Dienstag, 22.07.2025
WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: M4I
ACCESS Newswire
22.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
40 Leser
Mastercard: Global Inclusive Growth Summit: Europe's Global Growth Strategy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

Through its Global Gateway initiative and expanding network of partnerships, Europe is making a strategic bet on inclusive, sustainable development worldwide. This conversation will explore how institutions and industry can work together to build lasting infrastructure, shape the digital future, and unlock opportunity across continents - all while navigating the real-world dynamics of collaboration, investment, and impact.

Speakers include:

  • Commissioner Jozef Síkela, International Partnerships, European Commission

  • Tim Murphy, Chief administrative officer, Mastercard

To view all the 2025 Summit sessions, visit the page here.

About the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth advances equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world. The Center leverages Mastercard's core assets and competencies, including data insights, expertise, and technology, while administering the philanthropic Mastercard Impact Fund, to produce independent research, scale global programs and empower a community of thinkers, leaders and doers on the front lines of inclusive growth. For more information and to receive its latest insights, follow the Center on LinkedIn and subscribe to its newsletter.

Follow along the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth's journey to advance equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mastercard on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mastercard
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/global-inclusive-growth-summit-europes-global-growth-strategy-1051299

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
