Southern First Bancshares, Inc.: Southern First Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
"Our second quarter results reflect the strength of our team who continues to generate high-quality, profitable growth in our vibrant markets. We had another quarter of solid margin expansion, a testament to our pricing focus and discipline on both sides of the balance sheet. This quarter was one of the highest revenue generating quarters in our 25-year history with total revenue growing 24% over the same quarter a year ago. Our business pipelines are strong, which will provide for healthy growth in the foreseeable future, supported by our solid balance sheet. Our asset quality is among the best in the industry. We are not immune to the potential effects of the broader and ever-changing operating environment, but we are confident in our ability to deliver improving financial performance as we have demonstrated so far this year," stated Art Seaver, Chief Executive Officer. "This quarter we were proud to announce the addition of three new Board members, who are located across our markets and have already begun to make valuable contributions to the leadership of our company through their incredible backgrounds of community involvement and professional expertise. We also continue to attract highly talented and experienced bankers who share our passion for impacting lives by delivering the highest level of client and community service. They provide excellent opportunities to add depth in existing areas and to expand within our footprint. We have a great sense of enthusiasm and optimism about our outlook for the remainder of this year and beyond."
2025 Second Quarter Highlights
- Diluted earnings per common share of $0.81, up $0.16, or 25%, from Q1 2025, and $0.44, or 119%, compared to Q2 2024
- Net interest margin of 2.50%, compared to 2.41% for Q1 2025 and 1.98% for Q2 2024
- Total loans of $3.7 billion, up 7% (annualized) from Q1 2025; core deposits of $2.9 billion, up 7% (annualized) from Q1 2025
- Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.27% and past due loans to total loans of 0.14%
- Book value per common share of $42.23 increased 9% (annualized) from Q1 2025 and 8% compared to Q2 2024; Tangible Common Equity (TCE) ratio of 8.02%
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):
Net income available to common shareholders
$
6,581
5,266
5,627
4,382
2,999
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.81
0.65
0.70
0.54
0.37
Total revenue(1)
28,629
26,497
25,237
23,766
23,051
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)
2.50 %
2.41 %
2.25 %
2.08 %
1.98 %
Return on average assets(3)
0.63 %
0.52 %
0.54 %
0.43 %
0.29 %
Return on average equity(3)
7.71 %
6.38 %
6.80 %
5.40 %
3.81 %
Efficiency ratio(4)
67.54 %
71.08 %
73.48 %
75.90 %
80.87 %
Noninterest expense to average assets (3)
1.86 %
1.87 %
1.78 %
1.75 %
1.81 %
Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):
Total loans(5)
$
3,746,841
3,683,919
3,631,767
3,619,556
3,622,521
Total deposits
3,636,329
3,620,886
3,435,765
3,518,825
3,459,869
Core deposits(6)
2,867,193
2,820,194
2,661,736
2,705,429
2,788,223
Total assets
4,308,067
4,284,311
4,087,593
4,174,631
4,109,849
Book value per common share
42.23
41.33
40.47
40.04
39.09
Loans to deposits
103.04 %
101.74 %
105.70 %
102.86 %
104.70 %
Holding Company Capital Ratios (7):
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.63 %
12.69 %
12.70 %
12.61 %
12.77 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.11 %
11.15 %
11.16 %
10.99 %
10.80 %
Leverage ratio
8.73 %
8.79 %
8.55 %
8.50 %
8.27 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)
10.71 %
10.75 %
10.75 %
10.58 %
10.39 %
Tangible common equity(9)
8.02 %
7.88 %
8.08 %
7.82 %
7.76 %
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets/total assets
0.27 %
0.26 %
0.27 %
0.28 %
0.27 %
Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses
4.28 %
4.24 %
4.25 %
4.35 %
4.22 %
Accruing loans 30 days or more past due/loans(5)
0.14 %
0.27 %
0.18 %
0.09 %
0.06 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.04 %
0.05 %
0.07 %
Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.11 %
1.11 %
Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans
362.35 %
378.09 %
366.94 %
346.78 %
357.95 %
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
INCOME STATEMENTS - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Jun 30 2025 -
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
Jun 30
Jun 30 2024
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
% Change
Interest income
Loans
$
48,992
47,085
47,163
47,550
46,545
5.26 %
Investment securities
1,357
1,403
1,504
1,412
1,418
(4.30 %)
Federal funds sold
1,969
1,159
2,465
2,209
2,583
(23.77 %)
Total interest income
52,318
49,647
51,132
51,171
50,546
3.51 %
Interest expense
Deposits
24,300
23,569
25,901
27,725
28,216
(13.88 %)
Borrowings
2,723
2,695
2,773
2,855
2,802
(2.82 %)
Total interest expense
27,023
26,264
28,674
30,580
31,018
(12.88 %)
Net interest income
25,295
23,383
22,458
20,591
19,528
29.53 %
Provision (reversal) for credit losses
700
750
(200)
-
500
40.00 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
24,595
22,633
22,658
20,591
19,028
29.26 %
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
1,569
1,424
1,024
1,449
1,923
(18.41 %)
Service fees on deposit accounts
567
539
499
455
423
34.04 %
ATM and debit card income
586
552
607
599
587
(0.17 %)
Income from bank owned life insurance
413
403
407
401
384
7.55 %
Other income
199
196
242
271
206
(3.40 %)
Total noninterest income
3,334
3,114
2,779
3,175
3,523
(5.36 %)
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
11,674
11,304
10,610
10,789
11,290
3.40 %
Occupancy
2,523
2,548
2,587
2,595
2,552
(1.14 %)
Outside service and data processing costs
2,189
2,037
2,003
1,930
1,962
11.57 %
Insurance
910
1,010
1,077
1,025
965
(5.70 %)
Professional fees
609
509
656
548
582
4.64 %
Marketing
397
374
335
319
389
2.06 %
Other
1,034
1,054
1,276
833
903
14.40 %
Total noninterest expenses
19,336
18,836
18,544
18,039
18,643
3.72 %
Income before provision for income taxes
8,593
6,911
6,893
5,727
3,908
119.88 %
Income tax expense
2,012
1,645
1,266
1,345
909
121.34 %
Net income available to common shareholders
$
6,581
5,266
5,627
4,382
2,999
119.44 %
Earnings per common share - Basic
$
0.81
0.65
0.70
0.54
0.37
Earnings per common share - Diluted
0.81
0.65
0.70
0.54
0.37
Basic weighted average common shares
8,119
8,078
8,023
8,064
8,126
Diluted weighted average common shares
8,134
8,111
8,097
8,089
8,141
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $6.6 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, a $1.3 million increase from the first quarter of 2025 and a $3.6 million increase from the second quarter of 2024. Net interest income increased $1.9 million during the second quarter of 2025, compared to the first quarter of 2025, and increased $5.8 million, compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income from the prior quarter and prior year was primarily driven by an increase in interest income on loans, combined with a decrease in interest expense on deposits.
The provision for credit losses was $700 thousand for the second quarter of 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses of $750 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 and $500 thousand for the second quarter of 2024. The provision during the second quarter of 2025 includes a $650 thousand provision for credit losses and a $50 thousand provision for the reserve for unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by a $62.9 million increase in total loans.
Noninterest income was $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. Mortgage banking income continues to be the largest component of noninterest income at $1.6 million in fee revenue for the second quarter of 2025, $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. Mortgage origination volume increased slightly in the second quarter of 2025, driving the increase in revenue from the prior quarter.
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $19.3 million, a $500 thousand increase from the first quarter of 2025, and a $693 thousand increase from the second quarter of 2024. The increase in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by an increase in compensation and benefits, outside service and data processing costs, and professional fees, offset in part by a decrease in insurance expense. The increase in noninterest expense from the previous year related primarily to increases in compensation and benefits, outside service and data processing costs, and other noninterest expenses.
The effective tax rate was 23.4% for the second quarter of 2025, 23.8% for the first quarter of 2025, and 23.3% for the second quarter of 2024. The changes in the effective tax rate are driven by the effect of equity compensation transactions during the quarter.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-
$ 179,095
$ 1,969
4.41 %
$ 107,821
$ 1,159
4.36 %
$ 186,584
$ 2,583
5.57 %
Investment securities, taxable
141,898
1,315
3.72 %
143,609
1,361
3.84 %
133,507
1,376
4.15 %
Investment securities, nontaxable(2)
7,740
55
2.83 %
7,914
55
2.80 %
8,027
55
2.73 %
Loans(10)
3,724,064
48,992
5.28 %
3,673,912
47,085
5.20 %
3,645,595
46,545
5.14 %
Total interest-earning assets
4,052,797
52,331
5.18 %
3,933,256
49,660
5.12 %
3,973,713
50,559
5.12 %
Noninterest-earning assets
154,051
157,053
165,093
Total assets
$4,206,848
$4,090,309
$4,138,806
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 331,811
752
0.91 %
$ 306,707
597
0.79 %
$ 302,881
621
0.82 %
Savings & money market
1,566,345
13,398
3.43 %
1,520,632
12,750
3.40 %
1,611,991
16,324
4.07 %
Time deposits
942,880
10,150
4.32 %
930,282
10,222
4.46 %
898,878
11,271
5.04 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,841,036
24,300
3.43 %
2,757,621
23,569
3.47 %
2,813,750
28,216
4.03 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings
240,000
2,270
3.79 %
240,000
2,244
3.79 %
240,000
2,247
3.77 %
Subordinated debentures
24,903
453
7.30 %
24,903
451
7.34 %
36,360
555
6.14 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,105,939
27,023
3.49 %
3,022,524
26,264
3.52 %
3,090,110
31,018
4.04 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
758,626
732,761
731,843
Shareholders' equity
342,283
335,024
316,853
Total liabilities and shareholders'
$4,206,848
$4,090,309
$4,138,806
Net interest spread
1.69 %
1.60 %
1.08 %
Net interest income (tax equivalent) /
$25,308
2.50 %
$23,396
2.41 %
$19,541
1.98 %
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)
13
13
13
Net interest income
$25,295
$23,383
$19,528
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
Net interest income was $25.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, a $1.9 million increase from the first quarter of 2025, driven by a $2.7 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $759 thousand increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was driven by an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, as loan yield increased eight basis points and the yield on Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits increased by five basis points over the previous quarter, combined with a four basis point decrease in the rate on our interest-bearing deposits over the previous quarter. In comparison to the second quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $5.8 million, resulting primarily from a 60 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.50% for the second quarter of 2025, a nine basis point increase from 2.41% for the first quarter of 2025 and a 52 basis point increase from 1.98% for the second quarter of 2024.
BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited
Ending Balance
Jun 30 2025 -
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Jun 30 2024
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
% Change
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$
25,184
24,904
22,553
25,289
21,567
16.77 %
Federal funds sold
180,834
263,612
128,452
226,110
164,432
9.97 %
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
65,014
16,541
11,858
9,176
8,828
636.45 %
Total cash and cash equivalents
271,032
305,057
162,863
260,575
194,827
39.11 %
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
128,867
131,290
132,127
134,597
121,353
6.19 %
Other investments
19,906
19,927
19,490
19,640
18,653
6.72 %
Total investment securities
148,773
151,217
151,617
154,237
140,006
6.26 %
Mortgage loans held for sale
10,739
11,524
4,565
8,602
14,759
(27.24 %)
Loans (5)
3,746,841
3,683,919
3,631,767
3,619,556
3,622,521
3.43 %
Less allowance for credit losses
(41,285)
(40,687)
(39,914)
(40,166)
(40,157)
2.81 %
Loans, net
3,705,556
3,643,232
3,591,853
3,579,390
3,582,364
3.44 %
Bank owned life insurance
54,886
54,473
54,070
53,663
53,263
3.05 %
Property and equipment, net
85,921
87,369
88,794
90,158
91,533
(6.13 %)
Deferred income taxes
12,971
13,080
13,467
11,595
12,339
5.12 %
Other assets
18,189
18,359
20,364
16,411
20,758
(12.38 %)
Total assets
$
4,308,067
4,284,311
4,087,593
4,174,631
4,109,849
4.82 %
Liabilities
Deposits
$
3,636,329
3,620,886
3,435,765
3,518,825
3,459,869
5.10 %
FHLB Advances
240,000
240,000
240,000
240,000
240,000
0.00 %
Subordinated debentures
24,903
24,903
24,903
24,903
36,376
(31.54 %)
Other liabilities
61,373
60,924
56,481
64,365
54,856
11.88 %
Total liabilities
3,962,605
3,946,713
3,757,149
3,848,093
3,791,101
4.52 %
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares
-
-
-
-
-
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares
82
82
82
82
82
Nonvested restricted stock
(2,774)
(3,372)
(3,884)
(4,219)
(4,710)
(41.10 %)
Additional paid-in capital
124,839
124,561
124,641
124,288
124,174
0.54 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9,609)
(10,016)
(11,472)
(9,063)
(11,866)
(19.02 %)
Retained earnings
232,924
226,343
221,077
215,450
211,068
10.35 %
Total shareholders' equity
345,462
337,598
330,444
326,538
318,748
8.38 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,308,067
4,284,311
4,087,593
4,174,631
4,109,849
4.82 %
Common Stock
Book value per common share
$
42.23
41.33
40.47
40.04
39.09
8.03 %
Stock price:
High
38.51
38.50
44.86
36.45
30.36
26.84 %
Low
30.61
31.88
33.26
27.70
25.70
19.11 %
Period end
38.03
32.92
39.75
34.08
29.24
30.06 %
Common shares outstanding
8,181
8,169
8,165
8,156
8,155
0.32 %
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Non-owner occupied RE
$
6,941
6,950
7,641
7,904
7,949
Commercial business
717
1,087
1,016
838
829
Consumer
Real estate
3,028
2,414
1,908
2,448
1,875
Home equity
708
310
312
393
565
Other
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonaccrual loans
11,394
10,761
10,877
11,583
11,218
Other real estate owned
275
275
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
11,669
11,036
10,877
11,583
11,218
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.27 %
0.26 %
0.27 %
0.28 %
0.27 %
Total loans
0.31 %
0.30 %
0.30 %
0.32 %
0.31 %
Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses
4.28 %
4.24 %
4.25 %
4.35 %
4.22 %
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$
40,687
39,914
40,166
40,157
40,441
Loans charged-off
(68)
(78)
(143)
(118)
(1,049)
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
16
101
141
127
15
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
(52)
23
(2)
9
(1,034)
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
650
750
(250)
-
750
Balance, end of period
$
41,285
40,687
39,914
40,166
40,157
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.11 %
1.11 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
362.35 %
378.09 %
366.94 %
346.78 %
357.95 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans QTD
0.01 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.11 %
Total nonperforming assets were $11.7 million at June 30, 2025, representing 0.27% of total assets compared to 0.26% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.27% for the second quarter of 2024. In addition, the classified asset ratio increased only slightly to 4.28% for the second quarter of 2025 from 4.24% in the first quarter of 2025 and 4.22% in the second quarter of 2024.
At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses was $41.3 million, or 1.10% of total loans, compared to $40.7 million, or 1.10% of total loans at March 31, 2025, and $40.2 million, or 1.11% of total loans, at June 30, 2024. We had net charge-offs of $52 thousand, or 0.01% annualized, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net recoveries of $23 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 and net charge-offs of $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. There was a provision for credit losses of $650 thousand for the second quarter of 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $750 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 and a $750 thousand provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024. The provision during the second quarter was primarily driven by growth in the loan portfolio during the quarter.
LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$
686,424
673,865
651,597
642,608
642,008
Non-owner occupied RE
939,163
926,246
924,367
917,642
917,034
Construction
68,421
90,021
103,204
144,665
144,968
Business
589,661
561,337
556,117
521,535
527,017
Total commercial loans
2,283,669
2,251,469
2,235,285
2,226,450
2,231,027
Consumer
Real estate
1,164,187
1,147,357
1,128,629
1,132,371
1,126,155
Home equity
234,608
223,061
204,897
195,383
189,294
Construction
25,210
23,540
20,874
21,582
32,936
Other
39,167
38,492
42,082
43,770
43,109
Total consumer loans
1,463,172
1,432,450
1,396,482
1,393,106
1,391,494
Total gross loans, net of deferred fees
3,746,841
3,683,919
3,631,767
3,619,556
3,622,521
Less-allowance for credit losses
(41,285)
(40,687)
(39,914)
(40,166)
(40,157)
Total loans, net
$
3,705,556
3,643,232
3,591,853
3,579,390
3,582,364
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Non-interest bearing
$
761,492
671,609
683,081
689,749
683,291
Interest bearing:
NOW accounts
341,903
371,052
314,588
339,412
293,875
Money market accounts
1,537,400
1,563,181
1,438,530
1,423,403
1,562,786
Savings
32,334
32,945
31,976
29,283
28,739
Time, less than $250,000
194,064
181,407
193,562
223,582
219,532
Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over
769,136
800,692
774,028
813,396
671,646
Total deposits
$
3,636,329
3,620,886
3,435,765
3,518,825
3,459,869
Footnotes to tables:
(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis.
(3) Annualized for the respective three-month period.
(4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.
(6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000 totaling $769,136,000.
(7) June 30, 2025 ratios are preliminary.
(8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.
(9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets.
(10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.
ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $4.3 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "preliminary", "intend," "plan," "target," "continue," "lasting," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress and the office of the President on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may continue to affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; (8) trade wars or a potential recession which may cause adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (9) any increase in FDIC assessments which have increased and may continue to increase our cost of doing business; and (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.
FINANCIAL & MEDIA CONTACT:
ART SEAVER 864-679-9010
WEB SITE: www.southernfirst.com
SOURCE Southern First Bancshares, Inc.