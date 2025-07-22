iTolerance, Inc. Participates in the Virtual Investor "What's Your Story" Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference

- Video webcast now available on-demand

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / iTolerance, Inc. ("iTolerance" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative regenerative medicines, today announced that Dr. Anthony Japour, Chief Executive Officer of iTolerance, participated in the Virtual Investor "What's Your Story" Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference.

As part of the event, Dr. Japour dove deeper into his dedication to the Company, how he got to where he is today and provided insight into why he is so passionate about the Company's programs in development.

The on-demand video webcast is now available on virtualinvestorco.com as well as the Events page of the Company's website (itolerance.com).

About iTolerance, Inc.

iTolerance is a regenerative medicine company developing technologies to enable tissue, organoid or cell therapy without requiring life-long immunosuppression. Leveraging its proprietary biotechnology-derived Streptavidin-FasL fusion protein/biotin-PEG microgel (SA-FasL microgel) platform technology, iTOL-100, iTolerance is advancing a pipeline of programs using both allogenic cadaveric and stem cell-derived pancreatic islets to potentially cure Type 1 diabetes. Utilizing iTOL-100 to induce local immune tolerance, the Company is developing its lead indication as a potential cure for Type 1 Diabetes without the need for life-long immunosuppression. Additionally, the Company is developing iTOL-201 for treating liver failure by utilizing hepatocytes and iTOL-401 as a nanoparticle formulation for large organ transplants without the need for life-long immunosuppression. For more information, please visit itolerance.com.

