Affluence Corporation Issues Shareholder Letter Highlighting Strategic Growth, U.S. Expansion and Financial Reset

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Affluence Corporation (OTCID:AFFU) a diversified global technology company focused on Smart City, Industrial IoT, and security software solutions, today issued a letter to its shareholders from the newly appointed President, Oscar Brito.

Dear Shareholders,

As your new President and Chief Financial Officer, I am honored to step into a role that comes at a pivotal time for Affluence Corporation. Our vision is bold but grounded: to transform AFFU into a roll-up platform for next-generation infrastructure technology-centered around Smart Cities, AI, IoT, and 5G-while restoring financial health and unlocking substantial value for our shareholders.

In the first half of 2025, our operating subsidiaries, secured over €6.4 million in signed contracts across Europe, Asia, and Central Africa, with €2.95 million already billed. This commercial traction proves that our technology is not only viable-it is in demand globally.

We are now bringing this global momentum home.

Starting this quarter, we are launching a renewed focus on the U.S. market. Multiple domestic projects are already underway, and we expect our U.S. pipeline to grow significantly in the second half of the year. This shift reflects a strategic rebalancing: combining our global execution with the high-growth potential of domestic infrastructure investment.

As part of this repositioning, we are initiating a series of financial and structural plans to strengthen our balance sheet, including:

A cleanup and restructuring of legacy debt instruments, including dilutive convertible notes

Strategic acquisitions of cash-flow positive technology businesses

Alignment with long-term institutional investors, replacing short-term noteholders with committed growth capital

The Board of Directors is reviewing an engagement letter from a PCAOB registered audit firm with goal of issuing audited financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.

Our ambition is to create a scalable holding company with real revenues, global contracts, and a unified product platform built for the future of cities, industries, and security.

With my background in raising significant and material capital across telecommunications, infrastructure, and private equity, I will apply the same rigor and network to AFFU-ensuring we build on real substance.

Our near-term goals include:

Expanding U.S. operations and onboarding new municipal and enterprise clients

Launching acquisitions that extend our presence into adjacent high-margin verticals

Re-engaging the investment community with clarity, transparency, and results

To our loyal shareholders: we recognize that AFFU's story has not always been consistently delivered. That changes now. Expect regular updates. Expect real metrics. Expect that our plans will be implemented.

Thank you for your continued support as we enter this exciting new chapter.

Sincerely,

Oscar Brito

President

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.OTCID) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city and industry software and innovative solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI, 5G and edge technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet.

For more information go to https://affucorp.com

About Mingothings SLU

Mingothings SLU ("MTi") is a trusted specialist in integrated IoT solutions and data analytics for smart cities and connected industries. With expertise in real-time data processing, sensor integration, and adaptable IoT platforms, MTi provides innovative solutions designed to maximize efficiency, sustainability, and operational performance in diverse IoT applications.

https://www.mingothings.com/

About OneMind Technologies SLU

OneMind Technologies, based in Barcelona, Spain, is a recognized provider of IoT, Smart City, and Security Command and Control solutions. With its innovative OneMind platform, OMT enables cities and industries to optimize operations, enhance public safety, and support sustainable development.

For more information go to

https://onemindng.com/

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggests," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, the failure to retain management and/or key employees , availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history, failure to successfully close any proposed acquisitions, failure raise sufficient capital and other risks discussed in our filings with the OTCMarkets. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Affluence Corporation assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

