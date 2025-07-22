Elite Sports Tours Inc.: Elite Sports Tours Launches Ambassador Program - Sports Creators, Influencers, Blogs & Podcasts Can Now Earn Commission Selling Travel Packages

The new program helps sports-focused creators, influencers, and digital media partners monetize their audience by promoting curated travel packages that include game tickets, hotels, and flights.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Elite Sports Tours has officially launched its Ambassador Program, giving sports creators, influencers, bloggers, and podcast hosts the opportunity to monetize their audience by promoting curated sports travel packages that bundle game tickets, hotel accommodations, and flights for fans across North America.

This program is designed for content platforms that already inspire fans to travel - but until now lacked a structured way to generate revenue from it. With the launch of this affiliate-style model, Elite Sports Tours gives creators the ability to generate commission while connecting fans to customizable sports travel experiences.

"We created this program to empower sports influencers, creators, and media partners who are already shaping fan travel decisions," said Tim Macdonell, Founder of Elite Sports Tours. "Whether you're running a dedicated blog, producing a fan-favorite podcast, or building a loyal following on YouTube or Instagram - this program gives you the tools, credibility, and commission structure to turn influence into real revenue, while helping fans book smarter, more seamless game day travel."

Ambassadors receive a custom referral link, access to a real-time sales dashboard, and a toolkit designed for both promotion and fan engagement. Key program benefits include:

Exclusive discount codes to share with followers and communities

A gift card to EliteSportsTours.com to run contests, giveaways, or audience activations

Access to Creator Fan Trips, allowing partners to choose a featured event, promote it to their audience, earn commission on bookings, and even join fans in person to build deeper loyalty

Whether you're covering a single team, a specific league, or general fan culture, this program offers creators the flexibility to choose what they promote - while delivering real value to their audience.

The program is open to:

Sports influencers and creators on Meta (Facebook), X (Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Threads

Sports blogs, fan sites, and affiliate marketers

Podcasts and independent fan-driven media outlets

Ambassadors can promote travel packages across all major sports and entertainment verticals, including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAA football and basketball, and concerts. With high average order values, strong fan interest in travel, and full booking support from Elite Sports Tours, the program is one of the most creator-friendly revenue opportunities in the sports travel space.

Apply to join the Elite Sports Tours Ambassador Program.

About Elite Sports Tours:

Elite Sports Tours is a leading sports travel platform that makes it easy for fans to book game tickets, hotel accommodations, and flights in one place. Specializing in custom sports travel packages for the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAA, and concert events, Elite Sports Tours delivers seamless, fan-first travel experiences. With guaranteed tickets, hotels near stadiums, and expert concierge support, the platform is trusted by fans traveling to live sporting events across North America.

Contact Information

Tim Macdonell

Owner

info@elitesportstours.ca

9052334732





