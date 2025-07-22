MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.: MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter Earnings

Net Income Climbs on Net Interest Margin Expansion and Strategic Balance Sheet Management
FARIFAX, Va., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the financial holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported a surging net income of $4.6 million and net interest margin of 3.75% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $2.1 million and 45 basis points from the previous quarter respectively. Net interest income expanded $2.8 million to $19.3 million and earnings per common share grew to $0.53 during the same period, outperforming market expectations. The Company continues to report strong asset quality and strong capital.
"The team's hard work, dedication and focus on our financial performance was proven with this quarter's results," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We are resolute in building our core banking franchise."
"Our commitment to work with our customers is yielding the results we expected," said Tom Floyd, Chief Lending Officer of MainStreet Bank. "The loan portfolio is in great shape, largely due to our unwavering credit discipline and knowledge of the key players in the community."
"The loan to deposit ratio remained well utilized at 99%," said Alex Vari, Chief Financial Officer of MainStreet Bank. "We are focused on strategically managing our deposits, keeping them in lockstep with our loan funding needs. This directly contributed to the growth of our net interest margin."
The Company maintains an active share repurchase plan in place with approximately $3.1 million in available capacity and continues to evaluate share repurchases as part of the Company's strategic capital plan.
About MainStreet Bank: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.
MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.
MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS - a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of pandemic outbreaks, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(In thousands)
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
December
September
June 30, 2024
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and due from banks
$
20,888
$
18,385
$
21,351
$
15,319
$
17,112
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial
85,796
159,582
161,866
191,637
50,495
Federal funds sold
26,600
24,673
24,491
25,158
23,852
Total cash and cash equivalents
133,284
202,640
207,708
232,114
91,459
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
56,138
55,935
55,747
58,489
57,605
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized
14,846
15,657
16,078
16,016
16,036
Restricted securities, at amortized cost
7,005
7,005
6,873
6,873
6,749
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,057,
1,767,432
1,811,789
1,810,556
1,775,558
1,778,840
Premises and equipment, net
16,569
13,020
13,287
13,571
13,787
Accrued interest and other receivables
15,023
9,607
11,311
11,077
11,916
Computer software, net of amortization
-
-
-
18,881
17,205
Bank owned life insurance
40,117
39,809
39,507
39,203
38,901
Other assets
64,367
67,383
67,031
52,817
61,248
Total Assets
$
2,114,781
$
2,222,845
$
2,228,098
$
2,224,599
$
2,093,746
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
330,045
$
345,319
$
324,307
$
347,575
$
314,636
Interest-bearing demand deposits
124,090
106,033
139,780
197,527
179,513
Savings and NOW deposits
116,069
124,049
64,337
61,893
60,867
Money market deposits
463,904
511,925
560,082
451,936
476,396
Time deposits
764,439
820,999
819,288
834,738
723,951
Total deposits
1,798,547
1,908,325
1,907,794
1,893,669
1,755,363
Subordinated debt, net
71,238
72,138
73,039
72,940
72,841
Other liabilities
31,526
32,764
39,274
31,939
40,827
Total Liabilities
1,901,311
2,013,227
2,020,107
1,998,548
1,869,031
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
Common stock
29,825
29,810
29,466
29,463
29,452
Capital surplus
68,261
67,612
67,823
67,083
66,392
Retained earnings
95,585
92,305
91,150
108,616
109,651
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,464)
(7,372)
(7,711)
(6,374)
(8,043)
Total Stockholders' Equity
213,470
209,618
207,991
226,051
224,715
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,114,781
$
2,222,845
$
2,228,098
$
2,224,599
$
2,093,746
*Derived from audited financial statements
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Year-to-Date
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$
63,554
$
62,238
$
32,443
$
31,111
$
31,323
$
31,615
$
31,655
Interest on investment securities
Taxable securities
851
865
431
420
431
397
430
Tax-exempt securities
530
538
267
263
262
294
268
Interest on interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
1,878
1,694
932
946
2,826
1,041
806
Interest on federal funds sold
436
570
213
223
277
244
277
Total interest income
67,249
65,905
34,286
32,963
35,119
33,591
33,436
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on interest-bearing demand deposits
2,052
3,933
1,004
1,048
2,612
2,117
2,118
Interest on savings and NOW deposits
612
347
391
221
201
206
190
Interest on money market deposits
9,983
10,632
4,707
5,276
5,475
5,277
5,542
Interest on time deposits
17,626
17,819
8,595
9,031
10,003
9,543
9,010
Interest on federal funds purchased
65
298
-
65
-
277
191
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
46
-
-
-
-
-
Interest on subordinated debt
1,611
1,640
799
812
787
828
820
Total interest expense
31,949
34,715
15,496
16,453
19,078
18,248
17,871
Net interest income
35,300
31,190
18,790
16,510
16,041
15,343
15,565
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(543)
443
(543)
-
3,407
2,913
638
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses
35,843
30,747
19,333
16,510
12,634
12,430
14,927
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Deposit account service charges
1,068
959
538
530
481
557
490
Bank owned life insurance income
610
583
308
302
304
302
291
Gain on retirement of subordinated debt
128
-
68
60
-
-
-
Gain on valuation of equity securities
103
-
103
-
-
-
-
Net loss on securities called or matured
-
(48)
-
-
-
-
(48)
Other non-interest income
96
66
49
47
22
27
31
Total non-interest income
2,005
1,560
1,066
939
807
886
764
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
16,664
14,972
8,279
8,385
8,253
7,250
7,484
Furniture and equipment expenses
2,157
1,875
1,141
1,016
830
931
940
Advertising and marketing
1,011
1,020
530
481
600
579
566
Occupancy expenses
714
849
318
396
358
407
415
Outside services
2,463
1,614
1,290
1,173
1,168
845
839
Administrative expenses
499
471
270
229
243
215
229
Computer software intangible impairment
-
-
-
-
19,721
-
-
Other operating expenses
5,551
4,515
2,917
2,634
3,258
2,992
2,362
Total non-interest expenses
29,059
25,316
14,745
14,314
34,431
13,219
12,835
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
8,789
6,991
5,654
3,135
(20,990)
97
2,856
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,746
1,068
1,064
682
(4,823)
(168)
238
Net income (loss)
7,043
5,923
4,590
2,453
(16,167)
265
2,618
Preferred stock dividends
1,078
1,078
539
539
539
539
539
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
5,965
$
4,845
$
4,051
$
1,914
$
(16,706)
$
(274)
$
2,079
Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted
$
0.78
$
0.64
$
0.53
$
0.25
$
(2.20)
$
(0.04)
$
0.27
Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted
7,670,623
7,610,188
7,704,677
7,636,191
7,603,318
7,601,925
7,608,389
UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL
(In thousands)
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Percentage Change
$ Amount
% of
$ Amount
% of
$ Amount
% of
Last 3
Last 12
LOANS:
Construction and land development loans
$
328,351
18.3
%
$
344,742
18.8
%
$
410,698
22.8
%
-4.8
%
-20.1
%
Residential real estate loans
452,458
25.3
%
450,728
24.6
%
449,700
25.0
%
0.4
%
0.6
%
Commercial real estate loans
911,390
50.9
%
933,947
50.9
%
845,030
46.9
%
-2.4
%
7.9
%
Commercial and industrial loans
97,699
5.5
%
105,180
5.6
%
93,559
5.2
%
-7.1
%
4.4
%
Consumer loans
1,075
0.1
%
1,331
0.1
%
2,232
0.1
%
-19.2
%
-51.8
%
Total Gross Loans
$
1,790,973
100.0
%
$
1,835,928
100.0
%
$
1,801,219
100.0
%
-2.4
%
-0.6
%
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(19,057)
(19,460)
(17,098)
Net deferred loan fees
(4,484)
(4,679)
(5,281)
Net Loans
$
1,767,432
$
1,811,789
$
1,778,840
DEPOSITS:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
330,045
18.4
%
$
345,319
18.1
%
$
314,636
17.9
%
-4.4
%
4.9
%
Interest-bearing deposits:
Demand deposits
124,090
6.9
%
106,033
5.6
%
179,513
10.2
%
17.0
%
-30.9
%
Savings and NOW deposits
116,069
6.5
%
124,049
6.5
%
60,867
3.5
%
-6.4
%
90.7
%
Money market deposits
463,904
25.8
%
511,925
26.8
%
476,396
27.1
%
-9.4
%
-2.6
%
Certificates of deposit $250,000 or
490,692
27.2
%
541,772
28.4
%
473,827
27.0
%
-9.4
%
3.6
%
Certificates of deposit less than
273,747
15.2
%
279,227
14.6
%
250,124
14.3
%
-2.0
%
9.4
%
Total Deposits
$
1,798,547
100.0
%
$
1,908,325
100.0
%
$
1,755,363
100.1
%
-5.8
%
2.5
%
BORROWINGS:
Subordinated debt, net
71,238
100.0
%
72,138
100.0
%
72,841
100.0
%
-1.2
%
-2.2
%
Total Borrowings
$
71,238
100.0
%
$
72,138
100.0
%
$
72,841
-1.2
%
-2.2
%
Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
1,869,785
$
1,980,463
$
1,828,204
-5.6
%
2.3
%
Core customer funding sources (1)
$
1,329,804
71.1
%
$
1,330,390
67.2
%
$
1,376,991
75.3
%
0.0
%
-3.4
%
Brokered and listing service sources (2)
468,743
25.1
%
577,935
29.2
%
378,372
20.7
%
-18.9
%
23.9
%
Subordinated debt, net (3)
71,238
3.8
%
72,138
3.6
%
72,841
4.0
%
-1.2
%
-2.2
%
Total Funding Sources
$
1,869,785
100.0
%
$
1,980,463
100.0
%
$
1,828,204
100.0
%
-5.6
%
2.3
%
(1)
Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts.
(2)
Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts.
Excludes $151.3 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of June 30, 2025.
(3)
Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the three months ended June 30, 2025
For the three months ended June 30, 2024
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
ASSETS:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)
$
1,819,307
$
32,443
7.15
%
$
1,782,124
$
31,655
7.12
%
Securities:
Taxable
52,911
431
3.27
%
55,323
430
3.12
%
Tax-exempt
35,434
338
3.83
%
36,717
339
3.71
%
Interest-bearing deposits at other
84,353
932
4.43
%
59,610
806
5.42
%
Federal funds sold
23,986
213
3.56
%
25,095
277
4.43
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
2,015,991
$
34,357
6.84
%
$
1,958,869
$
33,507
6.86
%
Other assets
116,675
131,656
Total assets
$
2,132,666
$
2,090,525
Liabilities and Stockholders'
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand
$
112,579
$
1,004
3.58
%
$
172,221
$
2,118
4.93
%
Savings and NOW deposits
119,163
391
1.32
%
47,767
190
1.60
%
Money market deposits
479,267
4,707
3.94
%
463,641
5,542
4.79
%
Time deposits
784,824
8,595
4.39
%
715,777
9,010
5.05
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
1,495,833
$
14,697
3.94
%
$
1,399,406
$
16,860
4.83
%
Federal funds purchased
1
-
-
13,298
191
5.76
%
Subordinated debt, net
71,199
799
4.50
%
72,802
820
4.52
%
Total interest-bearing
$
1,567,033
$
15,496
3.97
%
$
1,485,506
$
17,871
4.83
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
354,552
381,825
Total liabilities
$
1,921,585
$
1,867,331
Stockholders' Equity
211,081
223,194
Total Liabilities and Stockholders'
$
2,132,666
$
2,090,525
Interest Rate Spread
2.87
%
2.03
%
Net Interest Income
$
18,861
$
15,636
Net Interest Margin
3.75
%
3.20
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
(2)
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(3)
Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%
(4)
Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the six months ended June 30, 2025
For the six months ended June 30, 2024
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
ASSETS:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)
$
1,834,314
$
63,554
6.99
%
$
1,755,443
$
62,238
7.11
%
Securities:
Taxable
53,050
851
3.23
%
55,708
865
3.11
%
Tax-exempt
35,317
671
3.83
%
37,068
681
3.68
%
Interest-bearing deposits at other
85,527
1,878
4.43
%
62,931
1,694
5.40
%
Federal funds sold
24,478
436
3.59
%
25,418
570
4.50
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
2,032,686
$
67,390
6.69
%
$
1,936,568
$
66,048
6.84
%
Other assets
111,326
127,430
Total assets
$
2,144,012
$
2,063,998
Liabilities and Stockholders'
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand
$
111,999
$
2,052
3.69
%
$
159,234
$
3,933
4.95
%
Savings and NOW deposits
93,649
612
1.32
%
45,993
347
1.51
%
Money market deposit
508,319
9,983
3.96
%
448,647
10,632
4.75
%
Time deposits
791,399
17,626
4.49
%
712,898
17,819
5.01
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
1,505,366
$
30,273
4.06
%
$
1,366,772
$
32,731
4.80
%
Federal funds purchased
2,790
65
4.70
%
10,386
298
5.75
%
FHLB advances
-
-
-
1,648
46
5.60
%
Subordinated debt, net
72,116
1,611
4.50
%
72,752
1,640
4.52
%
Total interest-bearing
$
1,580,272
$
31,949
4.08
%
$
1,451,558
$
34,715
4.80
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
354,133
389,792
Total liabilities
$
1,934,405
$
1,841,350
Stockholders' Equity
209,607
222,648
Total Liabilities and Stockholders'
$
2,144,012
$
2,063,998
Interest Rate Spread
2.61
%
2.04
%
Net Interest Income
$
35,441
$
31,333
Net Interest Margin
3.52
%
3.24
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
(2)
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(3)
Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%
(4)
Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
At or For the Three
At or For the Six Months
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Per share Data and Shares Outstanding
Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)
$
0.53
$
0.27
$
0.78
$
0.64
Book value per common share
$
24.17
$
25.99
$
24.17
$
25.99
Tangible book value per common share(2)
$
24.17
$
23.72
$
24.17
$
23.72
Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)
7,704,677
7,608,389
7,670,623
7,610,188
Common shares outstanding at end of period
7,704,037
7,598,529
7,704,037
7,598,529
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.86
%
0.50
%
0.66
%
0.58
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
8.72
%
4.70
%
6.78
%
5.34
%
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
8.84
%
4.64
%
6.60
%
5.00
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)
6.84
%
6.86
%
6.69
%
6.84
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)
3.97
%
4.83
%
4.08
%
4.80
%
Net interest spread (FTE)(2) (annualized)
2.87
%
2.03
%
2.61
%
2.04
%
Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)
3.75
%
3.20
%
3.52
%
3.24
%
Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)
0.20
%
0.15
%
0.19
%
0.15
%
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)
2.77
%
2.46
%
2.73
%
2.46
%
Efficiency ratio(3)
74.26
%
78.60
%
77.90
%
77.30
%
Asset Quality
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
Beginning balance, ACL - loans
$
19,460
$
16,531
$
19,450
$
16,506
Add: recoveries
747
6
757
8
Less: charge-offs
(622)
(370)
(622)
(511)
Add: provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans
(528)
931
(528)
1,095
Ending balance, ACL - loans
$
19,057
$
17,098
$
19,057
$
17,098
Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)
$
287
$
650
$
287
$
1,009
Add: recovery of unfunded commitments, net
(15)
(293)
(15)
(652)
Ending balance, RUC
$
272
$
357
$
272
$
357
Total allowance for credit losses
$
19,329
$
17,455
$
19,329
$
17,455
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans
1.07
%
0.95
%
1.07
%
0.95
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans
2.01X
1.78X
2.01X
1.78X
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)
(0.03)
%
0.08
%
(0.01)
%
0.06
%
Concentration Ratios
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)
365.89
%
367.24
%
365.89
%
367.24
%
Construction loans to total capital (5)
108.84
%
130.19
%
108.84
%
130.19
%
Past due and Non-performing Assets
Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing to total gross loans
2.12
%
0.81
%
2.12
%
0.81
%
Loans 90 days past due and accruing to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Non-accrual loans to total gross loans
0.40
%
1.15
%
0.40
%
1.15
%
Other real estate owned
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Non-performing loans
$
7,169
$
20,691
$
7,169
$
20,691
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.34
%
0.99
%
0.34
%
0.99
%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.44
%
16.78
%
16.44
%
16.78
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
15.39
%
15.85
%
15.39
%
15.85
%
Leverage ratio
13.21
%
14.22
%
13.21
%
14.22
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
15.39
%
15.85
%
15.39
%
15.85
%
Other information
Common shares closing stock price
$
18.90
$
17.73
$
18.90
$
17.73
Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)
10.09
%
9.99
%
10.09
%
9.99
%
Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)
9.90
%
9.97
%
9.78
%
10.10
%
Number of full time equivalent employees
174
195
174
195
Number of full service branch offices
6
6
6
6
(1)
Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2025 are preliminary
(2)
Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
(3)
Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income
(4)
Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied, multifamily, and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
(5)
Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars In thousands)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net interest margin (FTE)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
18,790
$
15,565
$
35,300
$
31,190
FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities
71
71
141
143
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
18,861
15,636
35,441
31,333
Average interest earning assets
2,015,991
1,958,869
2,032,686
1,936,568
Net interest margin (GAAP)
3.74
%
3.18
%
3.50
%
3.25
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
3.75
%
3.20
%
3.52
%
3.26
%
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
Total interest income (GAAP)
$
34,286
$
33,436
$
67,249
$
65,905
FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities
71
71
141
143
Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
34,357
33,507
67,390
66,048
Average interest earning assets
2,015,991
1,958,869
2,032,686
1,936,568
Yield on earning assets (GAAP)
6.82
%
6.85
%
6.67
%
6.83
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)
6.84
%
6.86
%
6.69
%
6.84
%
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net interest spread (FTE)
Yield on earning assets (GAAP)
6.82
%
6.85
%
6.67
%
6.83
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)
6.84
%
6.86
%
6.69
%
6.84
%
Yield on interest-bearing liabilities (GAAP)
3.97
%
4.83
%
4.08
%
4.80
%
Net interest spread (GAAP)
2.85
%
2.02
%
2.59
%
2.03
%
Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)
2.87
%
2.04
%
2.61
%
2.04
%
As of June 30,
As of June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Tangible common stockholders' equity
Total stockholders equity (GAAP)
$
213,470
$
224,715
$
213,470
$
224,715
Less: intangible assets
-
(17,205)
-
(17,205)
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
213,470
207,510
$
213,470
207,510
Less: preferred stock
(27,263)
(27,263)
(27,263)
(27,263)
Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
186,207
180,247
186,207
180,247
Common shares outstanding
7,704,037
7,598,529
7,704,037
7,598,529
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
24.17
$
23.72
$
24.17
$
23.72
As of June 30,
As of June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Stockholders equity, adjusted
Total stockholders equity (GAAP)
$
213,470
$
224,715
$
213,470
$
224,715
Less: intangible assets
-
(17,205)
-
(17,205)
Total tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)
213,470
207,510
213,470
207,510
As of June 30,
As of June 30,
2025
2024
2025
|
2024
Total tangible assets
Total assets (GAAP)
$
2,114,781
$
2,093,746
$
2,114,781
$
2,093,746
Less: intangible assets
-
(17,205)
-
(17,205)
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
2,114,781
2,076,541
2,114,781
2,076,541
For the three months ended
For the six months ended June
30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Average tangible stockholders' equity
Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
211,081
$
223,194
$
209,607
$
222,648
Less: average intangible assets
-
(16,386)
-
(15,732)
Total average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
211,081
206,808
209,607
206,916
For the three months ended
For the six months ended June
2025
2024
2025
2024
Average tangible assets
Total average assets (GAAP)
$
2,132,666
$
2,090,525
$
2,144,012
$
2,063,998
Less: average intangible assets
|
-
(16,386)
-
(15,732)
Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
2,132,666
2,074,139
2,144,012
2,048,266
Contact: Billy Freesmeier
Chief of Staff
(703) 481-4579
SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.