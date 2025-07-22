Anzeige
WKN: A0MWJ6 | ISIN: US8428731017 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.07.25 | 21:45
40,090 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.07.2025 13:15 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc.: Southern First Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

"Our second quarter results reflect the strength of our team who continues to generate high-quality, profitable growth in our vibrant markets. We had another quarter of solid margin expansion, a testament to our pricing focus and discipline on both sides of the balance sheet. This quarter was one of the highest revenue generating quarters in our 25-year history with total revenue growing 24% over the same quarter a year ago. Our business pipelines are strong, which will provide for healthy growth in the foreseeable future, supported by our solid balance sheet. Our asset quality is among the best in the industry. We are not immune to the potential effects of the broader and ever-changing operating environment, but we are confident in our ability to deliver improving financial performance as we have demonstrated so far this year," stated Art Seaver, Chief Executive Officer. "This quarter we were proud to announce the addition of three new Board members, who are located across our markets and have already begun to make valuable contributions to the leadership of our company through their incredible backgrounds of community involvement and professional expertise. We also continue to attract highly talented and experienced bankers who share our passion for impacting lives by delivering the highest level of client and community service. They provide excellent opportunities to add depth in existing areas and to expand within our footprint. We have a great sense of enthusiasm and optimism about our outlook for the remainder of this year and beyond."

2025 Second Quarter Highlights

  • Diluted earnings per common share of $0.81, up $0.16, or 25%, from Q1 2025, and $0.44, or 119%, compared to Q2 2024
  • Net interest margin of 2.50%, compared to 2.41% for Q1 2025 and 1.98% for Q2 2024
  • Total loans of $3.7 billion, up 7% (annualized) from Q1 2025; core deposits of $2.9 billion, up 7% (annualized) from Q1 2025
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.27% and past due loans to total loans of 0.14%
  • Book value per common share of $42.23 increased 9% (annualized) from Q1 2025 and 8% compared to Q2 2024; Tangible Common Equity (TCE) ratio of 8.02%


Quarter Ended



June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30



2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):







Net income available to common shareholders

$

6,581

5,266

5,627

4,382

2,999

Earnings per common share, diluted


0.81

0.65

0.70

0.54

0.37

Total revenue(1)


28,629

26,497

25,237

23,766

23,051

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)


2.50 %

2.41 %

2.25 %

2.08 %

1.98 %

Return on average assets(3)


0.63 %

0.52 %

0.54 %

0.43 %

0.29 %

Return on average equity(3)


7.71 %

6.38 %

6.80 %

5.40 %

3.81 %

Efficiency ratio(4)


67.54 %

71.08 %

73.48 %

75.90 %

80.87 %

Noninterest expense to average assets (3)


1.86 %

1.87 %

1.78 %

1.75 %

1.81 %

Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):







Total loans(5)

$

3,746,841

3,683,919

3,631,767

3,619,556

3,622,521

Total deposits


3,636,329

3,620,886

3,435,765

3,518,825

3,459,869

Core deposits(6)


2,867,193

2,820,194

2,661,736

2,705,429

2,788,223

Total assets


4,308,067

4,284,311

4,087,593

4,174,631

4,109,849

Book value per common share


42.23

41.33

40.47

40.04

39.09

Loans to deposits


103.04 %

101.74 %

105.70 %

102.86 %

104.70 %

Holding Company Capital Ratios (7):







Total risk-based capital ratio


12.63 %

12.69 %

12.70 %

12.61 %

12.77 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


11.11 %

11.15 %

11.16 %

10.99 %

10.80 %

Leverage ratio


8.73 %

8.79 %

8.55 %

8.50 %

8.27 %

Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)


10.71 %

10.75 %

10.75 %

10.58 %

10.39 %

Tangible common equity(9)


8.02 %

7.88 %

8.08 %

7.82 %

7.76 %

Asset Quality Ratios:







Nonperforming assets/total assets


0.27 %

0.26 %

0.27 %

0.28 %

0.27 %

Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses


4.28 %

4.24 %

4.25 %

4.35 %

4.22 %

Accruing loans 30 days or more past due/loans(5)


0.14 %

0.27 %

0.18 %

0.09 %

0.06 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.04 %

0.05 %

0.07 %

Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)


1.10 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.11 %

1.11 %

Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans


362.35 %

378.09 %

366.94 %

346.78 %

357.95 %

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

INCOME STATEMENTS - Unaudited




Quarter Ended


Jun 30 2025 -



Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Jun 30


Jun 30 2024

(in thousands, except per share data)


2025

2025

2024

2024

2024


% Change

Interest income









Loans

$

48,992

47,085

47,163

47,550

46,545


5.26 %

Investment securities


1,357

1,403

1,504

1,412

1,418


(4.30 %)

Federal funds sold


1,969

1,159

2,465

2,209

2,583


(23.77 %)

Total interest income


52,318

49,647

51,132

51,171

50,546


3.51 %

Interest expense









Deposits


24,300

23,569

25,901

27,725

28,216


(13.88 %)

Borrowings


2,723

2,695

2,773

2,855

2,802


(2.82 %)

Total interest expense


27,023

26,264

28,674

30,580

31,018


(12.88 %)

Net interest income


25,295

23,383

22,458

20,591

19,528


29.53 %

Provision (reversal) for credit losses


700

750

(200)

-

500


40.00 %

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


24,595

22,633

22,658

20,591

19,028


29.26 %

Noninterest income









Mortgage banking income


1,569

1,424

1,024

1,449

1,923


(18.41 %)

Service fees on deposit accounts


567

539

499

455

423


34.04 %

ATM and debit card income


586

552

607

599

587


(0.17 %)

Income from bank owned life insurance


413

403

407

401

384


7.55 %

Other income


199

196

242

271

206


(3.40 %)

Total noninterest income


3,334

3,114

2,779

3,175

3,523


(5.36 %)

Noninterest expense









Compensation and benefits


11,674

11,304

10,610

10,789

11,290


3.40 %

Occupancy


2,523

2,548

2,587

2,595

2,552


(1.14 %)

Outside service and data processing costs


2,189

2,037

2,003

1,930

1,962


11.57 %

Insurance


910

1,010

1,077

1,025

965


(5.70 %)

Professional fees


609

509

656

548

582


4.64 %

Marketing


397

374

335

319

389


2.06 %

Other


1,034

1,054

1,276

833

903


14.40 %

Total noninterest expenses


19,336

18,836

18,544

18,039

18,643


3.72 %

Income before provision for income taxes


8,593

6,911

6,893

5,727

3,908


119.88 %

Income tax expense


2,012

1,645

1,266

1,345

909


121.34 %

Net income available to common shareholders

$

6,581

5,266

5,627

4,382

2,999


119.44 %










Earnings per common share - Basic

$

0.81

0.65

0.70

0.54

0.37



Earnings per common share - Diluted


0.81

0.65

0.70

0.54

0.37



Basic weighted average common shares


8,119

8,078

8,023

8,064

8,126



Diluted weighted average common shares


8,134

8,111

8,097

8,089

8,141



[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $6.6 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, a $1.3 million increase from the first quarter of 2025 and a $3.6 million increase from the second quarter of 2024. Net interest income increased $1.9 million during the second quarter of 2025, compared to the first quarter of 2025, and increased $5.8 million, compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income from the prior quarter and prior year was primarily driven by an increase in interest income on loans, combined with a decrease in interest expense on deposits.

The provision for credit losses was $700 thousand for the second quarter of 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses of $750 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 and $500 thousand for the second quarter of 2024. The provision during the second quarter of 2025 includes a $650 thousand provision for credit losses and a $50 thousand provision for the reserve for unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by a $62.9 million increase in total loans.

Noninterest income was $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. Mortgage banking income continues to be the largest component of noninterest income at $1.6 million in fee revenue for the second quarter of 2025, $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. Mortgage origination volume increased slightly in the second quarter of 2025, driving the increase in revenue from the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $19.3 million, a $500 thousand increase from the first quarter of 2025, and a $693 thousand increase from the second quarter of 2024. The increase in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by an increase in compensation and benefits, outside service and data processing costs, and professional fees, offset in part by a decrease in insurance expense. The increase in noninterest expense from the previous year related primarily to increases in compensation and benefits, outside service and data processing costs, and other noninterest expenses.

The effective tax rate was 23.4% for the second quarter of 2025, 23.8% for the first quarter of 2025, and 23.3% for the second quarter of 2024. The changes in the effective tax rate are driven by the effect of equity compensation transactions during the quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited




For the Three Months Ended


June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Interest-earning assets










Federal funds sold and interest-
bearing deposits

$ 179,095

$ 1,969

4.41 %

$ 107,821

$ 1,159

4.36 %

$ 186,584

$ 2,583

5.57 %

Investment securities, taxable

141,898

1,315

3.72 %

143,609

1,361

3.84 %

133,507

1,376

4.15 %

Investment securities, nontaxable(2)

7,740

55

2.83 %

7,914

55

2.80 %

8,027

55

2.73 %

Loans(10)

3,724,064

48,992

5.28 %

3,673,912

47,085

5.20 %

3,645,595

46,545

5.14 %

Total interest-earning assets

4,052,797

52,331

5.18 %

3,933,256

49,660

5.12 %

3,973,713

50,559

5.12 %

Noninterest-earning assets

154,051



157,053



165,093



Total assets

$4,206,848



$4,090,309



$4,138,806



Interest-bearing liabilities










NOW accounts

$ 331,811

752

0.91 %

$ 306,707

597

0.79 %

$ 302,881

621

0.82 %

Savings & money market

1,566,345

13,398

3.43 %

1,520,632

12,750

3.40 %

1,611,991

16,324

4.07 %

Time deposits

942,880

10,150

4.32 %

930,282

10,222

4.46 %

898,878

11,271

5.04 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,841,036

24,300

3.43 %

2,757,621

23,569

3.47 %

2,813,750

28,216

4.03 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

240,000

2,270

3.79 %

240,000

2,244

3.79 %

240,000

2,247

3.77 %

Subordinated debentures

24,903

453

7.30 %

24,903

451

7.34 %

36,360

555

6.14 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,105,939

27,023

3.49 %

3,022,524

26,264

3.52 %

3,090,110

31,018

4.04 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

758,626



732,761



731,843



Shareholders' equity

342,283



335,024



316,853



Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity

$4,206,848



$4,090,309



$4,138,806



Net interest spread



1.69 %



1.60 %



1.08 %

Net interest income (tax equivalent) /
margin


$25,308

2.50 %


$23,396

2.41 %


$19,541

1.98 %

Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)


13



13



13


Net interest income


$25,295



$23,383



$19,528


[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

Net interest income was $25.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, a $1.9 million increase from the first quarter of 2025, driven by a $2.7 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $759 thousand increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was driven by an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, as loan yield increased eight basis points and the yield on Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits increased by five basis points over the previous quarter, combined with a four basis point decrease in the rate on our interest-bearing deposits over the previous quarter. In comparison to the second quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $5.8 million, resulting primarily from a 60 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.50% for the second quarter of 2025, a nine basis point increase from 2.41% for the first quarter of 2025 and a 52 basis point increase from 1.98% for the second quarter of 2024.

BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited




Ending Balance


Jun 30 2025 -



Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30


Jun 30 2024

(in thousands, except per share data)


2025

2025

2024

2024

2024


% Change

Assets









Cash and cash equivalents:









Cash and due from banks

$

25,184

24,904

22,553

25,289

21,567


16.77 %

Federal funds sold


180,834

263,612

128,452

226,110

164,432


9.97 %

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


65,014

16,541

11,858

9,176

8,828


636.45 %

Total cash and cash equivalents


271,032

305,057

162,863

260,575

194,827


39.11 %

Investment securities:









Investment securities available for sale


128,867

131,290

132,127

134,597

121,353


6.19 %

Other investments


19,906

19,927

19,490

19,640

18,653


6.72 %

Total investment securities


148,773

151,217

151,617

154,237

140,006


6.26 %

Mortgage loans held for sale


10,739

11,524

4,565

8,602

14,759


(27.24 %)

Loans (5)


3,746,841

3,683,919

3,631,767

3,619,556

3,622,521


3.43 %

Less allowance for credit losses


(41,285)

(40,687)

(39,914)

(40,166)

(40,157)


2.81 %

Loans, net


3,705,556

3,643,232

3,591,853

3,579,390

3,582,364


3.44 %

Bank owned life insurance


54,886

54,473

54,070

53,663

53,263


3.05 %

Property and equipment, net


85,921

87,369

88,794

90,158

91,533


(6.13 %)

Deferred income taxes


12,971

13,080

13,467

11,595

12,339


5.12 %

Other assets


18,189

18,359

20,364

16,411

20,758


(12.38 %)

Total assets

$

4,308,067

4,284,311

4,087,593

4,174,631

4,109,849


4.82 %

Liabilities









Deposits

$

3,636,329

3,620,886

3,435,765

3,518,825

3,459,869


5.10 %

FHLB Advances


240,000

240,000

240,000

240,000

240,000


0.00 %

Subordinated debentures


24,903

24,903

24,903

24,903

36,376


(31.54 %)

Other liabilities


61,373

60,924

56,481

64,365

54,856


11.88 %

Total liabilities


3,962,605

3,946,713

3,757,149

3,848,093

3,791,101


4.52 %

Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares
authorized


-

-

-

-

-



Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares
authorized


82

82

82

82

82



Nonvested restricted stock


(2,774)

(3,372)

(3,884)

(4,219)

(4,710)


(41.10 %)

Additional paid-in capital


124,839

124,561

124,641

124,288

124,174


0.54 %

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(9,609)

(10,016)

(11,472)

(9,063)

(11,866)


(19.02 %)

Retained earnings


232,924

226,343

221,077

215,450

211,068


10.35 %

Total shareholders' equity


345,462

337,598

330,444

326,538

318,748


8.38 %

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,308,067

4,284,311

4,087,593

4,174,631

4,109,849


4.82 %

Common Stock









Book value per common share

$

42.23

41.33

40.47

40.04

39.09


8.03 %

Stock price:









High


38.51

38.50

44.86

36.45

30.36


26.84 %

Low


30.61

31.88

33.26

27.70

25.70


19.11 %

Period end


38.03

32.92

39.75

34.08

29.24


30.06 %

Common shares outstanding


8,181

8,169

8,165

8,156

8,155


0.32 %

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited




Quarter Ended



June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

(dollars in thousands)


2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Nonperforming Assets







Commercial







Non-owner occupied RE

$

6,941

6,950

7,641

7,904

7,949

Commercial business


717

1,087

1,016

838

829

Consumer







Real estate


3,028

2,414

1,908

2,448

1,875

Home equity


708

310

312

393

565

Other


-

-

-

-

-

Total nonaccrual loans


11,394

10,761

10,877

11,583

11,218

Other real estate owned


275

275

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

$

11,669

11,036

10,877

11,583

11,218

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:







Total assets


0.27 %

0.26 %

0.27 %

0.28 %

0.27 %

Total loans


0.31 %

0.30 %

0.30 %

0.32 %

0.31 %

Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses


4.28 %

4.24 %

4.25 %

4.35 %

4.22 %



Quarter Ended



June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

(dollars in thousands)


2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Allowance for Credit Losses







Balance, beginning of period

$

40,687

39,914

40,166

40,157

40,441

Loans charged-off


(68)

(78)

(143)

(118)

(1,049)

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off


16

101

141

127

15

Net loans (charged-off) recovered


(52)

23

(2)

9

(1,034)

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses


650

750

(250)

-

750

Balance, end of period

$

41,285

40,687

39,914

40,166

40,157

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans


1.10 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.11 %

1.11 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans


362.35 %

378.09 %

366.94 %

346.78 %

357.95 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans QTD
(annualized)


0.01 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.11 %

Total nonperforming assets were $11.7 million at June 30, 2025, representing 0.27% of total assets compared to 0.26% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.27% for the second quarter of 2024. In addition, the classified asset ratio increased only slightly to 4.28% for the second quarter of 2025 from 4.24% in the first quarter of 2025 and 4.22% in the second quarter of 2024.

At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses was $41.3 million, or 1.10% of total loans, compared to $40.7 million, or 1.10% of total loans at March 31, 2025, and $40.2 million, or 1.11% of total loans, at June 30, 2024. We had net charge-offs of $52 thousand, or 0.01% annualized, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net recoveries of $23 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 and net charge-offs of $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. There was a provision for credit losses of $650 thousand for the second quarter of 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $750 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 and a $750 thousand provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024. The provision during the second quarter was primarily driven by growth in the loan portfolio during the quarter.

LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited




Quarter Ended



June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

(dollars in thousands)


2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Commercial







Owner occupied RE

$

686,424

673,865

651,597

642,608

642,008

Non-owner occupied RE


939,163

926,246

924,367

917,642

917,034

Construction


68,421

90,021

103,204

144,665

144,968

Business


589,661

561,337

556,117

521,535

527,017

Total commercial loans


2,283,669

2,251,469

2,235,285

2,226,450

2,231,027

Consumer







Real estate


1,164,187

1,147,357

1,128,629

1,132,371

1,126,155

Home equity


234,608

223,061

204,897

195,383

189,294

Construction


25,210

23,540

20,874

21,582

32,936

Other


39,167

38,492

42,082

43,770

43,109

Total consumer loans


1,463,172

1,432,450

1,396,482

1,393,106

1,391,494

Total gross loans, net of deferred fees


3,746,841

3,683,919

3,631,767

3,619,556

3,622,521

Less-allowance for credit losses


(41,285)

(40,687)

(39,914)

(40,166)

(40,157)

Total loans, net

$

3,705,556

3,643,232

3,591,853

3,579,390

3,582,364


DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited




Quarter Ended



June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

(dollars in thousands)


2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Non-interest bearing

$

761,492

671,609

683,081

689,749

683,291

Interest bearing:







NOW accounts


341,903

371,052

314,588

339,412

293,875

Money market accounts


1,537,400

1,563,181

1,438,530

1,423,403

1,562,786

Savings


32,334

32,945

31,976

29,283

28,739

Time, less than $250,000


194,064

181,407

193,562

223,582

219,532

Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over


769,136

800,692

774,028

813,396

671,646

Total deposits

$

3,636,329

3,620,886

3,435,765

3,518,825

3,459,869

Footnotes to tables:


(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis.

(3) Annualized for the respective three-month period.

(4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

(6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000 totaling $769,136,000.

(7) June 30, 2025 ratios are preliminary.

(8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.

(9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets.

(10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.

ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $4.3 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "preliminary", "intend," "plan," "target," "continue," "lasting," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress and the office of the President on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may continue to affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; (8) trade wars or a potential recession which may cause adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (9) any increase in FDIC assessments which have increased and may continue to increase our cost of doing business; and (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL & MEDIA CONTACT:
ART SEAVER 864-679-9010

WEB SITE: www.southernfirst.com

SOURCE Southern First Bancshares, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
