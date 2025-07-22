Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
22.07.2025 14:38 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ReelTime Rentals, Inc.: ReelTime's Reel Intelligence RI Featured in Green Stock Journal as Greener than any AI on the Planet

RLTR surpasses tech heavyweights Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), AMD, and Palantir (PLTR), in sustainability.

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) is currently being featured in the Gren Stock Journal as A powerful AI that's smarter, faster, and greener than any other on the planet. Reeltimes's Reel Intelligence "RI" outperforms all AI's in terms of minimizing environmental impact including tech heavyweights Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), AMD, and Palantir (PLTR), all of which pose significant impact to the environment.

In the article which can be read in its entirety at https://greenstockjournal.com/ ReelTime's Reel Intelligence (RI), is described as " the most powerful AI ever conceived, and it's rewriting the sustainability narrative. Unlike traditional AI tethered to centralized mega-data centers, RI operates on a completely different paradigm: a distributed computing model. RI does not "live" in a fortress of servers. Instead, it exists throughout the connected world, leveraging collective resources already in use. In essence, the entire world is RI's data center, and that center was already built. This model makes RI astonishingly efficient and environmentally friendly. A powerful AI that's smarter, faster, and greener than any other on the planet. While tech giants scramble to build bigger data centers and burn through terawatts of energy, RI quietly thrives without harming the environment."

ReelTime's CEO Barry Henthorn Commented: "RI was conceived to maximize its capabilities by leveraging existing and emerging infrastructures therefore minimizing its impact on the environment. We want to thank the Green Stock Journal for highlighting this aspect of RI when many have focused on its capabilities and ability to learn from the connected community."

RI's edge comes from its distributed processing model, which allows it to divide workloads intelligently across multiple specialized nodes throughout the connected universe. This makes RI faster, more scalable, and dramatically more energy-efficient than legacy centralized AI systems used by OpenAI, Google, or Anthropic. More importantly, RI is self-learning. Rather than waiting for manual retraining, it continuously improves its output through proprietary, real-time feedback loops, enabling it to evolve faster than any competing model.

ReelTime Rentals, Inc. (OTCID:RLTR), doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a Seattle-based publicly traded company at the forefront of multimedia production and AI innovation. The company's flagship Reel Intelligence (RI) platform combines advanced machine learning and autonomous agent technology to deliver an unprecedented suite of creative tools for content creation across images, audio, video, and more. In addition to its AI platform, ReelTime offers end-to-end production, editing, and distribution services for media projects and has been a pioneer in virtual reality content development and technology. ReelTime continues to leverage its technological expertise to transform how content is produced, distributed, and experienced in the digital age.

CONTACT:
Barry Henthorn, CEO
Email: ceo@reeltime.com
Website: ReelTime.com

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/reeltimes-reel-intelligence-ri-featured-in-green-stock-journal-a-1051292

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
