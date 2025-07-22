MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.: MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter Earnings

Net Income Climbs on Net Interest Margin Expansion and Strategic Balance Sheet Management

FARIFAX, Va., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the financial holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported a surging net income of $4.6 million and net interest margin of 3.75% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $2.1 million and 45 basis points from the previous quarter respectively. Net interest income expanded $2.8 million to $19.3 million and earnings per common share grew to $0.53 during the same period, outperforming market expectations. The Company continues to report strong asset quality and strong capital.

"The team's hard work, dedication and focus on our financial performance was proven with this quarter's results," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We are resolute in building our core banking franchise."

"Our commitment to work with our customers is yielding the results we expected," said Tom Floyd, Chief Lending Officer of MainStreet Bank. "The loan portfolio is in great shape, largely due to our unwavering credit discipline and knowledge of the key players in the community."

"The loan to deposit ratio remained well utilized at 99%," said Alex Vari, Chief Financial Officer of MainStreet Bank. "We are focused on strategically managing our deposits, keeping them in lockstep with our loan funding needs. This directly contributed to the growth of our net interest margin."

The Company maintains an active share repurchase plan in place with approximately $3.1 million in available capacity and continues to evaluate share repurchases as part of the Company's strategic capital plan.

About MainStreet Bank: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS - a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of pandemic outbreaks, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In thousands)

















June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



December

31, 2024*



September

30, 2024



June 30, 2024

ASSETS







































Cash and cash equivalents







































Cash and due from banks

$ 20,888



$ 18,385



$ 21,351



$ 15,319



$ 17,112

Interest-bearing deposits at other financial

institutions



85,796





159,582





161,866





191,637





50,495

Federal funds sold



26,600





24,673





24,491





25,158





23,852

Total cash and cash equivalents



133,284





202,640





207,708





232,114





91,459

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



56,138





55,935





55,747





58,489





57,605

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized

cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all

periods



14,846





15,657





16,078





16,016





16,036

Restricted securities, at amortized cost



7,005





7,005





6,873





6,873





6,749

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,057,

$19,460, $19,450, $18,327, and $17,098, respectively



1,767,432





1,811,789





1,810,556





1,775,558





1,778,840

Premises and equipment, net



16,569





13,020





13,287





13,571





13,787

Accrued interest and other receivables



15,023





9,607





11,311





11,077





11,916

Computer software, net of amortization



-





-





-





18,881





17,205

Bank owned life insurance



40,117





39,809





39,507





39,203





38,901

Other assets



64,367





67,383





67,031





52,817





61,248

Total Assets

$ 2,114,781



$ 2,222,845



$ 2,228,098



$ 2,224,599



$ 2,093,746

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Liabilities:







































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 330,045



$ 345,319



$ 324,307



$ 347,575



$ 314,636

Interest-bearing demand deposits



124,090





106,033





139,780





197,527





179,513

Savings and NOW deposits



116,069





124,049





64,337





61,893





60,867

Money market deposits



463,904





511,925





560,082





451,936





476,396

Time deposits



764,439





820,999





819,288





834,738





723,951

Total deposits



1,798,547





1,908,325





1,907,794





1,893,669





1,755,363

Subordinated debt, net



71,238





72,138





73,039





72,940





72,841

Other liabilities



31,526





32,764





39,274





31,939





40,827

Total Liabilities



1,901,311





2,013,227





2,020,107





1,998,548





1,869,031

Stockholders' Equity:







































Preferred stock



27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263

Common stock



29,825





29,810





29,466





29,463





29,452

Capital surplus



68,261





67,612





67,823





67,083





66,392

Retained earnings



95,585





92,305





91,150





108,616





109,651

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(7,464)





(7,372)





(7,711)





(6,374)





(8,043)

Total Stockholders' Equity



213,470





209,618





207,991





226,051





224,715

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,114,781



$ 2,222,845



$ 2,228,098



$ 2,224,599



$ 2,093,746





*Derived from audited financial statements

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) INFORMATION (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended





June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024

INTEREST INCOME:























































Interest and fees on loans

$ 63,554



$ 62,238



$ 32,443



$ 31,111



$ 31,323



$ 31,615



$ 31,655

Interest on investment securities























































Taxable securities



851





865





431





420





431





397





430

Tax-exempt securities



530





538





267





263





262





294





268

Interest on interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions



1,878





1,694





932





946





2,826





1,041





806

Interest on federal funds sold



436





570





213





223





277





244





277

Total interest income



67,249





65,905





34,286





32,963





35,119





33,591





33,436

INTEREST EXPENSE:























































Interest on interest-bearing demand deposits



2,052





3,933





1,004





1,048





2,612





2,117





2,118

Interest on savings and NOW deposits



612





347





391





221





201





206





190

Interest on money market deposits



9,983





10,632





4,707





5,276





5,475





5,277





5,542

Interest on time deposits



17,626





17,819





8,595





9,031





10,003





9,543





9,010

Interest on federal funds purchased



65





298





-





65





-





277





191

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



-





46





-





-





-





-





-

Interest on subordinated debt



1,611





1,640





799





812





787





828





820

Total interest expense



31,949





34,715





15,496





16,453





19,078





18,248





17,871

Net interest income



35,300





31,190





18,790





16,510





16,041





15,343





15,565

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



(543)





443





(543)





-





3,407





2,913





638

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses



35,843





30,747





19,333





16,510





12,634





12,430





14,927

NON-INTEREST INCOME:























































Deposit account service charges



1,068





959





538





530





481





557





490

Bank owned life insurance income



610





583





308





302





304





302





291

Gain on retirement of subordinated debt



128





-





68





60





-





-





-

Gain on valuation of equity securities



103





-





103





-





-





-





-

Net loss on securities called or matured



-





(48)





-





-





-





-





(48)

Other non-interest income



96





66





49





47





22





27





31

Total non-interest income



2,005





1,560





1,066





939





807





886





764

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:























































Salaries and employee benefits



16,664





14,972





8,279





8,385





8,253





7,250





7,484

Furniture and equipment expenses



2,157





1,875





1,141





1,016





830





931





940

Advertising and marketing



1,011





1,020





530





481





600





579





566

Occupancy expenses



714





849





318





396





358





407





415

Outside services



2,463





1,614





1,290





1,173





1,168





845





839

Administrative expenses



499





471





270





229





243





215





229

Computer software intangible impairment



-





-





-





-





19,721





-





-

Other operating expenses



5,551





4,515





2,917





2,634





3,258





2,992





2,362

Total non-interest expenses



29,059





25,316





14,745





14,314





34,431





13,219





12,835

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)



8,789





6,991





5,654





3,135





(20,990)





97





2,856

Income tax expense (benefit)



1,746





1,068





1,064





682





(4,823)





(168)





238

Net income (loss)



7,043





5,923





4,590





2,453





(16,167)





265





2,618

Preferred stock dividends



1,078





1,078





539





539





539





539





539

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 5,965



$ 4,845



$ 4,051



$ 1,914



$ (16,706)



$ (274)



$ 2,079

Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted

$ 0.78



$ 0.64



$ 0.53



$ 0.25



$ (2.20)



$ (0.04)



$ 0.27

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,670,623





7,610,188





7,704,677





7,636,191





7,603,318





7,601,925





7,608,389



UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL (In thousands)





June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



June 30, 2024



Percentage Change





$ Amount



% of

Total



$ Amount



% of

Total



$ Amount



% of

Total



Last 3

Mos



Last 12

Mos

LOANS:































































Construction and land development loans

$ 328,351





18.3 %

$ 344,742





18.8 %

$ 410,698





22.8 %



-4.8 %



-20.1 % Residential real estate loans



452,458





25.3 %



450,728





24.6 %



449,700





25.0 %



0.4 %



0.6 % Commercial real estate loans



911,390





50.9 %



933,947





50.9 %



845,030





46.9 %



-2.4 %



7.9 % Commercial and industrial loans



97,699





5.5 %



105,180





5.6 %



93,559





5.2 %



-7.1 %



4.4 % Consumer loans



1,075





0.1 %



1,331





0.1 %



2,232





0.1 %



-19.2 %



-51.8 % Total Gross Loans

$ 1,790,973





100.0 %

$ 1,835,928





100.0 %

$ 1,801,219





100.0 %



-2.4 %



-0.6 % Less: Allowance for credit losses



(19,057)













(19,460)













(17,098)

























Net deferred loan fees



(4,484)













(4,679)













(5,281)

























Net Loans

$ 1,767,432











$ 1,811,789











$ 1,778,840

























DEPOSITS:































































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 330,045





18.4 %

$ 345,319





18.1 %

$ 314,636





17.9 %



-4.4 %



4.9 % Interest-bearing deposits:































































Demand deposits



124,090





6.9 %



106,033





5.6 %



179,513





10.2 %



17.0 %



-30.9 % Savings and NOW deposits



116,069





6.5 %



124,049





6.5 %



60,867





3.5 %



-6.4 %



90.7 % Money market deposits



463,904





25.8 %



511,925





26.8 %



476,396





27.1 %



-9.4 %



-2.6 % Certificates of deposit $250,000 or

more



490,692





27.2 %



541,772





28.4 %



473,827





27.0 %



-9.4 %



3.6 % Certificates of deposit less than

$250,000



273,747





15.2 %



279,227





14.6 %



250,124





14.3 %



-2.0 %



9.4 % Total Deposits

$ 1,798,547





100.0 %

$ 1,908,325





100.0 %

$ 1,755,363





100.1 %



-5.8 %



2.5 % BORROWINGS:































































Subordinated debt, net



71,238





100.0 %



72,138





100.0 %



72,841





100.0 %



-1.2 %



-2.2 % Total Borrowings

$ 71,238





100.0 %

$ 72,138





100.0 %

$ 72,841













-1.2 %



-2.2 % Total Deposits and Borrowings

$ 1,869,785











$ 1,980,463











$ 1,828,204













-5.6 %



2.3 %

































































Core customer funding sources (1)

$ 1,329,804





71.1 %

$ 1,330,390





67.2 %

$ 1,376,991





75.3 %



0.0 %



-3.4 % Brokered and listing service sources (2)



468,743





25.1 %



577,935





29.2 %



378,372





20.7 %



-18.9 %



23.9 % Subordinated debt, net (3)



71,238





3.8 %



72,138





3.6 %



72,841





4.0 %



-1.2 %



-2.2 % Total Funding Sources

$ 1,869,785





100.0 %

$ 1,980,463





100.0 %

$ 1,828,204





100.0 %



-5.6 %



2.3 %





(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts. (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts.

Excludes $151.3 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of June 30, 2025. (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the three months ended June 30, 2025



For the three months ended June 30, 2024





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)

ASSETS:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)

$ 1,819,307



$ 32,443





7.15 %

$ 1,782,124



$ 31,655





7.12 % Securities:















































Taxable



52,911





431





3.27 %



55,323





430





3.12 % Tax-exempt



35,434





338





3.83 %



36,717





339





3.71 % Interest-bearing deposits at other

financial institutions



84,353





932





4.43 %



59,610





806





5.42 % Federal funds sold



23,986





213





3.56 %



25,095





277





4.43 % Total interest-earning assets

$ 2,015,991



$ 34,357





6.84 %

$ 1,958,869



$ 33,507





6.86 % Other assets



116,675





















131,656

















Total assets

$ 2,132,666



















$ 2,090,525

















Liabilities and Stockholders'

Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand

deposits

$ 112,579



$ 1,004





3.58 %

$ 172,221



$ 2,118





4.93 % Savings and NOW deposits



119,163





391





1.32 %



47,767





190





1.60 % Money market deposits



479,267





4,707





3.94 %



463,641





5,542





4.79 % Time deposits



784,824





8,595





4.39 %



715,777





9,010





5.05 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,495,833



$ 14,697





3.94 %

$ 1,399,406



$ 16,860





4.83 % Federal funds purchased



1





-





-





13,298





191





5.76 % Subordinated debt, net



71,199





799





4.50 %



72,802





820





4.52 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities

$ 1,567,033



$ 15,496





3.97 %

$ 1,485,506



$ 17,871





4.83 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



354,552





















381,825

















Total liabilities

$ 1,921,585



















$ 1,867,331

















Stockholders' Equity



211,081





















223,194

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders'

Equity

$ 2,132,666



















$ 2,090,525

















Interest Rate Spread



















2.87 %



















2.03 % Net Interest Income









$ 18,861



















$ 15,636









Net Interest Margin



















3.75 %



















3.20 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the six months ended June 30, 2025



For the six months ended June 30, 2024





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)

ASSETS:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)

$ 1,834,314



$ 63,554



6.99 %

$ 1,755,443



$ 62,238



7.11 % Securities:















































Taxable



53,050





851



3.23 %



55,708





865



3.11 % Tax-exempt



35,317





671



3.83 %



37,068





681



3.68 % Interest-bearing deposits at other

financial institutions



85,527





1,878



4.43 %



62,931





1,694



5.40 % Federal funds sold



24,478





436



3.59 %



25,418





570



4.50 % Total interest-earning assets

$ 2,032,686



$ 67,390



6.69 %

$ 1,936,568



$ 66,048



6.84 % Other assets



111,326





















127,430

















Total assets

$ 2,144,012



















$ 2,063,998

















Liabilities and Stockholders'

Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand

deposits

$ 111,999



$ 2,052



3.69 %

$ 159,234



$ 3,933



4.95 % Savings and NOW deposits



93,649





612



1.32 %



45,993





347



1.51 % Money market deposit



508,319





9,983



3.96 %



448,647





10,632



4.75 % Time deposits



791,399





17,626



4.49 %



712,898





17,819



5.01 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,505,366



$ 30,273



4.06 %

$ 1,366,772



$ 32,731



4.80 % Federal funds purchased



2,790





65



4.70 %



10,386





298



5.75 % FHLB advances



-





-



-





1,648





46



5.60 % Subordinated debt, net



72,116





1,611



4.50 %



72,752





1,640



4.52 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities

$ 1,580,272



$ 31,949



4.08 %

$ 1,451,558



$ 34,715



4.80 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



354,133





















389,792

















Total liabilities

$ 1,934,405



















$ 1,841,350

















Stockholders' Equity



209,607





















222,648

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders'

Equity

$ 2,144,012



















$ 2,063,998

















Interest Rate Spread



















2.61 %



















2.04 % Net Interest Income









$ 35,441



















$ 31,333









Net Interest Margin

















3.52 %

















3.24 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands except share and per share data)





At or For the Three

Months Ended



At or For the Six Months

Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding































Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$ 0.53



$ 0.27



$ 0.78



$ 0.64

Book value per common share

$ 24.17



$ 25.99



$ 24.17



$ 25.99

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$ 24.17



$ 23.72



$ 24.17



$ 23.72

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,704,677





7,608,389





7,670,623





7,610,188

Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,704,037





7,598,529





7,704,037





7,598,529

Performance Ratios































Return on average assets (annualized)



0.86 %



0.50 %



0.66 %



0.58 % Return on average equity (annualized)



8.72 %



4.70 %



6.78 %



5.34 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)



8.84 %



4.64 %



6.60 %



5.00 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)



6.84 %



6.86 %



6.69 %



6.84 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



3.97 %



4.83 %



4.08 %



4.80 % Net interest spread (FTE)(2) (annualized)



2.87 %



2.03 %



2.61 %



2.04 % Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)



3.75 %



3.20 %



3.52 %



3.24 % Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.20 %



0.15 %



0.19 %



0.15 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.77 %



2.46 %



2.73 %



2.46 % Efficiency ratio(3)



74.26 %



78.60 %



77.90 %



77.30 % Asset Quality































Allowance for credit losses (ACL)































Beginning balance, ACL - loans

$ 19,460



$ 16,531



$ 19,450



$ 16,506

Add: recoveries



747





6





757





8

Less: charge-offs



(622)





(370)





(622)





(511)

Add: provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans



(528)





931





(528)





1,095

Ending balance, ACL - loans

$ 19,057



$ 17,098



$ 19,057



$ 17,098



































Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)

$ 287



$ 650



$ 287



$ 1,009

Add: recovery of unfunded commitments, net



(15)





(293)





(15)





(652)

Ending balance, RUC

$ 272



$ 357



$ 272



$ 357

Total allowance for credit losses

$ 19,329



$ 17,455



$ 19,329



$ 17,455



































Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans



1.07 %



0.95 %



1.07 %



0.95 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans



2.01X



1.78X





2.01X



1.78X

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



(0.03) %



0.08 %



(0.01) %



0.06 % Concentration Ratios































Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



365.89 %



367.24 %



365.89 %



367.24 % Construction loans to total capital (5)



108.84 %



130.19 %



108.84 %



130.19 % Past due and Non-performing Assets































Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing to total gross loans



2.12 %



0.81 %



2.12 %



0.81 % Loans 90 days past due and accruing to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



0.40 %



1.15 %



0.40 %



1.15 % Other real estate owned

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -

Non-performing loans

$ 7,169



$ 20,691



$ 7,169



$ 20,691

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.34 %



0.99 %



0.34 %



0.99 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)































Total risk-based capital ratio



16.44 %



16.78 %



16.44 %



16.78 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



15.39 %



15.85 %



15.39 %



15.85 % Leverage ratio



13.21 %



14.22 %



13.21 %



14.22 % Common equity tier 1 ratio



15.39 %



15.85 %



15.39 %



15.85 % Other information































Common shares closing stock price

$ 18.90



$ 17.73



$ 18.90



$ 17.73

Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)



10.09 %



9.99 %



10.09 %



9.99 % Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)



9.90 %



9.97 %



9.78 %



10.10 % Number of full time equivalent employees



174





195





174





195

Number of full service branch offices



6





6





6





6







(1) Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2025 are preliminary (2) Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income (4) Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied, multifamily, and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital (5) Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars In thousands)



















For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net interest margin (FTE)































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 18,790



$ 15,565



$ 35,300



$ 31,190

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



71





71





141





143

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



18,861





15,636





35,441





31,333



































Average interest earning assets



2,015,991





1,958,869





2,032,686





1,936,568

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.74 %



3.18 %



3.50 %



3.25 % Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.75 %



3.20 %



3.52 %



3.26 %





For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Yield on earning assets (FTE)































Total interest income (GAAP)

$ 34,286



$ 33,436



$ 67,249



$ 65,905

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



71





71





141





143

Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



34,357





33,507





67,390





66,048



































Average interest earning assets



2,015,991





1,958,869





2,032,686





1,936,568

Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.82 %



6.85 %



6.67 %



6.83 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.84 %



6.86 %



6.69 %



6.84 %





For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net interest spread (FTE)































Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.82 %



6.85 %



6.67 %

6.83 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.84 %



6.86 %

6.69 %

6.84 %

































Yield on interest-bearing liabilities (GAAP)



3.97 %



4.83 %

4.08 %

4.80 %

































Net interest spread (GAAP)



2.85 %



2.02 %

2.59 %



2.03 % Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)



2.87 %



2.04 %

2.61 %



2.04 %





As of June 30,



As of June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Tangible common stockholders' equity































Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$ 213,470



$ 224,715



$ 213,470



$ 224,715

Less: intangible assets



-





(17,205)





-





(17,205)

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



213,470





207,510



$ 213,470





207,510

Less: preferred stock



(27,263)





(27,263)





(27,263)





(27,263)

Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



186,207





180,247





186,207





180,247



































Common shares outstanding



7,704,037





7,598,529





7,704,037





7,598,529

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 24.17



$ 23.72



$ 24.17



$ 23.72







As of June 30,



As of June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Stockholders equity, adjusted































Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$ 213,470



$ 224,715



$ 213,470



$ 224,715

Less: intangible assets



-





(17,205)





-





(17,205)

Total tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



213,470





207,510





213,470





207,510







As of June 30,



As of June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Total tangible assets































Total assets (GAAP)

$ 2,114,781



$ 2,093,746



$ 2,114,781



$ 2,093,746

Less: intangible assets



-





(17,205)





-





(17,205)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,114,781





2,076,541





2,114,781





2,076,541







For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Average tangible stockholders' equity































Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 211,081



$ 223,194



$ 209,607



$ 222,648

Less: average intangible assets



-





(16,386)





-





(15,732)

Total average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



211,081





206,808





209,607





206,916







For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended June

30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Average tangible assets































Total average assets (GAAP)

$ 2,132,666



$ 2,090,525



$ 2,144,012



$ 2,063,998

Less: average intangible assets



-





(16,386)





-





(15,732)

Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,132,666





2,074,139





2,144,012





2,048,266



