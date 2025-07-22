AmeriServ Financial, Inc.: Ameriserv Financial Reports Earnings For The Second Quarter And First Six Months Of 2025 And Announces Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) reported a second quarter 2025 net loss of $282,000, or $0.02 per diluted common share. This earnings performance represented a $93,000 improvement from the second quarter of 2024 when the net loss totaled $375,000, or $0.02 per diluted common share. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $1,626,000, or $0.10 per diluted common share. This represented an 11.1% increase in earnings per share from the six-month period of 2024 when net income totaled $1,529,000, or $0.09 per diluted common share. The following table details the Company's financial performance for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:





























Second

Quarter

2025

Second

Quarter

2024

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

















Net income (loss)

$ (282,000)

$ (375,000)

$ 1,626,000

$ 1,529,000 Diluted earnings per share

$ (0.02)

$ (0.02)

$ 0.10

$ 0.09

Jeffrey A. Stopko, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the second quarter 2025 financial results: "The resolution of our largest problem loan in the second quarter of 2025 resulted in an increased provision for credit losses which caused the modest loss reported for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial has achieved positive operating leverage in both quarters of 2025 as our total revenue increased while our non-interest expenses declined. The increase in total revenue was caused by meaningful improvement in our net interest margin which increased by 34 basis points for the first six months of 2025 leading to a $2.7 million increase in net interest income. We believe that our balance sheet is well positioned for further quarterly net interest income growth and net interest margin improvement, which is important since this category represents approximately 70% of our total revenue. Additionally, our non-interest expense has favorably declined in both quarters of 2025. We will continue to diligently focus on both expense control and revenue growth to further improve the Company's operating efficiency."

All second quarter and six months 2025 financial performance metrics within this document are compared to the second quarter and six months of 2024 unless otherwise noted.

The Company's net interest income in the second quarter of 2025 increased by $1.5 million, or 17.1%, from the prior year's second quarter and, for the first six months of 2025, increased by $2.7 million, or 15.3%, when compared to the first six months of 2024. The Company's net interest margin of 3.10% for the second quarter of 2025 and 3.06% for the six months of 2025 represents a 36-basis point improvement for the quarter and a 34-basis point increase for the six months. The increase reflects controlled balance sheet growth, as both total loans and total deposits are at higher levels due to management's effective business development strategies. This, combined with effective pricing strategies, resulted in both the total earning asset yield and cost of interest-bearing funds improving between years. The Federal Reserve's action to lower short-term interest rates during the latter portion of 2024 favorably impacted total interest-bearing deposits and borrowings costs. Also, while the U.S. Treasury yield curve remains modestly inverted on the short end, yields in the mid to long end of the curve are higher and demonstrate a steeper upward slope which favorably impacted earning asset yields. Management believes the net interest margin will continue to improve through the second half of 2025. Earnings performance so far in 2025 was also favorably impacted by a lower level of total non-interest expense as management works to carefully control operating costs. Unfavorably impacting earnings was the Company recognizing a significantly higher provision for credit losses for both the second quarter and six months of 2025 when compared to both time periods of 2024. Also, non-interest income is lower than what was recognized in both time periods last year. Overall, the improvement in the Company's performance including increased net interest income and lower total non-interest expense more than offset the higher provision for credit losses and lower level of non-interest income resulting in earnings through six months of 2025 exceeding earnings through the first six months of 2024 by $97,000, or 6.3%.

Total average loans in the first six months of 2025 grew from the 2024 six-month average by $37.2 million, or 3.6%, due to consistent new loan funding opportunities throughout 2024. So far in 2025, loan originations modestly exceed payoff activity and resulted in an $811,000, or 0.1%, increase in total loans since December 31, 2024. Overall, total loans continue to be well above the $1.0 billion threshold, averaging $1.069 billion for the second quarter of 2025. Total loan interest income improved in the first half of 2025 compared to the first half of 2024 due to the increased level of average total loans outstanding, and a portion of commercial real estate (CRE) loans, that were booked at the onset of the COVID pandemic when interest rates were low, have been repricing upward during the first six months of 2025. These favorable items resulted in total loan interest income improving by $1.7 million, or 6.0%, when the first half of 2025 is compared to first half of 2024.

Total investment securities averaged $236.8 million for the first half of 2025, which was $1.5 million, or 0.6%, lower than the $238.3 million average for the first half of 2024. The decrease reflects management's 2024 strategy to allocate more cash flow from the securities portfolio to higher yielding loans while the Company controlled the amount of high cost overnight borrowed funds. However, our liquidity position strengthened during the first six months of 2025 due to deposit growth. Therefore, more funds were available to invest in the securities portfolio during a time when security yields improved, making purchases more attractive. As a result, the securities portfolio grew by $17.9 million, or 8.1%, since December 31, 2024. New investment security purchases were also necessary to replace cash flow from maturing securities to maintain appropriate balances for pledging purposes related to public fund deposits. The improved yields for new securities purchases caused interest income from investments to increase by $316,000, or 6.4%, for the first six months of 2025 compared to last year's first six months. Overall, through six months, the average balance of total interest earning assets increased from last year's average by $45.5 million, or 3.6%, while total interest income increased by $2.0 million, or 6.0%, from the first half of 2024.

On the liability side of the balance sheet, total average deposits through the first six months of 2025 were $67.8 million, or 5.8%, higher when compared to the first six months of 2024 due to the Company's successful business development efforts. Additionally, the Company's core deposit base continues to demonstrate the strength and stability that it has for many years due to customer loyalty and confidence in AmeriServ Financial Bank. The Company does not utilize brokered deposits as a funding source. The loan to deposit ratio averaged 86.2% in the second quarter of 2025, which indicates that the Company has ample capacity to continue to grow its loan portfolio and is well positioned to support our customers and our community during times of economic volatility.

Total interest expense favorably decreased by $340,000, or 4.5%, for the second quarter of 2025 and decreased by $726,000, or 4.8%, for the six months when compared to both time periods of 2024. Deposit interest expense declined by $56,000, or 0.4%, through the first six months of 2025 despite total average interest-bearing deposits growing by $68.7 million, or 7.0%, compared to the first six months of last year. The year to date decrease in deposit interest expense reflects the benefit of the Federal Reserve easing monetary policy during the final four months of 2024. This reduction in interest-bearing deposit costs contributed to the previously mentioned improvement in the net interest margin. Overall, total deposit cost (including the benefit of non-interest-bearing demand deposits which remained relatively stable between years) averaged 2.06% in the first half of 2025, which is a 12-basis point improvement from the first half of 2024.

Total borrowings interest expense decreased by $359,000, or 28.8%, for the second quarter of 2025 and declined by $670,000, or 26.5%, for the first six months when compared to both time periods of 2024. The Company's utilization of overnight borrowed funds in the first half of 2025 was significantly lower than the first half of 2024 by $26.0 million, or 83.8%, due to the higher level of total average deposits. The decrease in borrowings interest expense also reflects the Federal Reserve's 2024 action to ease monetary policy by 100 basis points which had an immediate and favorable impact on the cost of overnight borrowed funds. Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank averaged $52.9 million for the first half of 2025, which is $3.6 million, or 7.3%, higher than the $49.3 million average for the first half of 2024. Management's strategy to increase term advances to lock in lower rates than overnight borrowings is due to the inversion in the short end of the yield curve and has favorably impacted net interest income.

The Company recorded a $3.1 million provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025 after recording provision expense of $434,000 in the second quarter of 2024, resulting in an increase in expense of $2.7 million. For the first six months of 2025, the Company recognized a $3.0 million provision for credit losses after recognizing a $123,000 provision for credit losses recovery in the first six months of 2024, resulting in a net unfavorable change of $3.2 million. The provision for credit losses expense in the second quarter of 2025 primarily reflects the resolution of the Company's largest problem asset, a mixed use commercial real estate retail/office property in the Pittsburgh market. The provision covers an additional $2.8 million charge-off that was necessary to write this property down to a court approved sales price at a hearing that was held in late June. The second quarter provision for credit losses also reflects an increase in historical loss rates, due to this large charge-off, used to calculate the allowance for loan credit losses in accordance with current expected credit losses (CECL).

Non-performing assets increased since March 31, 2025, by $1.4 million, or 9.7%, and totaled $16.4 million. The increase reflects the net impact of the charge-off of the mixed use CRE loan, mentioned in the previous paragraph, which was more than offset by the transfer of three C&I loans from one borrower relationship and one additional $935,000 CRE loan into non-accrual status. Non-performing loans represented 1.42% of total loans at June 30, 2025. The Company recognized net loan charge-offs of $3.0 million, or 0.56% of total average loans, in the first six months of 2025 compared to net loan charge-offs of $332,000, or 0.06% of total average loans, in the first six months of 2024. Overall, the Company's allowance for loan credit losses provided 93% coverage of non-performing loans and 1.32% of total loans at June 30, 2025.

Total non-interest income in the second quarter of 2025 decreased by $276,000, or 6.3%, from the prior year's second quarter and declined by $1.1 million, or 11.8%, in the first half of 2025 when compared to the first half of 2024. The decrease in both time periods was due to lower levels of wealth management fees by $277,000, or 9.1%, for the quarter and by $679,000, or 10.7%, for the six months. Also, contributing to the unfavorable comparison for the six months were lower levels of other income by $285,000, or 16.9%, bank owned life insurance (BOLI) by $69,000, or 12.0%, and mortgage banking revenue by $60,000, or 41.1%. The decrease in wealth management fees is attributed to the volatility and uncertainty that existed in the financial markets due to government fiscal policy, particularly earlier in 2025. While equity markets rebounded during the second quarter of 2025, the first quarter 2025 decline in major market indexes unfavorably impacted equity securities resulting in management fees declining. Additionally, the Financial Services division benefitted from several large new business cases in 2024. Overall, the fair market value of wealth management assets totaled $2.6 billion at June 30, 2025 and increased by $24.7 million, or 1.0%, since December 31, 2024. The decrease in other income for the six months of 2025 was primarily due to the Company recognizing a $250,000 signing bonus from the renewal of a contract with Visa in the first quarter of 2024 while there was no such bonus in 2025. The decrease to BOLI revenue for the six months resulted from the bank receiving a larger death claim in the first quarter of 2024 while the lower level of mortgage banking revenue resulted from a decreased level of residential mortgage production in 2025.

Total non-interest expense in the second quarter of 2025 decreased by $1.6 million, or 11.9%, when compared to the second quarter of 2024 and decreased by $1.7 million, or 6.7%, during the first half of 2025 when compared to the first half of 2024. Professional fees decreased by $1.2 million, or 56.9%, for the second quarter and were $1.5 million, or 48.7%, lower for the six months as 2024 legal and professional services costs were unfavorably impacted by litigation and responses to the actions of an activist investor. This matter was resolved in June 2024 as a result of a Settlement Agreement. Also favorably impacting total non-interest expense were lower other expenses by $395,000, or 25.0%, for the second quarter of 2025 and by $417,000, or 15.2%, for the six months. The lower level of other expenses was primarily driven by the Company having to recognize a $376,000 pension settlement charge in the second quarter of 2024 while no such charge was required so far in 2025. For the six-month time-period, data processing and IT expenses increased by $104,000, or 4.5%, compared to the first six months of 2024 due to additional expenses related to monitoring our computing and network environment. Salaries & employee benefits increased by $74,000, or 0.5%, compared to last year's first six months. Within this broad category, health care costs are $332,000, or 22.2%, higher as the Company did not have to recognize any premium costs in January 2024 due to the effective negotiations with our health care provider last year. Total salaries increased by $177,000, or 1.8%, due to annual salary merit increases which were somewhat offset by a lower number of employees. Additionally, helping to offset the higher costs within total salaries & employee benefits were reduced levels of incentive compensation by $393,000, or 45.1%, largely in the Wealth Management division.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $408,000 in the first half of 2025, or an effective tax rate of 20.1%, which compares to income tax expense of $374,000, or an effective tax rate of 19.7%, in the first half of 2024.

The Company had total assets of $1.45 billion, shareholders' equity of $110.9 million, a book value of $6.71 per common share and a tangible book value of $5.89 (1) per common share on June 30, 2025. Book value per common share increased by $0.43, or 6.8%, and tangible book value per common share increased by $0.44, or 8.1%, since June 30, 2024, due to a favorable adjustment for both the unrealized loss on available for sale securities and the Company's defined benefit pension plan. The Company continued to maintain strong capital ratios that exceed the regulatory defined well capitalized status as of June 30, 2025.

QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.03 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend. The cash dividend is payable August 18, 2025 to shareholders of record on August 4, 2025. This cash dividend represents a 3.9% annualized yield using the July 18, 2025 closing stock price of $3.08 and a 60% payout ratio based upon 2025 year to date earnings.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's current views and expectations about new and existing programs and products, relationships, opportunities, technology, market conditions, dividend program, and future payment obligations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "continuing," "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "strategy," or similar statements. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements, and no reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial markets, the level of inflation, and the direction of interest rates; volatility in earnings due to certain financial assets and liabilities held at fair value; competition levels; loan and investment prepayments differing from our assumptions; insufficient allowance for credit losses; a higher level of loan charge-offs and delinquencies than anticipated; material adverse changes in our operations or earnings; a decline in the economy in our market areas; changes in relationships with major customers; changes in effective income tax rates; higher or lower cash flow levels than anticipated; inability to hire or retain qualified employees; a decline in the levels of deposits or loss of alternate funding sources; a decrease in loan origination volume or an inability to close loans currently in the pipeline; changes in laws and regulations; adoption, interpretation and implementation of accounting pronouncements; operational risks, including the risk of fraud by employees, customers or outsiders; unanticipated effects to our banking platform; and the inability to successfully implement or expand new lines of business or new products and services. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause AmeriServ's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in AmeriServ's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of AmeriServ's management and on currently available information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by AmeriServ on its website or otherwise. AmeriServ undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.



























(1) Non-GAAP Financial Information. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release.

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DATA June 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands, except per share and ratio data) (Unaudited)

2025







1QTR

2QTR

YEAR TO

DATE PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:

























Net income (loss)



$ 1,908



$ (282)



$ 1,626





























PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):

























Return on average assets





0.54 %



(0.08) %



0.23 % Return on average equity





7.12





(1.02)





2.99

Return on average tangible common equity (1)





8.14





(1.16)





3.41

Net interest margin





3.01





3.10





3.06

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans





0.02





1.09





0.56

Efficiency ratio (3)





83.67





80.73





82.18





























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:

























Basic



$ 0.12



$ (0.02)



$ 0.10

Average number of common shares outstanding





16,519





16,519





16,519

Diluted



$ 0.12



$ (0.02)



$ 0.10

Average number of common shares outstanding





16,519





16,519





16,519

Cash dividends paid per share



$ 0.03



$ 0.03



$ 0.06



2024









1QTR

2QTR

YEAR TO

DATE PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:

























Net income (loss)



$ 1,904



$ (375)



$ 1,529





























PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):

























Return on average assets





0.55 %



(0.11) %



0.22 % Return on average equity





7.51





(1.47)





3.00

Return on average tangible common equity (1)





8.67





(1.70)





3.47

Net interest margin





2.70





2.74





2.72

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans





0.05





0.08





0.06

Efficiency ratio (3)





86.60





100.33





93.35





























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:

























Basic



$ 0.11



$ (0.02)



$ 0.09

Average number of common shares outstanding





17,147





17,030





17,089

Diluted



$ 0.11



$ (0.02)



$ 0.09

Average number of common shares outstanding





17,147





17,030





17,089

Cash dividends paid per share



$ 0.03



$ 0.03



$ 0.06



AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV --CONTINUED-- (Dollars in thousands, except per share, statistical, and ratio data) (Unaudited)

2025





































1QTR

2QTR

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:























Assets











$ 1,431,524

$ 1,448,733

Short-term investments/overnight funds













3,865



3,909

Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses - securities













231,454



237,320

Trading securities













0



5,101

Total loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income













1,062,326



1,069,220

Allowance for credit losses - loans













13,812



14,060

Intangible assets













13,682



13,677

Deposits













1,216,838



1,244,533

Short-term and FHLB borrowings













63,121



51,611

Subordinated debt, net













26,736



26,747

Shareholders' equity













110,759



110,921

Non-performing assets













14,971



16,419

Tangible common equity ratio (1)













6.85 %

6.78 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) ratio













12.73



12.50

PER COMMON SHARE:























Book value











$ 6.70

$ 6.71

Tangible book value (1)













5.88



5.89

Market value (2)













2.43



3.04

Wealth management assets - fair market value (4)











$ 2,486,920

$ 2,583,839



























STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:























Full-time equivalent employees













298



309

Branch locations













16



16

Common shares outstanding













16,519,267



16,519,267























































2024



1QTR

2QTR

3QTR

4QTR

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:























Assets $ 1,384,516

$ 1,403,438

$ 1,405,187

$ 1,422,362

Short-term investments/overnight funds

3,353



2,925



4,877



3,855

Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses - securities

230,419



230,425



230,042



219,457

Trading securities

0



0



0



0

Total loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income

1,026,586



1,039,258



1,040,421



1,068,409

Allowance for credit losses - loans

14,639



14,611



14,420



13,912

Intangible assets

13,705



13,699



13,693



13,688

Deposits

1,176,578



1,170,359



1,189,330



1,200,995

Short-term and FHLB borrowings

60,858



85,495



66,312



70,700

Subordinated debt, net

26,695



26,706



26,716



26,726

Shareholders' equity

103,933



103,661



108,182



107,248

Non-performing assets

12,161



12,817



12,657



13,657

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

6.58 %

6.47 %

6.79 %

6.64 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) ratio

13.10



12.77



12.87



12.70

PER COMMON SHARE:























Book value $ 6.06

$ 6.28

$ 6.55

$ 6.49

Tangible book value (1)

5.26



5.45



5.72



5.66

Market value (2)

2.60



2.26



2.61



2.68

Wealth management assets - fair market value (4) $ 2,603,493

$ 2,580,402

$ 2,603,856

$ 2,559,155



























STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:























Full-time equivalent employees

304



310



302



302

Branch locations

16



16



16



16

Common shares outstanding

17,147,270



16,519,267



16,519,267



16,519,267















NOTES: (1) Non-GAAP Financial Information. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release. (2) Based on closing price reported by the principal market on which the share is traded on the last business day of the corresponding reporting period. (3) Ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by tax equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income. (4) Not recognized on the consolidated balance sheets.

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 2025

















1QTR

2QTR

YEAR TO DATE

INTEREST INCOME































Interest and fees on loans













$ 14,508

$ 14,932

$ 29,440

Interest on investments















2,514



2,757



5,271

Total Interest Income















17,022



17,689



34,711



































INTEREST EXPENSE































Deposits















6,124



6,408



12,532

All borrowings















967



887



1,854

Total Interest Expense















7,091



7,295



14,386



































NET INTEREST INCOME















9,931



10,394



20,325

Provision (recovery) for credit losses















(97)



3,133



3,036

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY)

FOR CREDIT LOSSES















10,028



7,261



17,289



































NON-INTEREST INCOME































Wealth management fees















2,864



2,782



5,646

Service charges on deposit accounts















275



267



542

Mortgage banking revenue















28



58



86

Gain on trading securities















0



35



35

Bank owned life insurance















264



244



508

Other income















690



710



1,400

Total Non-Interest Income















4,121



4,096



8,217



































NON-INTEREST EXPENSE































Salaries and employee benefits















7,223



7,076



14,299

Net occupancy expense















841



746



1,587

Equipment expense















390



404



794

Professional fees















685



903



1,588

Data processing and IT expense















1,252



1,153



2,405

FDIC deposit insurance expense















240



240



480

Other expense















1,132



1,187



2,319

Total Non-Interest Expense















11,763



11,709



23,472



































PRETAX INCOME (LOSS)















2,386



(352)



2,034

Income tax expense (benefit)















478



(70)



408

NET INCOME (LOSS)













$ 1,908

$ (282)

$ 1,626



2024















1QTR

2QTR

YEAR TO

DATE



































INTEREST INCOME































Interest and fees on loans













$ 13,776

$ 14,003

$ 27,779

Interest on investments















2,448



2,507



4,955

Total Interest Income















16,224



16,510



32,734



































INTEREST EXPENSE































Deposits















6,199



6,389



12,588

All borrowings















1,278



1,246



2,524

Total Interest Expense















7,477



7,635



15,112



































NET INTEREST INCOME















8,747



8,875



17,622

Provision (recovery) for credit losses















(557)



434



(123)

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY)

FOR CREDIT LOSSES















9,304



8,441



17,745



































NON-INTEREST INCOME































Wealth management fees















3,266



3,059



6,325

Service charges on deposit accounts















293



293



586

Mortgage banking revenue















39



107



146

Gain on trading securities















0



0



0

Bank owned life insurance















337



240



577

Other income















1,012



673



1,685

Total Non-Interest Income















4,947



4,372



9,319



































NON-INTEREST EXPENSE































Salaries and employee benefits















7,117



7,108



14,225

Net occupancy expense















791



730



1,521

Equipment expense















386



391



777

Professional fees















1,002



2,094



3,096

Data processing and IT expense















1,159



1,142



2,301

FDIC deposit insurance expense















255



250



505

Other expense















1,154



1,582



2,736

Total Non-Interest Expense















11,864



13,297



25,161



































PRETAX INCOME (LOSS)















2,387



(484)



1,903

Income tax expense (benefit)















483



(109)



374

NET INCOME (LOSS)













$ 1,904

$ (375)

$ 1,529



AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



2025

2024

2QTR

SIX

MONTHS

2QTR

SIX

MONTHS Interest earning assets:





















Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income $ 1,069,207

$ 1,066,931

$ 1,029,662

$ 1,029,752 Short-term investments and bank deposits

10,349



11,085



3,359



3,786 Investment securities

242,110



236,804



237,801



238,300 Trading securities

5,040



2,534



0



0 Total interest earning assets

1,326,706



1,317,354



1,270,822



1,271,838























Non-interest earning assets:





















Cash and due from banks

15,431



15,599



14,460



14,516 Premises and equipment

17,648



17,822



18,733



18,492 Other assets

102,963



103,643



101,012



99,988 Allowance for credit losses

(15,007)



(14,745)



(14,924)



(15,518) Total assets $ 1,447,741

$ 1,439,673

$ 1,390,103

$ 1,389,316























Interest bearing liabilities:





















Interest bearing deposits:





















Interest bearing demand $ 255,249

$ 253,887

$ 222,639

$ 222,827 Savings

123,078



122,106



120,126



120,337 Money market

312,858



319,820



313,056



311,350 Other time

371,801



354,249



326,765



326,824 Total interest bearing deposits

1,062,986



1,050,062



982,586



981,338 Borrowings:





















Short-term borrowings

3,604



5,005



28,325



30,985 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

50,899



52,891



50,670



49,298 Subordinated debt

27,000



27,000



27,000



27,000 Lease liabilities

4,137



4,172



4,466



4,335 Total interest bearing liabilities

1,148,626



1,139,130



1,093,047



1,092,956























Non-interest bearing liabilities:





















Demand deposits

177,337



179,053



180,468



179,999 Other liabilities

10,839



11,661



13,911



14,024 Shareholders' equity

110,939



109,829



102,677



102,337 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,447,741

$ 1,439,673

$ 1,390,103

$ 1,389,316

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

2025









































COMMON

STOCK

TREASURY

STOCK

SURPLUS

RETAINED

EARNINGS

ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS) INCOME

TOTAL Balance at December 31, 2024

$ 268

$ (84,791)

$ 146,372

$ 60,482

$ (15,083)

$ 107,248 Net income



0



0



0



1,908



0



1,908 Adjustment for unrealized gain on available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



2,124



2,124 Market value adjustment for interest rate hedge



0



0



0



0



(25)



(25) Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(496)



0



(496) Balance at March 31, 2025

$ 268

$ (84,791)

$ 146,372

$ 61,894

$ (12,984)

$ 110,759 Net loss



0



0



0



(282)



0



(282) Adjustment for unrealized gain on available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



901



901 Market value adjustment for interest rate hedge



0



0



0



0



38



38 Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(495)



0



(495) Balance at June 30, 2025

$ 268

$ (84,791)

$ 146,372

$ 61,117

$ (12,045)

$ 110,921

2024









































COMMON

STOCK

TREASURY

STOCK

SURPLUS

RETAINED

EARNINGS

ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS) INCOME

TOTAL Balance at December 31, 2023

$ 268

$ (83,280)

$ 146,364

$ 58,901

$ (19,976)

$ 102,277 Net income



0



0



0



1,904



0



1,904 Exercise of stock options and stock option expense



0



0



8



0



0



8 Adjustment for defined benefit pension plan



0



0



0



0



(131)



(131) Adjustment for unrealized loss on available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



(241)



(241) Market value adjustment for interest rate hedge



0



0



0



0



630



630 Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(514)



0



(514) Balance at March 31, 2024

$ 268

$ (83,280)

$ 146,372

$ 60,291

$ (19,718)

$ 103,933 Net loss



0



0



0



(375)



0



(375) Treasury stock, purchased at cost



0



(1,511)



0



0



0



(1,511) Adjustment for defined benefit pension plan



0



0



0



0



2,177



2,177 Adjustment for unrealized loss on available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



(119)



(119) Market value adjustment for interest rate hedge



0



0



0



0



71



71 Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(515)



0



(515) Balance at June 30, 2024

$ 268

$ (84,791)

$ 146,372

$ 59,401

$ (17,589)

$ 103,661 Net income



0



0



0



1,183



0



1,183 Adjustment for defined benefit pension plan



0



0



0



0



753



753 Adjustment for unrealized gain on available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



3,966



3,966 Market value adjustment for interest rate hedge



0



0



0



0



(886)



(886) Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(495)



0



(495) Balance at September 30, 2024

$ 268

$ (84,791)

$ 146,372

$ 60,089

$ (13,756)

$ 108,182 Net income



0



0



0



889



0



889 Adjustment for defined benefit pension plan



0



0



0



0



1,479



1,479 Adjustment for unrealized loss on available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



(3,208)



(3,208) Market value adjustment for interest rate hedge



0



0



0



0



402



402 Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(496)



0



(496) Balance at December 31, 2024

$ 268

$ (84,791)

$ 146,372

$ 60,482

$ (15,083)

$ 107,248

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY, TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO, AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE (Dollars in thousands, except share, per share, and ratio data) (Unaudited)

The press release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are "return on average tangible common equity", "tangible common equity ratio", and "tangible book value per share". This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management in their analysis of the Company's performance or, management believes, facilitate an understanding of the Company's performance. We also believe that presenting non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating results and trends in our underlying operating results. We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends.

2025













































1QTR





2QTR

YEAR TO

DATE

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY



































Net income (loss)













$ 1,908





$ (282)

$ 1,626







































Average shareholders' equity















108,706







110,939



109,829

Less: Average intangible assets















13,684







13,679



13,682

Average tangible common equity















95,022







97,260



96,147







































Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)















8.14 %





(1.16) %

3.41 %



























































































1QTR





2QTR

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY





























Total shareholders' equity













$ 110,759





$ 110,921

Less: Intangible assets















13,682







13,677

Tangible common equity















97,077







97,244

































TANGIBLE ASSETS





























Total assets















1,431,524







1,448,733

Less: Intangible assets















13,682







13,677

Tangible assets















1,417,842







1,435,056

































Tangible common equity ratio















6.85 %





6.78 %































Total shares outstanding















16,519,267







16,519,267

































Tangible book value per share













$ 5.88





$ 5.89









































2024













1QTR





2QTR

YEAR TO

DATE

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE

COMMON EQUITY



































Net income (loss)













$ 1,904





$ (375)

$ 1,529







































Average shareholders' equity















101,997







102,677



102,337

Less: Average intangible assets















13,708







13,701



13,705

Average tangible common equity















88,289







88,976



88,632







































Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)















8.67 %





(1.70) %

3.47 %















































1QTR

2QTR

3QTR





4QTR

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY





















Total shareholders' equity

$ 103,933

$ 103,661

$ 108,182





$ 107,248

Less: Intangible assets



13,705



13,699



13,693







13,688

Tangible common equity



90,228



89,962



94,489







93,560

































TANGIBLE ASSETS





























Total assets



1,384,516



1,403,438



1,405,187







1,422,362

Less: Intangible assets



13,705



13,699



13,693







13,688

Tangible assets



1,370,811



1,389,739



1,391,494







1,408,674

































Tangible common equity ratio



6.58 %

6.47 %

6.79 %





6.64 %































Total shares outstanding



17,147,270



16,519,267



16,519,267







16,519,267

































Tangible book value per share

$ 5.26

$ 5.45

$ 5.72





$ 5.66









































SOURCE AmeriServ Financial, Inc.