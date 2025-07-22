Anzeige
22.07.2025 14:50 Uhr
Exxel Pharma, Inc.: Exxel Pharma Participates in the Virtual Investor "What's Your Story" Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference

- Video webcast now available on-demand

AURORA, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Exxel Pharma ("Exxel" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of neuronal hypersensitivity disorders, today announced Soren Mogelsvang PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Exxel, participated in the Virtual Investor "What's Your Story" Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference.

As part of the event, Dr. Mogelsvang dove deeper into his dedication to the Company, how he got to where he is today and provided insight into why he is so passionate about the Company's programs in development.

The on-demand video webcast is now available on virtualinvestorco.com as well as the Events page of the Company's website (exxelpharma.com).

About Exxel Pharma

Exxel Pharma is a privately held pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of neuronal hypersensitivity disorders. The Company's lead program, EX937, is a novel, oral, patented small molecule designed to specifically and peripherally inhibit the fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH) enzyme. Exxel plans to launch a first-in-human Phase 1/1b study of EX937 for the treatment of refractory chronic cough, a large underserved market with no current FDA-approved therapies. In preclinical studies, EX937 demonstrated efficacy in its ability to modulate chronic cough in multiple models. Additionally, EX937 has shown to have a favorable preclinical safety profile and is expected to have no CNS side effects by being entirely excluded from the central nervous system and brain. EX937 also has the potential to be utilized across a number of high-value indications, including hyperactive bladder, peripheral neuropathic pain and migraine headaches. Exxel Pharma has a second program (ARN compounds) with the potential to treat Social Anxiety and Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Investor Contact
Jenene Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
JTC Team, LLC
T: 908.824.0775
E: exxel@jtcir.com

SOURCE: Exxel Pharma, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/exxel-pharma-participates-in-the-virtual-investor-%22what%e2%80%99s-your-story%22-1051127

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
