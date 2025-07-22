Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
22.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
Black Book Research: RapidClaims Earns Top Ranking in 2025 Black Book Survey for AI-Powered Claims Automation Among Physician Groups

Vendor Satisfaction Ratings Reveal RapidClaims Leads Across Key Operational and Financial Performance Metrics

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Black Book Research, the independent healthcare technology research and survey firm, today released the results of its 2025 survey on AI-powered claims automation platforms, naming RapidClaims the top-rated solution for physician practices and group providers. The results reflect evaluations collected from 2,229 verified users of claims automation tools across ambulatory care settings.

RapidClaims achieved the highest overall performance across 18 qualitative key performance indicators (KPIs), securing the #1 rating in 12 categories. These included Claims Accuracy, Operational Efficiency, Denial Reduction, Return on Investment (ROI), User Experience, Compliance Readiness, and Scalability-among others. Clients consistently rated the platform as highly adaptable, with rapid deployment capabilities and minimal disruption to existing workflows. Its AI-driven insights, customizable rules engine, and intuitive interface were cited as major differentiators, especially among small to midsize physician groups seeking automation without sacrificing control. RapidClaims also received among the highest marks in client trust, transparency, and long-term value delivery.

"Automating the claims lifecycle with AI is no longer optional for physician practices looking to reduce denials and improve revenue cycle efficiency," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "RapidClaims stood out in this year's evaluation for consistently exceeding client expectations across critical performance dimensions that directly impact financial outcomes and day-to-day operations."

According to Black Book data, over 68% of U.S. physician practices have either adopted or are actively pursuing AI-driven claims solutions in 2025, a 23% increase since 2023, underscoring rapid market expansion and the need for high-performing, adaptable platforms. Survey participants highlighted the growing importance of automation in managing increasing claims complexity, reimbursement pressures, and staffing shortages.

Black Book's independent survey instrument assesses technology vendors using input from actual client experiences, measuring satisfaction across criteria such as accuracy, denial management, predictive analytics, implementation support, integration, and long-term value. Rankings are free from vendor sponsorship or influence and represent an unbiased snapshot of real-world customer satisfaction.

For full access to the 2025 report on AI-Powered Claims Automation Vendors in Ambulatory Care, visit www.BlackBookMarketResearch.com or contact the Client Resource Center at +1 800 863 7590 or research@blackbookmarketresearch.com.

About Black Book
Black Book Market Research LLC conducts unbiased, crowd-sourced satisfaction surveys and client experience studies in the healthcare technology sector. Since 2011, more than 3.3 million healthcare IT users have contributed to Black Book's annual evaluations across dozens of operational categories. For more information, visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Contact Information

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

.

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/rapidclaims-earns-top-ranking-in-2025-black-booktm-survey-for-ai-powe-1047647

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
