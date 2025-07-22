Anzeige
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
22.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
DiligenceVault Launches Full Multilingual User Interface

Platform Can Now Be Fully Reskinned in Any Language, Enhancing Accessibility and Empowering Global Collaboration

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / DiligenceVault, the leading digital diligence and workflow management platform for the investment ecosystem, today announced the release of its fully multilingual user interface. With this launch, users across the globe can now experience the entire platform in their preferred language: from navigation and workflows to due diligence and content exchange.

This new capability builds on DiligenceVault's existing support for multilingual due diligence questionnaires (DDQs) and multilingual Q&A content libraries. Now, every part of the platform is localized, giving global teams a seamless and intuitive experience, no matter where they are or what language they use.

"With users in over 150 countries, we built this to remove a very real friction point: the language barrier," said Monel Amin, founder and CEO of DiligenceVault.

"Clients work across time zones and cultures, often under tight diligence and reporting deadlines. Enabling everyone to work in their own language brings clarity, speeds up collaboration, and ensures no one is left behind. I am excited to see our product team lead with unique and differentiated innovation that truly meets our clients' global needs and deliver on an important milestone. It's a feature built with empathy and designed for global impact."

Key benefits of the multilingual UI:

  • Faster onboarding and adoption: All menus, workflows, and in-app content are localized, reducing learning curves for new users.

  • Built-in accessibility: The interface aligns with WCAG standards and supports assistive technologies, enabling inclusive access for all users.

  • Simplified cross-border workflows: Investors and managers can collaborate without translation challenges, accelerating diligence cycles and improving transparency.

DiligenceVault will continue adding new languages to the multilingual UI in response to client demand. Users can update their preferred language anytime within their profile settings.

About DiligenceVault

Designed for the investment ecosystem, DiligenceVault simplifies the exchange of diligence data between investors and managers worldwide. Founded in 2014, the company serves over 70,000 users in more than 150 countries. Its AI-powered platform helps institutional investors, asset managers, and service providers streamline due diligence, RFPs, and content workflows. Headquartered in New York, DiligenceVault has teams in Boston, Toronto, London, Melbourne, and India, combining local knowledge with a truly global platform.

Contact Information

Nivedita Shinde
Marketing Associate
marketing@diligencevault.com
(646) 546-5087

SOURCE: DiligenceVault



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/diligencevault-launches-full-multilingual-user-interface-1051223

