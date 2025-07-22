Anzeige
WKN: A2PNCT | ISIN: US56064Y1001 | Ticker-Symbol: 5L0
Frankfurt
22.07.25 | 08:01
15,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAINSTREET BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAINSTREET BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,60019,40016:01
PR Newswire
22.07.2025 13:30 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.: MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter Earnings

Net Income Climbs on Net Interest Margin Expansion and Strategic Balance Sheet Management

FARIFAX, Va., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the financial holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported a surging net income of $4.6 million and net interest margin of 3.75% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $2.1 million and 45 basis points from the previous quarter respectively. Net interest income expanded $2.8 million to $19.3 million and earnings per common share grew to $0.53 during the same period, outperforming market expectations. The Company continues to report strong asset quality and strong capital.

"The team's hard work, dedication and focus on our financial performance was proven with this quarter's results," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We are resolute in building our core banking franchise."

"Our commitment to work with our customers is yielding the results we expected," said Tom Floyd, Chief Lending Officer of MainStreet Bank. "The loan portfolio is in great shape, largely due to our unwavering credit discipline and knowledge of the key players in the community."

"The loan to deposit ratio remained well utilized at 99%," said Alex Vari, Chief Financial Officer of MainStreet Bank. "We are focused on strategically managing our deposits, keeping them in lockstep with our loan funding needs. This directly contributed to the growth of our net interest margin."

The Company maintains an active share repurchase plan in place with approximately $3.1 million in available capacity and continues to evaluate share repurchases as part of the Company's strategic capital plan.

About MainStreet Bank: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS - a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of pandemic outbreaks, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)










June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



December
31, 2024*



September
30, 2024



June 30, 2024


ASSETS





















Cash and cash equivalents





















Cash and due from banks


$

20,888



$

18,385



$

21,351



$

15,319



$

17,112


Interest-bearing deposits at other financial
institutions



85,796




159,582




161,866




191,637




50,495


Federal funds sold



26,600




24,673




24,491




25,158




23,852


Total cash and cash equivalents



133,284




202,640




207,708




232,114




91,459


Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



56,138




55,935




55,747




58,489




57,605


Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized
cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all
periods



14,846




15,657




16,078




16,016




16,036


Restricted securities, at amortized cost



7,005




7,005




6,873




6,873




6,749


Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,057,
$19,460, $19,450, $18,327, and $17,098, respectively



1,767,432




1,811,789




1,810,556




1,775,558




1,778,840


Premises and equipment, net



16,569




13,020




13,287




13,571




13,787


Accrued interest and other receivables



15,023




9,607




11,311




11,077




11,916


Computer software, net of amortization



-




-




-




18,881




17,205


Bank owned life insurance



40,117




39,809




39,507




39,203




38,901


Other assets



64,367




67,383




67,031




52,817




61,248


Total Assets


$

2,114,781



$

2,222,845



$

2,228,098



$

2,224,599



$

2,093,746


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Liabilities:





















Non-interest bearing deposits


$

330,045



$

345,319



$

324,307



$

347,575



$

314,636


Interest-bearing demand deposits



124,090




106,033




139,780




197,527




179,513


Savings and NOW deposits



116,069




124,049




64,337




61,893




60,867


Money market deposits



463,904




511,925




560,082




451,936




476,396


Time deposits



764,439




820,999




819,288




834,738




723,951


Total deposits



1,798,547




1,908,325




1,907,794




1,893,669




1,755,363


Subordinated debt, net



71,238




72,138




73,039




72,940




72,841


Other liabilities



31,526




32,764




39,274




31,939




40,827


Total Liabilities



1,901,311




2,013,227




2,020,107




1,998,548




1,869,031


Stockholders' Equity:





















Preferred stock



27,263




27,263




27,263




27,263




27,263


Common stock



29,825




29,810




29,466




29,463




29,452


Capital surplus



68,261




67,612




67,823




67,083




66,392


Retained earnings



95,585




92,305




91,150




108,616




109,651


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(7,464)




(7,372)




(7,711)




(6,374)




(8,043)


Total Stockholders' Equity



213,470




209,618




207,991




226,051




224,715


Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

2,114,781



$

2,222,845



$

2,228,098



$

2,224,599



$

2,093,746



*Derived from audited financial statements

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended




June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024


INTEREST INCOME:





























Interest and fees on loans


$

63,554



$

62,238



$

32,443



$

31,111



$

31,323



$

31,615



$

31,655


Interest on investment securities





























Taxable securities



851




865




431




420




431




397




430


Tax-exempt securities



530




538




267




263




262




294




268


Interest on interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions



1,878




1,694




932




946




2,826




1,041




806


Interest on federal funds sold



436




570




213




223




277




244




277


Total interest income



67,249




65,905




34,286




32,963




35,119




33,591




33,436


INTEREST EXPENSE:





























Interest on interest-bearing demand deposits



2,052




3,933




1,004




1,048




2,612




2,117




2,118


Interest on savings and NOW deposits



612




347




391




221




201




206




190


Interest on money market deposits



9,983




10,632




4,707




5,276




5,475




5,277




5,542


Interest on time deposits



17,626




17,819




8,595




9,031




10,003




9,543




9,010


Interest on federal funds purchased



65




298




-




65




-




277




191


Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



-




46




-




-




-




-




-


Interest on subordinated debt



1,611




1,640




799




812




787




828




820


Total interest expense



31,949




34,715




15,496




16,453




19,078




18,248




17,871


Net interest income



35,300




31,190




18,790




16,510




16,041




15,343




15,565


Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



(543)




443




(543)




-




3,407




2,913




638


Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses



35,843




30,747




19,333




16,510




12,634




12,430




14,927


NON-INTEREST INCOME:





























Deposit account service charges



1,068




959




538




530




481




557




490


Bank owned life insurance income



610




583




308




302




304




302




291


Gain on retirement of subordinated debt



128




-




68




60




-




-




-


Gain on valuation of equity securities



103




-




103




-




-




-




-


Net loss on securities called or matured



-




(48)




-




-




-




-




(48)


Other non-interest income



96




66




49




47




22




27




31


Total non-interest income



2,005




1,560




1,066




939




807




886




764


NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:





























Salaries and employee benefits



16,664




14,972




8,279




8,385




8,253




7,250




7,484


Furniture and equipment expenses



2,157




1,875




1,141




1,016




830




931




940


Advertising and marketing



1,011




1,020




530




481




600




579




566


Occupancy expenses



714




849




318




396




358




407




415


Outside services



2,463




1,614




1,290




1,173




1,168




845




839


Administrative expenses



499




471




270




229




243




215




229


Computer software intangible impairment



-




-




-




-




19,721




-




-


Other operating expenses



5,551




4,515




2,917




2,634




3,258




2,992




2,362


Total non-interest expenses



29,059




25,316




14,745




14,314




34,431




13,219




12,835


Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)



8,789




6,991




5,654




3,135




(20,990)




97




2,856


Income tax expense (benefit)



1,746




1,068




1,064




682




(4,823)




(168)




238


Net income (loss)



7,043




5,923




4,590




2,453




(16,167)




265




2,618


Preferred stock dividends



1,078




1,078




539




539




539




539




539


Net income (loss) available to common shareholders


$

5,965



$

4,845



$

4,051



$

1,914



$

(16,706)



$

(274)



$

2,079


Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted


$

0.78



$

0.64



$

0.53



$

0.25



$

(2.20)



$

(0.04)



$

0.27


Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,670,623




7,610,188




7,704,677




7,636,191




7,603,318




7,601,925




7,608,389


UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)




June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



June 30, 2024



Percentage Change




$ Amount



% of
Total



$ Amount



% of
Total



$ Amount



% of
Total



Last 3
Mos



Last 12
Mos


LOANS:

































Construction and land development loans


$

328,351




18.3

%


$

344,742




18.8

%


$

410,698




22.8

%



-4.8

%



-20.1

%

Residential real estate loans



452,458




25.3

%



450,728




24.6

%



449,700




25.0

%



0.4

%



0.6

%

Commercial real estate loans



911,390




50.9

%



933,947




50.9

%



845,030




46.9

%



-2.4

%



7.9

%

Commercial and industrial loans



97,699




5.5

%



105,180




5.6

%



93,559




5.2

%



-7.1

%



4.4

%

Consumer loans



1,075




0.1

%



1,331




0.1

%



2,232




0.1

%



-19.2

%



-51.8

%

Total Gross Loans


$

1,790,973




100.0

%


$

1,835,928




100.0

%


$

1,801,219




100.0

%



-2.4

%



-0.6

%

Less: Allowance for credit losses



(19,057)








(19,460)








(17,098)














Net deferred loan fees



(4,484)








(4,679)








(5,281)














Net Loans


$

1,767,432







$

1,811,789







$

1,778,840














DEPOSITS:

































Non-interest bearing deposits


$

330,045




18.4

%


$

345,319




18.1

%


$

314,636




17.9

%



-4.4

%



4.9

%

Interest-bearing deposits:

































Demand deposits



124,090




6.9

%



106,033




5.6

%



179,513




10.2

%



17.0

%



-30.9

%

Savings and NOW deposits



116,069




6.5

%



124,049




6.5

%



60,867




3.5

%



-6.4

%



90.7

%

Money market deposits



463,904




25.8

%



511,925




26.8

%



476,396




27.1

%



-9.4

%



-2.6

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or
more



490,692




27.2

%



541,772




28.4

%



473,827




27.0

%



-9.4

%



3.6

%

Certificates of deposit less than
$250,000



273,747




15.2

%



279,227




14.6

%



250,124




14.3

%



-2.0

%



9.4

%

Total Deposits


$

1,798,547




100.0

%


$

1,908,325




100.0

%


$

1,755,363




100.1

%



-5.8

%



2.5

%

BORROWINGS:

































Subordinated debt, net



71,238




100.0

%



72,138




100.0

%



72,841




100.0

%



-1.2

%



-2.2

%

Total Borrowings


$

71,238




100.0

%


$

72,138




100.0

%


$

72,841








-1.2

%



-2.2

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings


$

1,869,785







$

1,980,463







$

1,828,204








-5.6

%



2.3

%


































Core customer funding sources (1)


$

1,329,804




71.1

%


$

1,330,390




67.2

%


$

1,376,991




75.3

%



0.0

%



-3.4

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)



468,743




25.1

%



577,935




29.2

%



378,372




20.7

%



-18.9

%



23.9

%

Subordinated debt, net (3)



71,238




3.8

%



72,138




3.6

%



72,841




4.0

%



-1.2

%



-2.2

%

Total Funding Sources


$

1,869,785




100.0

%


$

1,980,463




100.0

%


$

1,828,204




100.0

%



-5.6

%



2.3

%



(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts.

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts.


Excludes $151.3 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of June 30, 2025.

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)




For the three months ended June 30, 2025



For the three months ended June 30, 2024




Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)



Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)


ASSETS:

























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans (1)(2)


$

1,819,307



$

32,443




7.15

%


$

1,782,124



$

31,655




7.12

%

Securities:

























Taxable



52,911




431




3.27

%



55,323




430




3.12

%

Tax-exempt



35,434




338




3.83

%



36,717




339




3.71

%

Interest-bearing deposits at other
financial institutions



84,353




932




4.43

%



59,610




806




5.42

%

Federal funds sold



23,986




213




3.56

%



25,095




277




4.43

%

Total interest-earning assets


$

2,015,991



$

34,357




6.84

%


$

1,958,869



$

33,507




6.86

%

Other assets



116,675












131,656










Total assets


$

2,132,666











$

2,090,525










Liabilities and Stockholders'
Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand
deposits


$

112,579



$

1,004




3.58

%


$

172,221



$

2,118




4.93

%

Savings and NOW deposits



119,163




391




1.32

%



47,767




190




1.60

%

Money market deposits



479,267




4,707




3.94

%



463,641




5,542




4.79

%

Time deposits



784,824




8,595




4.39

%



715,777




9,010




5.05

%

Total interest-bearing deposits


$

1,495,833



$

14,697




3.94

%


$

1,399,406



$

16,860




4.83

%

Federal funds purchased



1




-




-




13,298




191




5.76

%

Subordinated debt, net



71,199




799




4.50

%



72,802




820




4.52

%

Total interest-bearing
liabilities


$

1,567,033



$

15,496




3.97

%


$

1,485,506



$

17,871




4.83

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities



354,552












381,825










Total liabilities


$

1,921,585











$

1,867,331










Stockholders' Equity



211,081












223,194










Total Liabilities and Stockholders'
Equity


$

2,132,666











$

2,090,525










Interest Rate Spread











2.87

%











2.03

%

Net Interest Income






$

18,861











$

15,636






Net Interest Margin











3.75

%











3.20

%



(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)




For the six months ended June 30, 2025



For the six months ended June 30, 2024




Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)



Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)


ASSETS:

























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans (1)(2)


$

1,834,314



$

63,554



6.99

%


$

1,755,443



$

62,238



7.11

%

Securities:

























Taxable



53,050




851



3.23

%



55,708




865



3.11

%

Tax-exempt



35,317




671



3.83

%



37,068




681



3.68

%

Interest-bearing deposits at other
financial institutions



85,527




1,878



4.43

%



62,931




1,694



5.40

%

Federal funds sold



24,478




436



3.59

%



25,418




570



4.50

%

Total interest-earning assets


$

2,032,686



$

67,390



6.69

%


$

1,936,568



$

66,048



6.84

%

Other assets



111,326












127,430










Total assets


$

2,144,012











$

2,063,998










Liabilities and Stockholders'
Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand
deposits


$

111,999



$

2,052



3.69

%


$

159,234



$

3,933



4.95

%

Savings and NOW deposits



93,649




612



1.32

%



45,993




347



1.51

%

Money market deposit



508,319




9,983



3.96

%



448,647




10,632



4.75

%

Time deposits



791,399




17,626



4.49

%



712,898




17,819



5.01

%

Total interest-bearing deposits


$

1,505,366



$

30,273



4.06

%


$

1,366,772



$

32,731



4.80

%

Federal funds purchased



2,790




65



4.70

%



10,386




298



5.75

%

FHLB advances



-




-



-




1,648




46



5.60

%

Subordinated debt, net



72,116




1,611



4.50

%



72,752




1,640



4.52

%

Total interest-bearing
liabilities


$

1,580,272



$

31,949



4.08

%


$

1,451,558



$

34,715



4.80

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities



354,133












389,792










Total liabilities


$

1,934,405











$

1,841,350










Stockholders' Equity



209,607












222,648










Total Liabilities and Stockholders'
Equity


$

2,144,012











$

2,063,998










Interest Rate Spread











2.61

%











2.04

%

Net Interest Income






$

35,441











$

31,333






Net Interest Margin










3.52

%










3.24

%



(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data)




At or For the Three
Months Ended



At or For the Six Months
Ended




June 30,



June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Per share Data and Shares Outstanding

















Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)


$

0.53



$

0.27



$

0.78



$

0.64


Book value per common share


$

24.17



$

25.99



$

24.17



$

25.99


Tangible book value per common share(2)


$

24.17



$

23.72



$

24.17



$

23.72


Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,704,677




7,608,389




7,670,623




7,610,188


Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,704,037




7,598,529




7,704,037




7,598,529


Performance Ratios

















Return on average assets (annualized)



0.86

%



0.50

%



0.66

%



0.58

%

Return on average equity (annualized)



8.72

%



4.70

%



6.78

%



5.34

%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)



8.84

%



4.64

%



6.60

%



5.00

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)



6.84

%



6.86

%



6.69

%



6.84

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



3.97

%



4.83

%



4.08

%



4.80

%

Net interest spread (FTE)(2) (annualized)



2.87

%



2.03

%



2.61

%



2.04

%

Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)



3.75

%



3.20

%



3.52

%



3.24

%

Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.20

%



0.15

%



0.19

%



0.15

%

Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.77

%



2.46

%



2.73

%



2.46

%

Efficiency ratio(3)



74.26

%



78.60

%



77.90

%



77.30

%

Asset Quality

















Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

















Beginning balance, ACL - loans


$

19,460



$

16,531



$

19,450



$

16,506


Add: recoveries



747




6




757




8


Less: charge-offs



(622)




(370)




(622)




(511)


Add: provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans



(528)




931




(528)




1,095


Ending balance, ACL - loans


$

19,057



$

17,098



$

19,057



$

17,098



















Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)


$

287



$

650



$

287



$

1,009


Add: recovery of unfunded commitments, net



(15)




(293)




(15)




(652)


Ending balance, RUC


$

272



$

357



$

272



$

357


Total allowance for credit losses


$

19,329



$

17,455



$

19,329



$

17,455



















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans



1.07

%



0.95

%



1.07

%



0.95

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans



2.01X



1.78X




2.01X



1.78X


Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



(0.03)

%



0.08

%



(0.01)

%



0.06

%

Concentration Ratios

















Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



365.89

%



367.24

%



365.89

%



367.24

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)



108.84

%



130.19

%



108.84

%



130.19

%

Past due and Non-performing Assets

















Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing to total gross loans



2.12

%



0.81

%



2.12

%



0.81

%

Loans 90 days past due and accruing to total gross loans



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



0.40

%



1.15

%



0.40

%



1.15

%

Other real estate owned


$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-


Non-performing loans


$

7,169



$

20,691



$

7,169



$

20,691


Non-performing assets to total assets



0.34

%



0.99

%



0.34

%



0.99

%

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)

















Total risk-based capital ratio



16.44

%



16.78

%



16.44

%



16.78

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



15.39

%



15.85

%



15.39

%



15.85

%

Leverage ratio



13.21

%



14.22

%



13.21

%



14.22

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio



15.39

%



15.85

%



15.39

%



15.85

%

Other information

















Common shares closing stock price


$

18.90



$

17.73



$

18.90



$

17.73


Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)



10.09

%



9.99

%



10.09

%



9.99

%

Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)



9.90

%



9.97

%



9.78

%



10.10

%

Number of full time equivalent employees



174




195




174




195


Number of full service branch offices



6




6




6




6




(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2025 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied, multifamily, and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)











For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended
June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Net interest margin (FTE)

















Net interest income (GAAP)


$

18,790



$

15,565



$

35,300



$

31,190


FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



71




71




141




143


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



18,861




15,636




35,441




31,333



















Average interest earning assets



2,015,991




1,958,869




2,032,686




1,936,568


Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.74

%



3.18

%



3.50

%



3.25

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.75

%



3.20

%



3.52

%



3.26

%



For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended
June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Yield on earning assets (FTE)

















Total interest income (GAAP)


$

34,286



$

33,436



$

67,249



$

65,905


FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



71




71




141




143


Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



34,357




33,507




67,390




66,048



















Average interest earning assets



2,015,991




1,958,869




2,032,686




1,936,568


Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.82

%



6.85

%



6.67

%



6.83

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.84

%



6.86

%



6.69

%



6.84

%



For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended
June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Net interest spread (FTE)

















Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.82

%



6.85

%



6.67

%


6.83

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.84

%



6.86

%


6.69

%


6.84

%


















Yield on interest-bearing liabilities (GAAP)



3.97

%



4.83

%


4.08

%


4.80

%


















Net interest spread (GAAP)



2.85

%



2.02

%


2.59

%



2.03

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)



2.87

%



2.04

%


2.61

%



2.04

%



As of June 30,



As of June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Tangible common stockholders' equity

















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)


$

213,470



$

224,715



$

213,470



$

224,715


Less: intangible assets



-




(17,205)




-




(17,205)


Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



213,470




207,510



$

213,470




207,510


Less: preferred stock



(27,263)




(27,263)




(27,263)




(27,263)


Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



186,207




180,247




186,207




180,247



















Common shares outstanding



7,704,037




7,598,529




7,704,037




7,598,529


Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


$

24.17



$

23.72



$

24.17



$

23.72




As of June 30,



As of June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Stockholders equity, adjusted

















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)


$

213,470



$

224,715



$

213,470



$

224,715


Less: intangible assets



-




(17,205)




-




(17,205)


Total tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



213,470




207,510




213,470




207,510




As of June 30,



As of June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Total tangible assets

















Total assets (GAAP)


$

2,114,781



$

2,093,746



$

2,114,781



$

2,093,746


Less: intangible assets



-




(17,205)




-




(17,205)


Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,114,781




2,076,541




2,114,781




2,076,541




For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended June

30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Average tangible stockholders' equity

















Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP)


$

211,081



$

223,194



$

209,607



$

222,648


Less: average intangible assets



-




(16,386)




-




(15,732)


Total average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



211,081




206,808




209,607




206,916




For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended June
30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Average tangible assets

















Total average assets (GAAP)


$

2,132,666



$

2,090,525



$

2,144,012



$

2,063,998


Less: average intangible assets



-




(16,386)




-




(15,732)


Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,132,666




2,074,139




2,144,012




2,048,266


Contact: Billy Freesmeier

Chief of Staff

(703) 481-4579

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
