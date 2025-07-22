Specificity Inc.: Specificity Regains Status as a Fully Reporting U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Current Filer

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Specificity Inc. (OTCIQ:SPTY) (the "Company"), a disruptor in the digital marketing space, is pleased to announce that it has regained status as a fully reporting U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission current filer.

Jason Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Specificity, commented, "We are thrilled with the dedication and hard work our entire team and advisors, who all assisted us in reaching this corporate and financial milestone. In a matter of four months, we completed the work and filed two Annual Report 10K's and four Quarterly Report 10Q's. This took a year to it together and was not an easy task, comprising of a lot of time, energy, money and people. Hundreds of companies were negatively affected by BF Borgers and we successfully navigated the situation, while the majority that were impacted have not recovered. Our Board and I are grateful for our relationships that made this happen."

Wood, continued, "As previously stated, and now supported and transparent with our recent Annual and Quarterly filings, our business remains healthy. Now with this financial reporting behind us, our team is re-focused on growing our business. We look forward to sharing company news and updates and filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a timely basis going forward."

About Specificity, Inc.

Specificity (OTCID:SPTY) is a performance-driven digital marketing firm revolutionizing how brands connect with real people. Leveraging advanced ad tech and proprietary data, Specificity enables precision targeting of in-market consumers across display, social, and video-guaranteeing that every campaign reaches the right human, in the right place, at the right time.

For further information about Specificity Inc. and the range of digital marketing solutions offered, visit - https://www.specificityinc.com/. Specificity also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn. Specificity is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol SPTY.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the Specificity's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of Specificity Inc. believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Specificity Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

