Skycorp Solar Group Limited: Skycorp Solar Group Ltd. Embraces Cryptocurrency Payments to Enhance Global Client Experience

Ningbo, China, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skycorp Solar Group Limited (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PN), a solar PV product provider engaged in the manufacture and sale of solar cables and solar connectors, today announced the adoption of cryptocurrency as an accepted method of payment for international transactions, effective August 1, 2025. The Company will support leading digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and major stablecoins such as USDC and USDT.

The Company also plans to allocate partial cash reserves and renewable energy project investment returns to strategic Ethereum (ETH) acquisitions as part of its long-term digital asset treasury management program.

"By integrating green energy, AI and ETH-based blockchain solutions, the Company is innovating for a sustainable future," said Weiqi Huang, Chairman and CEO of the Company, "The recent GENIUS Act establishes regulatory foundation for stablecoins and provides the trust and stability needed to seamlessly adopt digital payments. We believe investments in clean energy infrastructure and ETH staking align with long-term growth opportunities."

To ensure the highest standards of regulatory compliance and transaction integrity, all digital currency payments will be processed through licensed RWS providers specializing in blockchain forensics. These transactions will be fully compliant with the regulatory frameworks established by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The Company remains committed to delivering innovative, secure, and sustainable energy solutions while embracing technologies that support operational excellence and global accessibility.

About Skycorp Solar Group Limited

Skycorp Solar Group Limited is a solar photovoltaic (PV) product provider focused on manufacturing and selling solar cables and connectors. Our operations are managed through our subsidiaries, including Ningbo Skycorp Solar Co., Ltd., in China.

The Company's mission is to become a green energy solutions provider by utilizing solar power and delivering eco-friendly solar PV products. By leveraging the Company's expertise in solar technologies and relationships with worldwide clients, it aims to expand offerings of solar PV products and energy solutions for enterprise customers. For more information, please visit: https://ir.skycorp.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may", "will", "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "plan," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Skycorp Solar Group Limited

Cathy Li

Investor Relations

Email: ir@skycorp.com

Tel: +86 185 0252 9641 (CN)

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Connie Kang

Partner

Email: ckang@wealthfsllc.com

Tel: +86 1381 185 7742 (CN)