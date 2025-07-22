New Reveal Insights and Program Maturity Assessment address growing demand for clarity, confidence, and customization in E&C programs

LRN Corporation, a global leader in ethics and compliance (E&C) solutions, today announced significant enhancements to its Catalyst Reveal platform including Reveal Insights, a first-of-its-kind feature designed to turn complex E&C data into concise, actionable takeaways, and a new Program Maturity Assessment (PMA) which allows organizations to benchmark their program against peer institutions across six key dimensions.

"We've heard E&C leaders say they're overwhelmed by data, unsure where to focus, and need insights they can confidently share with senior leadership. Oftentimes, teams lack an in-house data team to support in-depth and nuanced analysis," said Parijat Jauhari, Chief Product and Technology Officer at LRN Corporation. "That's why we created Reveal Insights to scan thousands of available data points and surface the top 10 focus areas. Coupled with PMA, Catalyst Reveal gives you the confidence to back your actions with detailed benchmarking. By listening closely to customer feedback, we've made our data actionable, exportable, and built to elevate the conversation around E&C at the highest levels."

Set to roll out later this year, Reveal Insights and PMA empower compliance executives with what matters most by uncovering key trends, flagging changes, and providing decision-ready recommendations.

Key New Capabilities Include

Program Maturity Assessment : A brand-new E&C program assessment enabling organizations to see how they compare to peer institutions and best practices. PMA enables clients to track alignment with industry standards, identify strengths and gaps, communicate more effectively with boards and leadership, and make real-time, data-driven decisions about resource allocation and program development.

: A brand-new E&C program assessment enabling organizations to see how they compare to peer institutions and best practices. PMA enables clients to track alignment with industry standards, identify strengths and gaps, communicate more effectively with boards and leadership, and make real-time, data-driven decisions about resource allocation and program development. AI-Generated Summaries : Advanced AI used to continuously analyze each organization's unique E&C data behind the scenes, automatically surfacing critical trends, highlighting anomalies, and delivering plain-language summaries.

: Advanced AI used to continuously analyze each organization's unique E&C data behind the scenes, automatically surfacing critical trends, highlighting anomalies, and delivering plain-language summaries. Executive-Ready, Customized Monthly Reports : Each month, clients receive a report that distills the most impactful insights into a concise and actionable narrative. These reports can be shared with leadership to drive alignment, support strategic discussions, and justify resource allocation.

: Each month, clients receive a report that distills the most impactful insights into a concise and actionable narrative. These reports can be shared with leadership to drive alignment, support strategic discussions, and justify resource allocation. Proactive Alerts for Emerging Risks and Performance Trends: Through real-time alerts, compliance teams are immediately notified of significant shifts in employee behavior, training engagement, culture scores, or other key performance metrics, enabling them to take swift, targeted action before issues escalate.

With these latest advancements, LRN continues to redefine how E&C programs are measured, managed, and communicated. By combining intelligent automation, meaningful benchmarking, and user-driven insights, Catalyst Reveal is evolving into a comprehensive decision-making platform empowering compliance teams to work more strategically, demonstrate ROI, and lead with confidence in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

To see how LRN's innovations are changing the landscape of E&C program management, visit lrn.com.

About LRN Corporation

LRN is the world's largest dedicated ethics and compliance company, educating and helping more than 30 million people each year worldwide navigate complex legal and regulatory environments and foster ethical cultures. As one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies, LRN's growth and impact underscore our commitment to excellence and innovation in the advancement of ethical business practices. Our combination of practical analytics and software solutions, education, and strategic advisement helps companies translate their values into concrete practices and leadership behaviors that create sustainable, competitive advantage. LRN is the trusted long-term partner to more than 2700 organizations, including some of the most respected and successful businesses in the world.

