Alta AI Named Exclusive Dental Voice Technology Partner for Dr. Scott Leune's Practice Mastery

The partnership aims to eliminate busywork, reduce burnout, and elevate care by utilizing Alta AI's full voice-powered product suite.

LEHI, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Alta AI, dentistry's leading voice technology platform, announced an exclusive partnership with Dr. Scott Leune's Practice Mastery, the top dental coaching group founded by renowned dentist and entrepreneur Dr. Scott Leune. Through this partnership, Alta AI will serve as the exclusive provider of voice-driven charting, notes, and communication tools across Practice Mastery's nationwide network of high-performing practices.

"Alta AI is changing what's possible in dentistry," said Dr. Scott Leune, Founder of Practice Mastery. "Their tools eliminate tedious tasks, increase clinical accuracy, and save time for both hygienists and doctors. That's why we've made them our exclusive partner for voice perio, clinical notes, and referrals."

Alta AI is purpose-built to help dental teams eliminate manual input, streamline documentation, and elevate the patient experience. The platform includes:

Voice Perio Charting - fast, hands-free periodontal charting

Voice Clinical Notes - natural language dictation with AI-powered templates

Voice Referral Notes - instant, accurate doctor-to-doctor documentation

Interactive 3D Perio Index - a visual chairside tool to boost case acceptance

The partnership reinforces Dr. Scott Leune's mission to help practices grow through smart systems and better clinical performance-while backing Alta AI as the go-to solution for time savings, team efficiency, and patient engagement.

"Partnering with Dr. Scott Leune's Practice Mastery is a powerful validation of the platform we've built," said Rob Bay, Chairman of the Board at Alta AI. "We're excited to help more dentists and office staff adopt modern voice technology that actually saves time and improves care."

Alta AI is already helping teams save up to 40+ minutes per provider per day, reduce burnout, and improve hygiene workflows-making it a natural fit for the operational excellence Practice Mastery promotes.

About Alta AI

Alta AI is the dental industry's leading provider of voice AI solutions. Based in Lehi, Utah, Alta AI is dedicated to transforming hygiene workflows and improving patient care through cutting-edge voice technology. With a mission to serve dental professionals through innovation, Alta AI helps practices improve efficiency, reduce burnout, and elevate the standard of care. Learn more at www.altavoice.ai .

About Dr. Scott Leune

Scott Leune, known as The Dental CEO, is one of the most respected voices in dental practice management and the host of The Dental CEO Podcast. From his seminar room alone, he has helped launch over 2,000 dental startups and supported more than 20,000 dentists across practices worldwide. Named one of the 30 Most Influential People in Dentistry, Leune delivers practical, no-fluff strategies that empower dentists to lead with confidence, scale efficiently, and achieve real personal and financial success-without sacrificing quality of care or work-life balance.

