PR Newswire
22.07.2025 14:36 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cato Networks Expands SASE Platform with Microsoft Azure vWAN Integration for Unified Cloud Networking

Cato integrates the Cato SASE Cloud Platform with Microsoft Azure vWAN to simplify hybrid and multi-cloud networking for enterprises

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today announced an integration with Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN (vWAN), extending the reach of the Cato SASE Cloud Platform into Azure-native networking. This integration provides secure and seamless connectivity for enterprises with distributed Azure deployments that include multiple regions, subscriptions, and virtual networks (VNets) managed by Azure vWAN and Azure vWAN hub, enabling IT teams to focus on business outcomes-not grunt work.

As enterprises increasingly adopt hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, they face mounting challenges in securing and managing connectivity across widely distributed environments. Cato's integration with Microsoft provides a unified, secure, and efficient global networking environment that supports digital transformation. Cato transforms what used to be a manual, complex integration effort into a native, end-to-end experience. The integration helps IT teams avoid costly hybrid and multi-cloud missteps and accelerates time-to-value.

With this integration, enterprises can:

  • Connect Azure to other environments: Gain seamless access to Azure and other cloud networks, branch locations, and data centers.
  • Connect multiple subscriptions within Azure: Reduce cost and manage traffic between VNets and subscriptions within Azure behind the Azure vWAN hub.
  • Secure network traffic into and out of Azure: Maintain an optimal security posture with Cato's advanced threat prevention capabilities and Cato DLP.
  • Secure access to Azure: Control user access for risk reduction with Cato FWaaS and Cato Universal ZTNA.

"With the integration of the Cato SASE Cloud Platform with Microsoft Azure vWAN, enterprises not only gain secure connectivity, but they gain relief. IT teams are free from managing complex configurations and can instead drive business innovation confidently and securely," said Brian Anderson, global field CTO at Cato Networks. "For enterprises, Cato is providing the global reach, resilience, and Zero Trust posture they need without the operational drag."

"We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Cato Networks through the integration of the Cato SASE Cloud Platform with Microsoft Azure vWAN, which provides Azure customers with secure connectivity," said Narayan Annamalai, vice president, product, Azure networking at Microsoft. "This integration supports enterprises in simplifying their network infrastructure while using Azure to drive digital transformation."

Availability

The Microsoft Azure vWAN integration is generally available for customers globally.

Resources

  • For more information about the Microsoft Azure vWAN integration, visit the Cato knowledge base and Terraform registry online documentation.
  • For more information about Microsoft Azure vWAN, visit the Microsoft website.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks delivers enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. The SASE leader creates a seamless and elegant customer experience that effortlessly enables threat prevention, data protection, and timely incident detection and response. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

Media Contact

Cato Communications
press@catonetworks.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cato-networks-expands-sase-platform-with-microsoft-azure-vwan-integration-for-unified-cloud-networking-302509850.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
