LifeVantage Corporation: LifeVantage Announces Expanded Human Clinical Study for MindBody GLP-1 System; Findings Increase Average in Natural GLP-1 Production to Over 200%‡‡

SALT LAKE CITY, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today announced new results from its second human clinical study on the MindBody GLP-1 System , revealing even more compelling outcomes across a broader participant base.

When researchers combined data from the most recent clinical trial completed in April 2025, with findings from the initial trial conducted in fall 2024, the average increase of GLP-1 improved to over 200% - a significant rise from the previously reported 140%. GLP-1 is a critical hormone that supports appetite regulation, metabolic health, and fat processing. This enhanced result further reinforces the effectiveness of the MindBody GLP-1 System in promoting sustainable, natural wellness through Activation.*‡‡

"These findings validate the effectiveness of our natural approach to stimulating the body's own production of GLP-1 and other key metabolic hormones," said Lisa Barnes, Vice President of R&D and Regulatory at LifeVantage. "The MindBody GLP-1 System and living an activated lifestyle produces meaningful, lasting results - helping people manage cravings, improve self-control, and support sustainable metabolic health naturally. We remain committed to delivering evidence-based innovations that empower health from within.*"

Key findings from LifeVantage's U.S. clinical studies on the MindBody GLP-1 System include:

Over 200% average increase in GLP-1 over 12 weeks ‡‡

Average weight loss of 11 pounds within 12 weeks, with some participants losing up to 25 pounds ‡,‡ ‡

Up to 9% decrease in total body fat percentage ‡ , ‡ ‡

Up to 24% decrease in visceral fat ‡ , ‡ ‡

Up to 9% decrease in subcutaneous fat ‡ , ‡ ‡

Up to 6% increase in skeletal muscle ‡‡

100% of weight lost was from fat, not muscle‡,OO



In addition to these physical results, participants reported notable changes in their relationship with food:

95% reported decreased sugar cravings OO

89% reported decreased fast-food cravings §§

86% reported decreased cravings for salt and soda §§

85% now eat for health instead of emotions OO

81% reported increased ability to resist snacking §§

89% ate less at meals §§

86% reported feeling less hungry§§



Additionally, LifeVantage completed an independent 12-week human clinical trial of the international formula, known as the MB System, affirming the Company's commitment to science-backed innovation across global markets. The study was conducted by Lighthouse Research and demonstrated an average increase in GLP-1 production of over 200%‡‡ along with significant improvements in body composition‡ and eating behaviors.

To learn more about the clinical trial findings or explore how the MindBody GLP-1 System can fit into your wellness routine, visit www.lifevantage.com.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics-the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes, and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the newest MindBody GLP-1 System, Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.*



‡‡ Results based on the averaged data of two 12-week randomized human clinical studies.



OO Results based on a randomized 12-week human clinical study (Study A, N=56).



§§ Results based on a randomized 12-week human clinical study (Study B, N=107).



‡ Results may vary. Typical weight loss using this product in a 12-week weight management program is 1-2 pounds per week. This product should be used in conjunction with a healthy diet and regular exercise. Consult with a healthcare provider before starting any weight loss program.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

