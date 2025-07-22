Infosys Collaborates with AGCO to Deliver IT and HR Operations Transformation

Building on a longstanding relationship to enhance AGCO's operational framework for growth by leveraging Infosys Cobalt and Infosys Topaz

BENGALURU, India, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the extension of its strategic collaboration with AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technology. This new engagement spans IT infrastructure and HR operations, empowering AGCO with an efficient and future-ready operational framework. The transformation aims to enhance user experience through responsive IT solutions, simplicity, consistency and cost reductions via standardized processes as well as accelerated efficiency with scalable tools and automation technologies.

Building on the trust fostered through a strategic digital transformation collaboration, the two companies are working together on the following critical areas:

HR operations aimed at elevating employee experience, streamlining processes and driving efficiency within AGCO's human resource functions, in collaboration with the Infosys BPM practice.

IT infrastructure operations leveraging best-in-class offerings like Infosys Polycloud, a part of Infosys Cobalt, along with automation technologies aimed at simplifying, standardizing, and optimizing AGCO's IT ecosystem.

In an effort to simplify AGCO's operations and realize cost efficiencies, Infosys is using generative AI for knowledge management, problem analysis, categorization and incident resolution. Powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies, Infosys will work towards ensuring access to next-gen tools and technology vital for AGCO's growth trajectory.

"At AGCO, we're committed to delivering excellence in everything we do, always putting Farmers First. Collaborating with Infosys is intended to enable us to create a responsive, streamlined and innovative operational ecosystem within IT and other functions that allows our teams to focus on critical and strategic initiatives that center on the farmer," said Viren Shah, Chief Digital & Information Officer, AGCO Corporation.

"By leveraging our strengths in AI, automation and digital expertise, our collaboration with AGCO reflects Infosys' commitment to delivering tangible outcomes that drive enhanced user experience, efficiencies and lower operational costs," said Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys. "This collaboration underscores the power of innovation and trust that has been the hallmark of our relationship with AGCO over the years."

About Infosys Ltd.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 320,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. We enable clients in more than 59 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including leading brands Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.7 billion in 2024. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.?

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infosys-collaborates-with-agco-to-deliver-it-and-hr-operations-transformation-302510740.html