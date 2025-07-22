Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts: Bahia Principe Grand Tequila to Open in Mexico's Riviera Maya Later This Year

New 360-room, adults-only resort set to open December 1 with locally inspired concept that celebrates Mexican culture at Bahia Principe's Riviera Maya complex.

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts, part of Hyatt's Inclusive Collection, today announced plans to open Bahia Principe Grand Tequila, a new 360-room, adults-only, all-inclusive resort in Mexico's Riviera Maya. The property is scheduled to open on December 1, 2025, as part of the Bahia Principe Riviera Maya Resort complex.

Bahia Principe Grand Tequila will be the brand's first resort to open in Mexico since the launch of its strategic joint venture with Hyatt, a collaboration focused on strengthening global distribution, operational synergies, and growth into new destinations.

Designed as a vibrant tribute to Mexican culture, the resort promises an immersive experience exclusively for adults, blending bold design, evocative flavors, and curated entertainment that celebrates the country's rich spirit and traditions.

"Bahia Principe Grand Tequila reflects our vision for emotional hospitality: a resort where you don't just stay, you live and feel every experience deeply," said Lluïsa Salord Amer, Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer at Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts. "We've created a space full of rhythm, flavor, color, and connection, an unforgettable celebration of Mexican culture."

Bahia Principe Grand Tequila resort highlights include:

360 Junior Suite Superior rooms (42 m² / 452 sq. ft.), with max occupancy of three adults

Four restaurants: Cozumel (International buffet), La Casita (Mexican snack bar), The Smoked (Smokeyard à la carte) and Nikkei Mashua (Japanese-Peruvian à la carte)

Four bars: Lobby Bar, Wet Bar, Terrace and Village Bar

Pool with swim-up bar, whirlpool, solarium, and towel service

Full-service spa, gym, and exclusive guest access to PGA Riviera Maya Golf Course

Guests will also enjoy themed events, live entertainment, and the Sala de Despecho-a signature cantina-inspired bar and gathering space. Exchange privileges with nearby Bahia Principe resorts unlock access to 12 restaurants, 10 bars, and a variety of additional amenities.

About Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts

Celebrating 30 years of excellence in hospitality, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts is a leader in the all-inclusive resort industry, boasting 22 properties across the Caribbean and Spain. The brand is now part of a strategic joint venture between Hyatt and Grupo Piñero, strengthening its position in the all-inclusive market and expanding opportunities for travelers through Hyatt's Inclusive Collection. This collaboration enhances Bahia Principe's reach, offering World of Hyatt members more ways to experience its signature hospitality across the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Jamaica, and Spain, including the exclusive Cayo Levantado Resort in the Dominican Republic. Founded in 1995 as part of Grupo Piñero, a family-owned Spanish tourism group now marking its 50th anniversary, Bahia Principe remains committed to delivering unforgettable travel experiences while prioritizing sustainability and responsible tourism. Through its Eco Bahia Foundation, the brand actively supports ecological initiatives in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, reinforcing its dedication to environmental stewardship. For more information, visit www.bahiaprincipe.com.

