. (c) Includes loans categorized as special mention, substandard, or doubtful. (d) Includes loans categorized as substandard or doubtful. (e) Data presented as of the end of the period indicated. (f) Nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing, renegotiated loans and nonaccrual loans. Nonperforming assets include nonperforming loans and OREO. (g) June 30, 2025 data based on preliminary analysis and subject to revision. (h) Peoples' capital conservation buffer was 5.71% at June 30, 2025, 5.75% at March 31, 2025, 5.58% at December 31, 2024, 5.42% at September 30, 2024, and 5.44% at June 30, 2024, compared to required capital conservation buffer of 2.50% (i) Peoples has adopted the five-year transition to phase in the impact of the adoption of CECL on regulatory capital ratios. (j) This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the balance sheet impact of intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on both total stockholders' equity and total assets. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES INFORMATION



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Provision for credit losses

















Provision for credit losses $ 16,475

$ 10,035

$ 5,397

$ 26,510

$ 11,231 Provision for checking account overdrafts 167

155

286

322

554 Total provision for credit losses $ 16,642

$ 10,190

$ 5,683

$ 26,832

$ 11,785



















Net Charge-Offs

















Gross charge-offs $ 7,829

$ 8,760

$ 4,607

$ 16,589

$ 8,481 Recoveries 865

639

374

1,504

928 Net charge-offs $ 6,964

$ 8,121

$ 4,233

$ 15,085

$ 7,553



















Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) by Type

















Construction $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Commercial real estate, other 35

211

80

246

209 Commercial and industrial 539

374

46

913

274 Premium finance 90

65

51

155

97 Leases 4,838

5,409

2,204

10,247

3,262 Residential real estate (50)

93

(4)

43

(7) Home equity lines of credit 12

-

9

12

2 Consumer, indirect 1,244

1,656

1,450

2,900

2,840 Consumer, direct 82

135

126

217

343 Deposit account overdrafts 174

178

271

352

533 Total net charge-offs $ 6,964

$ 8,121

$ 4,233

$ 15,085

$ 7,553



















As a percent of average total loans (annualized) 0.43 %

0.52 %

0.27 %

0.48 %

0.23 %

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2025

2025

2024

2024

2024



















Trust assets under administration and management $ 2,138,439

$ 2,037,992

$ 2,061,267

$ 2,124,320

$ 2,071,832 Brokerage assets under administration and management 1,724,311

1,626,768

1,614,189

1,608,368

1,567,775 Mortgage loans serviced for others 326,710

337,279

346,189

347,719

341,298 Employees (full-time equivalent) 1,477

1,460

1,479

1,496

1,489

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Balance Income/ Expense Yield/

Cost

Balance Income/ Expense Yield/

Cost

Balance Income/ Expense Yield/

Cost Assets





















Short-term investments $ 86,655 $ 1,039 4.81 %

$ 88,919 $ 900 4.10 %

$ 178,094 $ 2,502 5.65 % Investment securities (a)(b) 1,910,884 16,808 3.52 %

1,897,035 16,598 3.50 %

1,870,372 16,144 3.45 % Loans (b)(c):





















Construction 335,396 5,935 7.00 %

313,130 5,572 7.12 %

328,943 6,595 7.93 % Commercial real estate, other 2,110,961 33,430 6.27 %

2,069,134 33,260 6.43 %

2,074,718 36,420 6.94 % Commercial and industrial 1,325,976 23,304 6.95 %

1,336,133 23,332 6.98 %

1,230,290 23,897 7.68 % Premium finance 267,294 5,743 8.50 %

259,241 5,585 8.62 %

260,513 5,746 8.73 % Leases 384,191 10,287 10.59 %

395,161 10,198 10.32 %

419,764 11,982 11.29 % Residential real estate (d) 974,203 12,226 5.02 %

956,049 12,215 5.11 %

925,629 11,460 4.95 % Home equity lines of credit 239,531 4,540 7.60 %

233,522 4,382 7.61 %

225,362 4,612 8.23 % Consumer, indirect 686,550 11,038 6.45 %

674,211 10,548 6.34 %

656,405 9,669 5.92 % Consumer, direct 119,358 2,337 7.85 %

117,881 2,234 7.69 %

119,048 2,095 7.08 % Total loans 6,443,460 108,840 6.71 %

6,354,462 107,326 6.77 %

6,240,672 112,476 7.16 % Allowance for credit losses (65,186)





(63,060)





(64,745)



Net loans 6,378,274





6,291,402





6,175,927



Total earning assets 8,375,813 126,687 6.01 %

8,277,356 124,824 6.04 %

8,224,393 131,122 6.34 %























Goodwill and other intangible assets 398,940





401,344





407,864



Other assets 518,534





516,767





548,197



Total assets $ 9,293,287





$ 9,195,467





$ 9,180,454



























Liabilities and Equity





















Interest-bearing deposits:





















Savings accounts $ 889,877 $ 220 0.10 %

$ 879,301 $ 250 0.12 %

$ 892,465 $ 222 0.10 % Governmental deposit accounts 811,822 4,874 2.41 %

781,782 4,652 2.41 %

795,913 5,594 2.83 % Interest-bearing demand accounts 1,075,220 563 0.21 %

1,083,999 490 0.18 %

1,095,553 495 0.18 % Money market deposit accounts 938,318 5,592 2.39 %

914,076 5,291 2.35 %

850,375 5,419 2.56 % Retail certificates of deposit 1,997,992 18,235 3.66 %

1,939,364 18,434 3.85 %

1,743,238 18,423 4.25 % Brokered deposits (e) 419,277 4,393 4.20 %

564,660 6,046 4.34 %

482,310 5,116 4.27 % Total interest-bearing deposits 6,132,506 33,877 2.22 %

6,163,182 35,163 2.31 %

5,859,854 35,269 2.42 % Short-term borrowings (e) 127,716 1,389 4.36 %

56,564 508 3.63 %

407,273 5,368 5.29 % Long-term borrowings 233,998 3,564 6.07 %

237,100 3,615 6.13 %

234,961 3,520 5.98 % Total borrowed funds 361,714 4,953 5.47 %

293,664 4,123 5.65 %

642,234 8,888 5.30 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,494,220 38,830 2.40 %

6,456,846 39,286 2.47 %

6,502,088 44,157 2.73 %























Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,546,475





1,498,964





1,476,870



Other liabilities 105,339





116,797





140,042



Total liabilities 8,146,034





8,072,607





8,119,000



Stockholders' equity 1,147,253





1,122,860





1,061,454



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,293,287





$ 9,195,467





$ 9,180,454



























Net interest income/spread (b)

$ 87,857 3.61 %



$ 85,538 3.57 %



$ 86,965 3.61 % Net interest margin (b)



4.15 %





4.12 %





4.18 %





(a) Average balances are based on carrying value. (b) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis, using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate. (c) Average balances include nonaccrual and impaired loans. Interest income includes interest earned and received on nonaccrual loans prior to the loans being placed on nonaccrual status. Loan fees included in interest income were immaterial for all periods presented. (d) Loans held for sale are included in the average loan balance listed. Related interest income on loans originated for sale prior to the loan being sold is included in loan interest income. (e) Interest related to interest rate swap transactions is included, as appropriate to the transaction, in interest expense on short-term FHLB advances and interest expense on brokered deposits for the periods presented in which FHLB advances and brokered deposits were being utilized.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited) -- (Continued)



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Balance Income/ Expense Yield/Cost

Balance Income/ Expense Yield/Cost Assets













Short-term investments $ 87,780 $ 1,938 4.45 %

$ 160,238 $ 4,424 5.55 % Investment securities (a)(b) 1,903,997 33,406 3.51 %

1,851,485 31,378 3.39 % Loans (b)(c):













Construction 324,325 11,507 7.06 %

334,196 12,998 7.69 % Commercial real estate, other 2,090,163 66,693 6.35 %

2,075,468 73,662 7.02 % Commercial and industrial 1,331,026 46,635 6.97 %

1,216,743 47,412 7.71 % Premium finance 263,290 11,328 8.56 %

235,459 10,310 8.66 % Leases 389,646 20,485 10.46 %

414,817 24,049 11.47 % Residential real estate (d) 965,176 24,440 5.06 %

928,309 22,782 4.91 % Home equity lines of credit 236,543 8,922 7.61 %

221,053 8,909 8.10 % Consumer, indirect 680,415 21,586 6.40 %

656,324 18,950 5.81 % Consumer, direct 118,623 4,572 7.77 %

121,569 4,194 6.94 % Total loans 6,399,207 216,168 6.74 %

6,203,938 223,266 7.14 % Allowance for credit losses (64,129)





(62,990)



Net loans 6,335,078





6,140,948



Total earning assets 8,326,855 251,512 6.03 %

8,152,671 259,068 6.32 %















Goodwill and other intangible assets 400,135





409,292



Other assets 517,505





539,089



Total assets $ 9,244,495





$ 9,101,052



















Liabilities and Equity













Interest-bearing deposits:













Savings accounts $ 884,282 $ 437 0.10 %

$ 899,089 $ 448 0.10 % Governmental deposit accounts 796,885 9,526 2.41 %

779,906 10,679 2.75 % Interest-bearing demand accounts 1,079,921 1,086 0.20 %

1,102,293 947 0.17 % Money market deposit accounts 926,264 10,884 2.37 %

817,567 10,307 2.54 % Retail certificates of deposit 1,968,840 36,669 3.76 %

1,662,832 34,323 4.15 % Brokered deposit (e) 491,567 10,440 4.28 %

525,653 11,015 4.21 % Total interest-bearing deposits 6,147,759 69,042 2.26 %

5,787,340 67,719 2.35 % Short-term borrowings (e) 92,336 1,896 4.13 %

398,052 10,406 5.24 % Long-term borrowings 235,542 7,179 6.10 %

232,617 6,985 5.99 % Total borrowed funds 327,878 9,075 5.55 %

630,669 17,391 5.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,475,637 78,117 2.43 %

6,418,009 85,110 2.66 %















Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,522,851





1,489,304



Other liabilities 110,883





136,622



Total liabilities 8,109,371





8,043,935



Stockholders' equity 1,135,124





1,057,117



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,244,495





$ 9,101,052



















Net interest income/spread (b)

$ 173,395 3.60 %



$ 173,958 3.66 % Net interest margin (b)



4.14 %





4.22 %





(a) Average balances are based on carrying value. (b) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis, using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate. (c) Average balances include nonaccrual and impaired loans. Interest income includes interest earned and received on nonaccrual loans prior to the loans being placed on nonaccrual status. Loan fees included in interest income were immaterial for all periods presented. (d) Loans held for sale are included in the average loan balance listed. Related interest income on loans originated for sale prior to the loan being sold is included in loan interest income. (e) Interest related to interest rate swap transactions is included, as appropriate to the transaction, in interest expense on short-term FHLB advances and interest expense on brokered deposits for the periods presented in which FHLB advances and brokered deposits were being utilized.

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

The following non-US GAAP financial measures used by Peoples provide information useful to investors in understanding Peoples' operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of Peoples' peers. The following tables summarize the non-US GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in Peoples' consolidated financial statements:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024



















Efficiency ratio:

















Total non-interest expense $ 70,362

$ 70,787

$ 68,758

$ 141,149

$ 137,223 Less: amortization of other intangible assets 2,211

2,213

2,787

4,424

5,575 Adjusted total non-interest expense 68,151

68,574

65,971

136,725

131,648



















Total non-interest income 26,880

27,099

23,704

53,979

49,483 Less: net loss on investment securities -

(2)

(353)

(2)

(354) Less: net loss on asset disposals and other transactions (280)

(361)

(428)

(641)

(769) Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses 27,160

27,462

24,485

54,622

50,606



















Net interest income 87,577

85,255

86,613

172,832

173,253 Add: fully tax-equivalent adjustment (a) 280

283

352

563

705 Net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis 87,857

85,538

86,965

173,395

173,958



















Adjusted revenue $ 115,017

$ 113,000

$ 111,450

$ 228,017

$ 224,564



















Efficiency ratio 59.25 %

60.68 %

59.19 %

59.96 %

58.62 %





(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)



At or For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2025

2024

2024

2024



















Tangible equity:

















Total stockholders' equity $ 1,153,350

$ 1,137,821

$ 1,111,590

$ 1,124,972

$ 1,077,833 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 397,785

400,099

402,422

403,922

406,417 Tangible equity $ 755,565

$ 737,722

$ 709,168

$ 721,050

$ 671,416



















Tangible assets:

















Total assets $ 9,540,608

$ 9,246,000

$ 9,254,247

$ 9,140,471

$ 9,226,461 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 397,785

400,099

402,422

403,922

406,417 Tangible assets $ 9,142,823

$ 8,845,901

$ 8,851,825

$ 8,736,549

$ 8,820,044



















Tangible book value per common share:

















Tangible equity $ 755,565

$ 737,722

$ 709,168

$ 721,050

$ 671,416 Common shares outstanding 35,673,721

35,669,100

35,563,590

35,538,607

35,498,977



















Tangible book value per common share $ 21.18

$ 20.68

$ 19.94

$ 20.29

$ 18.91



















Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio:







Tangible equity $ 755,565

$ 737,722

$ 709,168

$ 721,050

$ 671,416 Tangible assets $ 9,142,823

$ 8,845,901

$ 8,851,825

$ 8,736,549

$ 8,820,044



















Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.26 %

8.34 %

8.01 %

8.25 %

7.61 %



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024



















Pre-provision net revenue:

















Income before income taxes $ 27,453

$ 31,377

$ 35,876

$ 58,830

$ 73,728 Add: provision for credit losses 16,642

10,190

5,683

26,832

11,785 Add: net loss on investment securities -

2

353

2

354 Add: net loss on other assets 268

330

397

598

706 Add: net loss on other transactions 23

51

31

74

63 Less: net gain on OREO 11

20

-

31

- Pre-provision net revenue $ 44,375

$ 41,930

$ 42,340

$ 86,305

$ 86,636

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024



















Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items:







Net income $ 21,212

$ 24,336

$ 29,007

$ 45,548

$ 58,591 Add: net loss on investment securities -

2

353

2

354 Less: tax effect of net loss on investment securities (a) -

-

74

-

74 Add: net loss on asset disposals and other transactions 280

361

428

641

769 Less: tax effect of net loss on asset disposals and other transactions (a) 59

76

90

135

161 Add: acquisition-related expenses (benefit) -

-

-

-

(84) Less: tax effect of acquisition-related expenses (benefit) (a) -

-

-

-

(18) Net income adjusted for non-core items $ 21,433

$ 24,623

$ 29,624

$ 46,056

$ 59,413



















Days in the period 91

90

91

181

182 Days in the year 365

365

366

365

366 Annualized net income $ 85,081

$ 98,696

$ 116,666

$ 91,851

$ 117,826 Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items $ 85,968

$ 99,860

$ 119,147

$ 92,875

$ 119,479 Return on average assets:

















Annualized net income $ 85,081

$ 98,696

$ 116,666

$ 91,851

$ 117,826 Total average assets $ 9,293,287

$ 9,195,467

$ 9,180,454

$ 9,244,495

$ 9,101,052 Return on average assets 0.92 %

1.07 %

1.27 %

0.99 %

1.29 % Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items:







Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items $ 85,968

$ 99,860

$ 119,147

$ 92,875

$ 119,479 Total average assets $ 9,293,287

$ 9,195,467

$ 9,180,454

$ 9,244,495

$ 9,101,052 Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items 0.93 %

1.09 %

1.30 %

1.00 %

1.31 %





(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)



For the Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024



















Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets:







Net income $ 21,212

$ 24,336

$ 29,007

$ 45,548

$ 58,591 Add: amortization of other intangible assets 2,211

2,213

2,787

4,424

5,575 Less: tax effect of amortization of other intangible assets (a) 464

465

585

929

1,171 Net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets $ 22,959

$ 26,084

$ 31,209

$ 49,043

$ 62,995



















Days in the period 91

90

91

181

182 Days in the year 365

365

366

365

366 Annualized net income $ 85,081

$ 98,696

$ 116,666

$ 91,851

$ 117,826 Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets $ 92,088

$ 105,785

$ 125,522

$ 98,899

$ 126,682



















Average tangible equity:







Total average stockholders' equity $ 1,147,253

$ 1,122,860

$ 1,061,454

$ 1,135,124

$ 1,057,117 Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets 398,940

401,344

407,864

400,135

409,292 Average tangible equity $ 748,313

$ 721,516

$ 653,590

$ 734,989

$ 647,825



















Return on average stockholders' equity ratio:









Annualized net income $ 85,081

$ 98,696

$ 116,666

$ 91,851

$ 117,826 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,147,253

$ 1,122,860

$ 1,061,454

$ 1,135,124

$ 1,057,117



















Return on average stockholders' equity 7.42 %

8.79 %

10.99 %

8.09 %

11.15 %











Return on average tangible equity ratio:









Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets $ 92,088

$ 105,785

$ 125,522

$ 98,899

$ 126,682 Average tangible equity $ 748,313

$ 721,516

$ 653,590

$ 734,989

$ 647,825



















Return on average tangible equity 12.31 %

14.66 %

19.21 %

13.46 %

19.55 %





(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

